Atlas Renewable Energy, Hydro Rein commission 438MW solar project in Brazil

Development of the project was jointly made between Latin America-based developer Atlas Renewable Energy and Norwegian-based renewables developer Hydro Rein.

This marks Hydro Rein’s second-largest PV project in Brazil, after the 531MW Mendubim solar plant, which started commercial operation last month. The project, located in the state of Rio Grande do Norte, is a joint venture with Norwegian energy company Equinor and renewables developer Scatec.

In terms of financing, the Boa Sorte project marks the first time the Brazilian Development Bank (BNDES) executed a loan using the US dollar as a reference for a renewable energy project in Brazil, setting a “new precedent” for project financing in the country and allowing projects with a US-denominated PPA to receive such funding.

Moreover, the Boa Sorte PV project increases Atlas Renewable Energy’s presence in Brazil, where it recently sold a 545MW solar portfolio to French utility Engie’s subsidiary in Brazil, Engie Brasil Energia. The developer has a portfolio of 5.8GW of renewable energy assets, of which 2.7GW is operational.