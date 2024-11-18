Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Aquila Clean Energy connects 210MW of solar PV to Spanish portfolio

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Projects, Power Plants
Europe

Latest

Aquila Clean Energy connects 210MW of solar PV to Spanish portfolio

News

Massachusetts passes climate bill, includes siting and permitting reform

News

Dubai seeks advisory services for 1.6GW/1GW PV/BESS project

News

Inverter manufacturers facing ‘growing pains’ as industry big picture shifts

News

End-of-life Egyptian wind farm to be repowered as 3.3GW PV+wind hybrid

News

Masdar, SOCAR secure EBRD financing on 760MW solar PV in Azerbaijan

News

Rooftop solar PV provides 107.5% of grid demand in South Australia

News

Australia reveals AU$125 million investment package for renewables in the Pacific

News

‘Our long-term vision is solar-plus-storage’, Freyr says, following Trina module manufacturing plant acquisition

News

DESRI sends notice of termination for module supply agreement with Meyer Burger

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Spanish solar PV plant from IPP Aquila Clean Energy
Aquila Clean Energy’s total operational solar PV capacity in Spain now exceeds 400MW. Image: Aquila Clean Energy.

Independent power producer (IPP) Aquila Clean Energy has connected 210MW of solar PV across five projects in Spain.

The projects are located in four Spanish provinces—Huelva, Albacete, Ciudad Real and Toledo—bringing the IPP’s operational capacity in Spain to over 400MW across 12 projects.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

“The connection of these plants is another step forward in executing our strategy in Spain, focused on increasing the renewable energy share in the market and supporting the energy transition in the country. We have already commissioned more than 400MW in Spain, and we will continue working to increase the amount of clean energy in the Spanish energy mix,” said Germán Garde, Construction Director at Aquila Clean Energy in Spain.

These are the latest projects that the IPP has connected to the grid in Spain, where it is currently working on a 3GW solar PV portfolio. More than 1GW of that portfolio will be located in the autonomous region of Castille-La Mancha, in central Spain, while more than 2GW will be built in the southern region of Andalusia.

More recently, the company secured construction permits for 700MW of PV projects, consisting of five sites in the aforementioned Castille-La Mancha and Andalusia and also in Castilla y León.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2024

26 November 2024
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2025. PV ModuleTech Europe 2024 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

Large Scale Solar Europe 2025

25 March 2025
Lisbon, Portugal
The REPower EU Plan has boosted the clean energy revolution, with the total EU solar PV fleet now amounting to over 260GW. But challenges remain – workforce gaps, supply chain disruptions, grid bottlenecks, and volatile energy prices threaten to slow progress. Join us at the Large Scale Solar Summit EU as a Speaker, Sponsor or Attendee and be part of the solution!
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info
andalusia, aquila clean energy, castilla la mancha, LSSEU, operational launch, pv power plants, spain

Read Next

Solar and other renewables will be centrestage in the COP28 discussions beginning today in Dubai. Image: Masdar

Dubai seeks advisory services for 1.6GW/1GW PV/BESS project

November 18, 2024
The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority has issued a tender seeking advisory services for a co-located 1.6GW solar PV/1GW BESS project.
Hatem Moushir2013

End-of-life Egyptian wind farm to be repowered as 3.3GW PV+wind hybrid

November 18, 2024
An ageing 545MW wind farm in Egypt is to be reborn as a 3GW PV and wind hybrid facility under a provisional repowering plan agreed last week.
Signing ceremony between Masdar, SOCAR and development banks in Azerbaijan

Masdar, SOCAR secure EBRD financing on 760MW solar PV in Azerbaijan

November 18, 2024
The financing covers two solar PV plants, which include the 445MW Bilasuvar PV plant and the 315MW Neftchala solar project.
Solar panels installed on roofs in South Australia. Image: CSIRO.

Rooftop solar PV provides 107.5% of grid demand in South Australia

November 18, 2024
Rooftop solar PV in South Australia broke the 100% grid demand contribution on Sunday afternoon, peaking at 107.5%.
Neoen’s 300MWp Cestas solar project in France. Image: Neoen.

France awards 948MW ground-mounted solar PV in latest auction

November 14, 2024
The sixth PPE2 tender for ground-mounted solar ended up slightly oversubscribed as the French government tendered for 925MW of PV capacity.
Image: The Northern Territory government.

AU$400 million renewables hub with six solar PV plants proposed for the Northern Territory, Australia

November 14, 2024
The Northern Territory government in Australia has proposed developing an AU$400 million (US$259 million) renewable energy hub featuring six solar PV power plants in the region.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

‘Our long-term vision is solar-plus-storage’, Freyr says, following Trina module manufacturing plant acquisition

News

DESRI sends notice of termination for module supply agreement with Meyer Burger

News

Inverter manufacturers facing ‘growing pains’ as industry big picture shifts

News

Rooftop solar PV provides 107.5% of grid demand in South Australia

News

Brazil increases import tariffs on solar modules to 25%

News

China’s CHN Energy completes world’s largest open sea floating solar PV project

News

Upcoming Events

Green Hydrogen Summit East Coast 2024

Solar Media Events
November 19, 2024
Philadelphia, USA

12th bifi PV Workshop 2024

Solar Media Events
November 20, 2024
Zhuhai, China

Energy Storage Awards 2024

Solar Media Events
November 21, 2024
London, UK

PV ModuleTech Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
November 26, 2024
Málaga, Spain

Large Scale Solar Central Eastern Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
November 26, 2024
Warsaw, Poland
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.