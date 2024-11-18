Aquila Clean Energy connects 210MW of solar PV to Spanish portfolio

“The connection of these plants is another step forward in executing our strategy in Spain, focused on increasing the renewable energy share in the market and supporting the energy transition in the country. We have already commissioned more than 400MW in Spain, and we will continue working to increase the amount of clean energy in the Spanish energy mix,” said Germán Garde, Construction Director at Aquila Clean Energy in Spain.

These are the latest projects that the IPP has connected to the grid in Spain, where it is currently working on a 3GW solar PV portfolio. More than 1GW of that portfolio will be located in the autonomous region of Castille-La Mancha, in central Spain, while more than 2GW will be built in the southern region of Andalusia.

More recently, the company secured construction permits for 700MW of PV projects, consisting of five sites in the aforementioned Castille-La Mancha and Andalusia and also in Castilla y León.