Construction starts on Australia's 'largest' hybrid solar and battery energy storage system

By Edith Hancock
Construction starts on Australia’s ‘largest’ hybrid solar and battery energy storage system

GCL-Poly warns of massive net loss for 2020

EDP Renewables to develop 200MWac PV project in Indiana for utility NIPSCO

FERC signals state support for solar projects in PURPA, MOPR rulings

South Africa launches request for proposals for 1GW of solar PV

US ROUND-UP: Massachusetts Climate Bill, Invenergy’s 250MW project in Indiana, Apple-backed solar plant comes online

Canadian Solar’s manufacturing expansions and shipments plans falling behind rivals

Adani Green Energy bags project financing to support 1.69GW of solar and wind

Italy signs International Solar Alliance agreement

14.4TW of solar needed to cap global temperature rise at 1.5°C

The New England Solar Farm has been developed by UPC\AC Australia. Image: UPC/AC Australia.

Construction has started on what claims to be Australia’s largest hybrid solar and battery energy storage facility.

The New England Solar Farm comprises a 720MW hybrid solar and battery project across two sections of land near Uralla in New South Wales (NSW). It is being developed by UPC\AC Australia – a joint venture between UPC Renewables and AC Energy, a subsidiary of the Ayala Corporation in the Philippines.

 The project will be brought to life in two stages. In the first stage, engineering procurement and construction (EPC) partner Green Light Contractors, a subsidiary of Spanish solar company Elecnor, will build 400MW of solar capacity, a substation and a 50MW/50MWh battery energy storage system. This stage is expected to be completed in early 2023, after which Green Light will add a further 320MW of solar capacity, and extend the battery capacity to 400MWh. The Elecnor subsidiary will carry out operation and maintenance (O&M) for two years after the project comes online. Surrounding roads connecting to the solar farm are also being upgraded this month, and are set to be completed in June.

A statement from the project developers said the entire construction period could create roughly 700 jobs, with 15 of those ongoing during the solar farm and battery system’s lifetime. It will also be designed to allow adequate space for sheep to continue grazing on the land in between and underneath panels.

A grid connection agreement with local distribution network operator (DNO) Transgrid was signed last June, before Elecnor won the EPC contract for the project in October. Once developed, it is hoped the New England Solar Farm will produce 1.800GWh of clean electricity per year, powering around 250,000 homes in the region.

The project will support NSW’s plan to deploy 12GW of clean power generation assets and 2GW of energy storage by 2030, turning the region into an “energy superpower” in its transition to renewable resources.

Read Next

South Africa launches request for proposals for 1GW of solar PV

March 19, 2021
A renewables procurement round launched today (19 March) by the government of South Africa will aim to source 2.6GW of clean energy capacity, of which 1GW will be solar PV and 1.6GW wind.

Homer Energy and UL launch modelling software for renewable hybrids

March 17, 2021
Advisory, audit and testing group UL has unveiled a new service for utility-scale renewable hybrid power systems to evaluate their potential profitability.
PV Tech Premium

Charting solar’s central role in California’s transition to 100% clean electricity

March 17, 2021
California’s path to a carbon-free electricity will require record-breaking solar deployment for the next 25 years. But as solar installs stay above track, what else is needed for California to reach its zero carbon goal? A new joint report has the answers.

Powertis breaks ground on two solar parks in Brazil totalling 225MW

March 15, 2021
Powertis has started construction work on two PV plants in Brazil that each have a capacity of 112.5MWp and are the Spanish developer’s first solar plants in the South American country.

Neoen targets 10GW of capacity by 2025

March 11, 2021
French independent power producer (IPP) Neoen is aiming to more than double its renewable power capacity in the next four years.

Total inks PPA with Orange to enable development of 80MW of French solar

March 10, 2021
Total has signed a corporate power purchase agreement (PPA) with telecoms operator Orange that will allow for the development for 12 solar projects in France.

Italy signs International Solar Alliance agreement

Vietnam proposes heavily-cut solar FIT rates from next month

Solar campaigners hit back at California utilities’ net metering proposals

Records tumble as ‘historic’ 2020 US solar deployment tees up decade of growth

Solar module prices increasing in China as short-term hikes expected to extend overseas

Breaking the GW-Barrier of Subsidy-Free Solar Deployment in the UK during 2021

March 25, 2021
10:00 GMT

Large Scale Solar Europe 2021

April 13, 2021

EverythingEV Summit 2021

April 20, 2021

Large-format Modules (LFM) and Solar Trackers: Key Considerations and Impact on Plant LCOE

April 21, 2021
11:00 AM (CET)

Raising the bar in PV connector technology

April 28, 2021
4:00 PM (CET)
