Australia and Canada establish five-pillar clean energy partnership framework

By George Heynes
March 9, 2026
Markets & Finance, Policy
Southeast Asia & Oceania, Americas, Asia & Oceania

Minister for Climate Change and Energy Chris Bowen and Canada’s High Commissioner to Australia, H.E. Dr Julie Sunday, formalised the agreement during Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney’s visit to Australia. Image: DCCEEW.

Australia and Canada have signed their first bilateral Clean Energy Partnership, establishing a framework for cooperation across five key areas, including grid modernisation, hydrogen standards development and Indigenous engagement in the clean energy transition.

The partnership signed last week (5 March) between Australia’s Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water (DCCEEW) and Canada’s Department of Natural Resources aim to strengthen bilateral cooperation on decarbonisation while maximising economic opportunities from the clean energy transition.

Minister for Climate Change and Energy Chris Bowen and Canada’s High Commissioner to Australia, H.E. Dr Julie Sunday, formalised the agreement during Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney’s visit to Australia, marking the first bilateral visit by a Canadian Prime Minister to Australia in nearly two decades.

The partnership comes as Australia’s renewable energy sector continues its rapid expansion, with utility-scale solar and wind generation reaching significant milestones, while the National Electricity Market has achieved historic renewable energy penetration levels.

Five pillars of bilateral cooperation

The partnership establishes five distinct areas of collaboration, with trade, investment, standards and supply chains forming the first pillar.

This encompasses facilitating greater trade and investment in both countries’ clean energy industries, including business-to-business engagement and co-investment opportunities.

Significantly, the partnership includes provisions for developing international hydrogen standards and promoting environmental, social and governance practices in clean energy supply chains.

Grid modernisation and resilience represent the second pillar, focusing on standardised training and simulation-based learning for emergency response, grid management and variable renewable energy integration, such as solar PV.

The cooperation will include exchanges between scientific institutes and secondments to the grid operator to support knowledge exchange and address critical infrastructure needs as both countries scale their renewable energy deployment.

This collaboration becomes increasingly relevant as Australia’s grid operators navigate complex pricing volatility and generation management challenges.

The third pillar addresses energy and hard-to-abate sectors, with both countries cooperating to decarbonise energy systems and challenge industrial sectors on a path to net zero.

This includes the development and uptake of low-carbon liquid fuels, sustainable aviation fuels, and carbon dioxide removal technologies.

Indigenous engagement forms the fourth pillar, reflecting both countries’ commitment to including Indigenous peoples in the clean energy transition.

The cooperation will support outcomes from Australia’s First Nations Clean Energy Strategy and Canada’s engagement with Indigenous stakeholders in clean energy projects through business roundtables on local employment agreements and broader engagement processes.

Climate change adaptation completes the five-pillar framework, focusing on strategies to prepare energy systems for increasing intensity and frequency of climate-related risks, including extreme heat, floods, and wildfires affecting both nations.

Implementation framework and governance

The partnership establishes a structured implementation approach through regular ministerial meetings, business-to-business engagement, and working-level coordination between portfolio agencies.

Participants will hold senior officials’ meetings within six to eight months of the partnership’s commencement to identify priority areas for cooperation, with regular meetings thereafter to set ongoing priorities.

The agreement encourages enterprises to strengthen business-to-business cooperation and to create projects that support commercial objectives, while facilitating information exchange, expertise sharing, and technical knowledge transfer through visits and virtual platforms.

Joint partnerships between industries from both countries will be explored as opportunities arise.

The partnership operates as a non-legally binding framework that does not create rights or obligations under domestic or international law, with each participant bearing their own implementation costs unless otherwise agreed.

Any differences regarding interpretation or application will be resolved through diplomatic channels rather than through formal dispute-resolution mechanisms.

The clean energy partnership forms part of a comprehensive bilateral relationship expansion, with Canada welcoming Australia into the Critical Minerals Production Alliance during Prime Minister Carney’s visit. This initiative, launched under Canada’s G7 Presidency in 2025, aims to expand critical minerals production and processing capacity while diversifying supply chains from mine to market.

Both countries hold substantial reserves of critical minerals essential for defence, manufacturing, and technologies, including batteries, EVs, and artificial intelligence (AI) systems.

The partnership positions both nations to capitalise on growing global demand for clean energy infrastructure and technologies, particularly as Australia’s distributed solar capacity is projected to reach substantial scale in the coming years.

The agreement also encompasses broader cooperation on AI safety through a separate memorandum of understanding, enabling collaboration between the AI safety institutes of both countries.

Read Next

Commercial operation of the first phase is scheduled for the first half of 2027. Image: Lyra Energy via LinkedIn.

Lyra Energy secures financing for 255MW PV project in South Africa

March 9, 2026
Renewable energy platform Lyra Energy has reached financial close on its 255MW solar PV project in Thakadu, South Africa.
New-Jersey-governor

Solar and storage boost to tackle energy affordability in New Jersey

March 9, 2026
Clean energy advocates have applauded new measures to expand solar and storage capacity in New Jersey and tackle rising energy bills, including a 3GW boost to the state’s community energy programme.
Image: Fortescue.

Fortescue begins construction on Western Australia’s ‘largest’ solar PV power plant

March 9, 2026
Mining giant Fortescue has begun construction of its 440MW Solomon Airport solar PV power plant in Western Australia's Pilbara region.
Pilot commissioning has begun for the first 61MW unit, which will be gradually ramped up to its full 250MW capacity. Image: Iraqi Ministry of Electricity.

TotalEnergies ramps up 61MW unit at Iraq’s 1GW Basra solar project

March 6, 2026
French energy major TotalEnergies has initiated pilot operations of the first generating unit at its 1GW solar farm in Iraq’s Basra region.
The projects are currently under construction and are expected to reach commercial operation later this year. Image: Origis Energy

Origis Energy secures US$545 million for 413MW Texas PV portfolio

March 6, 2026
Origis Energy has secured US$545 million in financing for three utility-scale solar projects with a combined capacity of 413MW in Texas.
In total, around 704,000 bifacial modules will be installed across approximately 2,400 acres. Image: Zelestra.

Zelestra begins construction on 441MWdc solar portfolio in Texas

March 6, 2026
Spanish independent power producer (IPP) Zelestra has begun the construction of 253MWdc Echols Grove and 188MWdc Cedar Range projects in Texas.
