Atlas Renewable Energy, Hydro Rein commission 438MW solar project in Brazil

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
PV Price Watch: new polysilicon capacity ‘not needed’ as its price drops to US$7.2/kg

Meyer Burger raises US$228 million in share rights issue

Sunnova to expand virtual power plants to manage solar and storage grid connections in the US

Goldman Sachs Renewable Power spin-out MN8 raises US$325 million in private placement

Adani Green Energy operating portfolio surpasses 10GW, buys cleaning robots from Airtouch

Erthos secures 180MW community solar portfolio in Texas

European Commission investigates Chinese consortia for ‘market distortion’ via Romanian solar investment

Recurrent Energy bags €110 million for PV pipeline and IPP transition

Malaysia launches 2GW large-scale solar tender

Hydro Rein and Atlas Renewable Energy have started commercial operation of a 438MW solar PV plant in Brazil
Power generated from the 438MW Boa Sorte solar PV plant will be provided to aluminium smelter Albras. Image: Hydro Rein

Solar developers Atlas Renewable Energy and Hydro Rein have started commercial operation of a 438MW solar PV project in Brazil.

Located in the south-eastern Brazilian state of Minas Gerais, the Boa Sorte PV farm consists of several projects that will provide power to aluminium smelter Albras, a joint venture owned by Hydro and Nippon Amazon Aluminium, under a 20-year power purchase agreement (PPA).

Development of the project was jointly made between Latin America-based developer Atlas Renewable Energy and Norwegian-based renewables developer Hydro Rein.

This marks Hydro Rein’s second-largest PV project in Brazil, after the 531MW Mendubim solar plant, which started commercial operation last month. The project, located in the state of Rio Grande do Norte, is a joint venture with Norwegian energy company Equinor and renewables developer Scatec.

In terms of financing, the Boa Sorte project marks the first time the Brazilian Development Bank (BNDES) executed a loan using the US dollar as a reference for a renewable energy project in Brazil, setting a “new precedent” for project financing in the country and allowing projects with a US-denominated PPA to receive such funding.

Moreover, the Boa Sorte PV project increases Atlas Renewable Energy’s presence in Brazil, where it recently sold a 545MW solar portfolio to French utility Engie’s subsidiary in Brazil, Engie Brasil Energia. The developer has a portfolio of 5.8GW of renewable energy assets, of which 2.7GW is operational.

