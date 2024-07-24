Subscribe To Premium
Asahi, BaptistCare sign PPAs with ‘one of the largest’ solar projects in New South Wales, Australia

By George Heynes
Asahi, BaptistCare sign PPAs with 'one of the largest' solar projects in New South Wales, Australia

Asahi Beverages, Uralla Shire Council, Armidale Regional Council, ACEN Australia, Flow Power and BaptistCare at the announcement event in Uralla. Image: Flow Power.

Japanese-owned drinks company Asahi Beverages and not-for-profit care company BaptistCare have signed power purchase agreements (PPAs) to secure energy from “one of the largest solar farms” in New South Wales, Australia.

The 720MW New England Solar project, being developed in two stages by renewable energy developer ACEN Australia, started construction in March 2021. A second stage, anticipated to begin in 2024, will see the construction of a 200MW/400MWh battery energy storage system (BESS). It is located near Uralla, in New South Wales’ New England region, around 465km north of Sydney.

Under the agreement with Flow Power, the project’s owner, Asahi Beverages will purchase 30,000MWh annually, whereas BaptistCare has secured a 10-year solar-and-wind PPA to source an estimated 15,000MWh annually.

New England Solar has received significant support from the local community. The company has already provided AU$200,000 (US$131,972) in community grants and plans to invest AU$7 million through ACEN’s Social Investment Program. Additionally, 1.5% of the project’s value has been allocated for First Nations’ participation and employment.

Commenting on this, Byron Serjeantson, chief operating officer at Flow Power lauded the deals, and said the New England Solar project “raised the bar for strong community engagement and support, including landowners and First Nations communities”.

New England Solar to support decarbonisation targets

For Asahi Beverages, the renewable energy sourced from New England will be used to aid the company in achieving its 100% of purchased electricity sourced from renewable energy by 2025 target.

Kirsten Sturzaker, Asahi Beverages’ Group head of sustainability, said the deal will “provide certainty for securing long-term energy supply for our customers and consumers while benefitting the planet” whilst also highlighting the important role New England Solar will play in decarbonising its operations.

“Victoria Bitter is already brewed with 100% offset solar energy and we look forward to all our brands soon being made in similar ways (with our purchased electricity sourced from or offset by renewables). We have a broad sustainability agenda, from energy to packaging and more, and we raise a glass to the important role New England Solar plays in this,” Sturzaker said.

BaptistCare will use renewable energy to reduce the carbon footprint of its New South Wales and Australian Capital Territory operations by 70% and support the company’s goal of becoming net zero by 2050.

Thomas Griffiths, head of strategy and investments for BaptistCare NSW, ACT and WA, said: “In addition to sustainability benefits, the project also delivers cost certainty and strong business outcomes, and we encourage others in the sector to actively consider how they can also play a role in accelerating this renewables transition.”

