Zelestra sells 3.5GW Latin America solar and storage portfolio to Promigas

The portfolio includes 1.4GW of contracted solar PV and BESS capacity, with 1GW either operational or under construction, including the 220MW/1GWh Aurora solar-plus-storage project in northern Chile.

The remaining 2.1GW consists of 19 projects in advanced development across Chile, Peru and Colombia.

“With the sale complete, we have taken a major step in our strategic transformation into a customer-centric, multi-technology leader focused on Europe and the US, where we see the greatest opportunity to help our clients achieve their energy goals, especially in the data centre segment where we see exponential growth in the coming years and where we continue to have a leadership position,” said Leo Moreno, Zelestra’s CEO.

Despite the divestment, the company’s engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) division will continue to operate in Peru and Chile. The unit remains involved in the construction of the Babilonia solar PV project in Arequipa, Peru, for which the company secured a US$176 million green financing package from Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking and BBVA Peru in March 2026.