Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

Aurora Solar bolsters solar software portfolio with Folsom Labs acquisition

By Charlie Duffield
Companies, Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance
Americas

Latest

Aurora Solar bolsters solar software portfolio with Folsom Labs acquisition

News

Heliene to open 100MW heterojunction module manufacturing plant in Florida

News

Editor’s column: IPCC’s ‘Code Red’ must be policymakers’ watershed moment to match rhetoric with action

Editors' Blog, Features

Public review launched into almost 1GW of solar-plus-storage projects in California

News

Hanwha Solutions set to acquire RES Group’s French renewables development business

News

ReNew Power signs PPA for ‘India’s first’ round-the-clock renewable energy project

News

Xinyi Solar boasts doubling of H1 profits but warns over solar glass headwinds

News

Q CELLS, LG and Mission Solar add to calls for US import tariff extension

News

Xinte sells shares to TBEA to fund 100,000MT polysilicon expansion

News

Solar and wind should quadruple this decade in response to ‘code red’ IPCC climate warning

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Aurora Solar software designing a rooftop residential solar system. Image: Aurora Solar.

Solar sales and design software provider Aurora Solar is to bolster its offering by acquiring Folsom Labs, the developer of HelioScope, a solar design software solution aimed at the commercial sector.

Aurora said the deal would solidify its position as one of the largest providers of solar system design software in the market through M&A, contributing to a growing trend of solar companies adding software expertise to their repertoires.

Christopher Hopper, co-founder of Aurora Solar, said: “Aurora Solar and Folsom Labs share a common mission to build a future of solar energy for all. We built our business to help the solar industry scale through technology, and adding the Folsom Labs team puts us in an even better position to drive the digital transformation of the solar industry.”

The acquisition accelerates Aurora’s strategy of providing tools for solar companies, from residential to large-scale commercial solar, and for all teams within an organisation.

“Today is a big day for solar,” added Samuel Adeyemo, co-founder of Aurora Solar. “As a result of this acquisition, solar professionals from the residential and commercial sectors can look forward to faster product innovation and an unparalleled customer experience. I’m delighted to welcome the Folsom Labs team to Aurora.”

Paul Grana, co-founder of Folsom Labs, said the move would enable the company to “maximise” its impact, and “provide the comprehensive solution the solar industry has been waiting for since we both started our parallel journeys”.

Earlier in the year, Aurora raised US$250m through a funding round, stating its intention to use the funds to grow its product roadmap, expand sales and customer support, and build its leadership team to help scale the company.

Aurora’s acquisition builds on a trend that has seen M&A in the solar software space grow this year. in May 2021, UL acquired the US software company Clear Sky Analytics, to boost its capabilities to assess PV plant performance. US-based microinverter supplier Enphase Energy acquired software firm Sofdesk earlier this year to bolster its solar design software solutions, an acquisition it followed up a month later with the purchase of Noida’s solar design software unit.

In the US, there has been a sizeable push from the Department of Energy (DOE) to bolster solar software expertise, with free software approved for rooftop solar systems in efforts to cut red tape for households across the country.

In June, the DOE launched the Solar Prize funding round, making US$5 million available and including funds for software concepts for the first time.

The addition of a software track follows renewed importance on the so-called soft costs of solar deployment, with private companies also looking to ramp up their software expertise.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
aurora solar, folsom labs, heliosolar, m&a, pv system design software, residential solar, software, us

Read Next

Contractual mitigation strategies for the solar sector as governments target alleged forced labour

August 9, 2021
In the wake of the US Withhold and Release Order and other sanctions targeting alleged forced labour in solar supply chains, Graham Vinter, Ursula Owczarkowski and Sarah Bishop of law firm Covington & Burling LLP explore the legal status quo and the options at hand for solar companies to mitigate contractual risk.

SunPower posts 67% increase in residential bookings in Q2

August 4, 2021
SunPower was boosted by rising homeowner demand for its PV and storage solutions during Q2 as the US solar installer added 13,000 new customers, bringing its total residential install base to more than 376,000.

SolarEdge boosted by European demand as Q2 revenue soars

August 3, 2021
PV inverter manufacturer SolarEdge Technologies posted record quarterly revenues in Q2, thanks in part to a strong performance in Europe.

SunPower forms strategic EV charging partnership with Wallbox

July 29, 2021
US residential solar installer SunPower has partnered with EV charging provider Wallbox to add EV charging technologies to its portfolio.

Sunnova eyes energy services investments as solar enters ‘new phase’ of maturation

July 29, 2021
US residential solar installer Sunnova said it was investing in its end-to-end solar services to cater for customers demanding more from their rooftop installations.

New Jersey unveils details of new solar incentives to support 3.75GW

July 28, 2021
The New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (NJBPU) has unveiled formal plans to replace its existing solar support framework with a new incentive programme which will support up to 3.75GW of new solar over the next five years.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

ReNew Power signs PPA for ‘India’s first’ round-the-clock renewable energy project

News

BayWa r.e. targets sale of renewables projects totalling 1.1GW in 2021

News

Solar and wind should quadruple this decade in response to ‘code red’ IPCC climate warning

News

Sunrun CEO Lynn Jurich to step down as firm posts record quarterly install figures

News

Xinyi Solar boasts doubling of H1 profits but warns over solar glass headwinds

News

Q CELLS, LG and Mission Solar add to calls for US import tariff extension

News

Upcoming Events

Shade modeling for utility-scale PV plants: Why it matters and what you should do about it

Upcoming Webinars
August 19, 2021
At 9am (PT) | 6pm (CEST)

PV CellTech

Solar Media Events
August 25, 2021

How JA Solar’s premium modules benefit Europe’s residential, commercial and utility PV segments

Upcoming Webinars
August 26, 2021
10am (CEST)

Solar & Storage Finance USA Virtual Summit

Solar Media Events
October 6, 2021

EV World Congress

Solar Media Events
October 19, 2021
BRISTOL, UK
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021