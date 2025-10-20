Subscribe To Premium
Atlas Renewable Energy secures US$475 million for 357MW/320MW solar-plus-storage project in Chile

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
October 20, 2025
US policies to ‘cloud’ renewable project deployment and costs, batteries and solar to be hit hardest

AgriPV projects in Spain now eligible for farming subsidies

Section 232 polysilicon tariffs could be clarified by ‘end of the month’

Bahrain launches tender for 100MW solar project

How political and economic disruption is causing a rethink in solar and storage financing

Scatec to deploy 60MW/10MWh pre-assembled solar and storage in West Africa

Over 20 US states sue EPA over ‘illegal’ US$7 billion Solar For All cancellation

Masdar, Turkey near US$1 billion deal for 1.1GW hybrid project

Nextracker to supply steel module frames for T1 Energy’s Dallas module manufacturing facility

The Copiapó Solar project is a 357MW/320MW solar-plus-storage in northern Chile developed by Atlas Renewable Energy
The IPP secured nearly US$1 billion in financing for its solar-plus-storage projects in Chile this year. Image: Atlas Renewable Energy

Independent power producer (IPP) Atlas Renewable Energy has secured up to US$475 million in financing for a 357MW solar-plus-storage project in Chile.

Located in the northern region of Atacama, one of the world’s regions with the highest irradiation levels, the Copiapó Solar project will include a battery energy storage system with up to 320MW and a 4-hour duration.

The financing was secured through several financial institutions, including Spain’s BBVA, Chile’s Banco de Crédito e Inversiones (BCI), Crédit Agricole CIB, Natixis CIB, SMBC and Société Générale.

Two round-the-clock 15-year-long power purchase agreements (PPAs) have already been secured for the solar-plus-storage project. Both offtakes have been signed with Chile’s leading iron producer Grupo CAP, one for its iron mining subsidiary Compañía Minera del Pacífico and the other for its water desalination firm Aguas CAP. Announced in December 2024, the offtakes are forecast to begin in 2026.

This latest project financing round brings the company’s total to nearly US$1 billion in Chile this year, where it secured US$510 million for another solar-plus-storage project. Located in the Antofagasta region, in northern Chile, the financing of this project in April also marked the company’s largest financing agreement.

Commercial operation of the Estepa project is expected to begin at the end of 2026, and will include 215MW of solar PV with a 418MW output and 4-hour duration. Its two solar-plus-storage projects in Chile are forecast to reach commercial operations in the coming years, while its standalone project, called BESS del Desierto, has been operational since April 2025. At the time, the company said that the 200MW/800MWh BESS project marked the “first large-scale standalone BESS” in the country and the wider Latin American region.

Co-locating solar PV with BESS has become a standard in Chile, as standalone solar projects have become financially unviable. This is due to a twofold issue; on one hand, curtailments of solar PV and wind keep increasing in 2025, while on the other hand revenues decrease due to low prices of electricity during the daytime.

