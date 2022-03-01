Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

Aurora Solar eyes product expansion after closing US$200m funding round

By Jonathan Tourino Jacobo
Companies, Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance
Americas

Latest

Germany to speed up renewable energy deployment amid Ukraine crisis

News

Aurora Solar eyes product expansion after closing US$200m funding round

News

PODCAST: Lightsource bp reveals methods behind 25GW target, Ukraine and Europe’s energy landscape explored

News

Azure Power making ‘steady improvements’ as operational capacity exceeds 2.5GW

News

Vietnam’s planned solar capacity deemed ‘too high’ by government

News

Polysilicon production costs, wafer factory utilisation rates weigh down Daqo Q4 performance

News

US solar generation up 25% in 2021, renewables’ share of power mix set to exceed coal in 2022

News

Waaree Energies increasing exports amid rising demand for India-made modules

News

Daqo ‘sold out’ of polysilicon for 2022 after new 30,000MT deal

News

Australian billionaire to invest AU$3bn in Queensland renewables hub

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Software from Aurora designing a rooftop solar system. Image: Aurora Solar.

San Francisco-based Aurora Solar, a solar sales and software designer, has closed a US$200 million Series D funding round.

Co-led by current investors Coatue and Energize Ventures, with follow-on participation of existing partners Fifth Wall, ICONIQ and new investors Lux Capital and Emerson Collective, the round takes the total raised by Aurora to more than US$520 million.

This comes less than a year after the company raised US$250 million in a Series C funding round, effectively doubling the company’s previous valuation to US$4 billion.

Christopher Hopper, co-founder and CEO of Aurora Solar, said: “We are thrilled about our next chapter and accelerating innovations that enable every member of the solar organization to benefit from data and AI, and ultimately deliver on the promise of solar.”

Aurora Solar said the funding will be used to accelerate its product development and expand the company’s headcount.

Samuel Adeyemo, co-founder and chief revenue officer of Aurora Solar said software was becoming a critical part of any solar company’s technology and operating strategy.

Aurora Solar’s software platform has designed more than 7.5 million solar projects and over 5,000 organisations uses its software.

“Aurora’s focus is to help our customers tackle some of the industry’s biggest challenges head on: accelerating sales cycles, scaling up design operations, and transitioning costly and ineffective manual processes to automated and integrated workflows,” Adeyemo added.

Last August, Aurora Solar acquired Folsom Labs, the developers of HelioScope, a solar design software solution aimed at the commercial and industrial segment, helping the San Francisco company to cover both residential and commercial segments.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
aurora solar, Coatue, financing, funding, residential, rooftop, software, us

Read Next

US solar generation up 25% in 2021, renewables’ share of power mix set to exceed coal in 2022

February 28, 2022
Solar power generation in the US rose by 25.23% in 2021, making it the country’s fastest-growing source of electricity, while renewables accounted for 21.02% of all electricity and look set to surpass coal in terms of total production in 2022.

AES added 2GW of renewables in 2021, intends to exit coal by 2025

February 25, 2022
Global energy company AES added more than 2GW of renewables and energy storage to its portfolio last year as the business formally confirmed its intent to exit coal generation by 2025.

Sunnova more than halves net loss as customer numbers swell

February 24, 2022
unnova continued to reduce net losses in the closing quarter of 2021 despite interconnection delays in late December, helping reduce the company’s net loss year-on-year.

LONGi 4GW Taizhou cell project set to start operations in August

February 23, 2022
Leading solar manufacturer LONGi is to add another 4GW of cell manufacturing capacity later this year, diverting funds previously earmarked for a separate cell production plant.

Washington utility Avista launches 200MW hybrid RFP, aims to meet CETA clean energy requirements

February 22, 2022
Washington state utility Avista has launched a request for proposals (RFP) for 196MW of winter capacity and 190MW of summer capacity by 2030, with the request also considering storage and demand-side response resources as the utility works to meet the state’s clean energy targets.

Econergy bags funding to progress renewables pipeline in Romania, Poland

February 21, 2022
Renewables investor and developer Econergy has secured more than €200 million (US$227 million) through two joint ventures (JVs) to support the construction of part of its project pipeline in Eastern Europe.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

PV Talk: Belectric Kuloglu on their plans for the Turkish market

Features, Interviews

PODCAST: Lightsource bp reveals methods behind 25GW target, Ukraine and Europe’s energy landscape explored

News

As polysilicon prices rise further, to what extent could regionalised manufacturing ease volatility?

Editors' Blog, Features

ReNew sees 25% revenue jump but net losses soar due to NASDAQ listing

News

US residential solar platform raises US$375m for business expansion

News

Waaree Energies increasing exports amid rising demand for India-made modules

News

Upcoming Events

Solar Finance & Investment Europe

Solar Media Events
March 8, 2022
London, UK

Energy Storage Summit USA

Solar Media Events
March 22, 2022
Austin, Texas, USA

Large Scale Solar Europe 2022

Solar Media Events
March 29, 2022
Lisbon, Portugal

PV HeterojunctionTech

Solar Media Events
April 6, 2022
This is a Virtual Conference

PV CellTech

Solar Media Events
April 25, 2022
Berlin, Germany
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021