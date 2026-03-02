NEM Data Spotlight: February 2026 sees generation retreat from summer peak as pricing volatility reaches new extremes

February 2026 delivered a marked retreat from the record-breaking solar performance witnessed during Australia’s peak summer months, with both utility-scale and rooftop solar experiencing major generation declines while pricing volatility reached unprecedented levels across the National Electricity Market (NEM).
Analysis of data sourced from Open Electricity (formerly OpenNEM) reveals the seasonal transition away from peak summer conditions, with combined solar generation falling substantially from January’s record performance.
However, the month’s most striking feature was extreme pricing volatility that exposed ongoing grid integration challenges as Australia’s renewable energy transformation continues to reshape market dynamics.
February delivered a combined solar generation of 4,577GWh, representing a dramatic 19.7% decline from January 2026’s record 5,698GWh. This month-on-month decrease reflects the typical seasonal transition as Australia moves through the latter stages of summer, with shorter daylight hours and variable weather conditions impacting both solar segments.
Utility-scale solar maintains resilience amid seasonal decline
Utility-scale solar generated 1,851GWh in February 2026, marking a 17.1% decrease from January’s record 2,234GWh. Despite this decline, the segment demonstrated remarkable resilience compared to the broader solar market retreat, maintaining a higher share of total solar output than in previous months.
Compared with February 2025 data (extrapolated from seasonal trends), utility-scale solar continued to grow year-on-year, reinforcing the segment’s expansion trajectory despite monthly volatility.
The February performance also represents a 13.0% increase from November 2025’s 1,815GWh, highlighting the segment’s ability to maintain elevated output levels during the extended summer period.
Rooftop solar experienced a more pronounced decline, generating 2,726GWh in February 2026, a 21.3% decrease from January’s 3,464GWh.
This steeper decline reflects the distributed segment’s greater sensitivity to seasonal variations and weather patterns, consistent with historical performance trends observed in the NEM Data Spotlight series.
The data reveals a continued narrowing of the generation gap between segments. Utility-scale solar accounted for 40.4% of total solar output in February 2026, compared to rooftop solar’s 59.6%, representing a 1.47:1 ratio.
This marks a significant shift from January’s 1.55:1 ratio and November 2025’s 1.9:1 ratio, indicating that utility-scale solar is making a growing contribution to Australia’s solar generation mix.
Daily generation patterns reveal weather-driven volatility
Daily generation patterns throughout February 2026 showcased increased variability as seasonal conditions became less predictable than the peak summer months.
Utility-scale solar output ranged from 50GWh on Day 14 to 79GWh on day four, reflecting a 58.0% spread. This represents greater daily volatility than January’s 73.1% spread, indicating more challenging generation conditions as summer progressed.
The segment achieved output above 70GWh on only eight days throughout the month, compared to January’s 12 days above this threshold.
Rooftop solar exhibited an even wider daily variation, spanning from 74GWh on day 27 to 121GWh on day five, representing a 63.5% spread.
This exceeded January’s 50.0% spread, demonstrating the distributed network’s increased sensitivity to changing weather patterns. The segment maintained output above 100GWh on 14 days, significantly fewer than January’s 18 days above 110GWh.
The highest combined solar output occurred on day five, when utility-scale and rooftop solar together generated 195GWh.
While substantial, this fell well short of January’s peak daily output of 222GWh, reflecting the seasonal transition’s impact on optimal generation conditions.
Conversely, the lowest combined output was recorded on day 14, when utility-scale solar generated 50GWh and rooftop solar produced 81GWh, resulting in a total of 131GWh.
This represented the most challenging generation day of the month, highlighting the continued impact of weather variability even during the extended summer period.
Pricing volatility reaches unprecedented extremes
February 2026’s pricing environment delivered the most volatile conditions recorded in the NEM Data Spotlight series, with extreme price spikes and significant disparities between segments highlighting escalating grid integration challenges.
Utility-scale solar prices ranged from AU$10.65/MWh (US$7.45/MWh) on day 28 to an extraordinary AU$218.92/MWh on day five, representing a range of AU$208.27/MWh.
This volatility significantly exceeded January’s AU$84.75/MWh range and November 2025’s pricing fluctuations, indicating deteriorating market stability conditions.
Rooftop solar faced even more extreme pricing conditions, with prices spanning from AU$0.88/MWh on day 14 to an unprecedented AU$457.91/MWh on day five.
Both segments experienced their monthly peaks simultaneously on day five. Utility-scale solar reached AU$218.92/MWh while rooftop solar spiked to AU$457.91/MWh, creating an AU$238.99/MWh differential between segments.
This convergence of extreme pricing suggests system-wide stress during high-demand periods, with rooftop solar bearing disproportionate market pressure.
Unlike previous months, February 2026 recorded no negative pricing events for either segment, indicating sustained demand pressure throughout the month.
However, several days approached zero pricing, particularly day 14 when rooftop solar fell to AU$0.88/MWh, suggesting periods of oversupply despite the absence of negative pricing.
Price volatility was particularly pronounced during the first week of February, with both segments experiencing elevated pricing on days four, five and six.
These events coincided with the month’s highest generation outputs, suggesting that even strong solar performance could not meet peak demand requirements during critical periods.
Market implications signal integration challenges
February 2026’s performance reveals critical insights into Australia’s renewable energy transition, with the combination of seasonal generation decline and extreme pricing volatility highlighting the complex challenges facing the NEM as solar penetration reaches unprecedented levels.
The continued narrowing of the generation gap between utility-scale and rooftop solar suggests a fundamental rebalancing of Australia’s solar landscape.
Utility-scale installations demonstrated greater pricing stability and more predictable generation patterns, supporting their growing role in grid stability and market reliability.
However, the month’s extreme pricing volatility, particularly the AU$457.91/MWh rooftop solar spike, underscores the urgent need for enhanced grid infrastructure and market mechanism reforms.
The absence of negative pricing events, while positive for generator revenues, may indicate underlying supply constraints that could challenge system reliability during peak demand periods.
The pricing differential between segments reached new extremes in February, with rooftop solar experiencing more than double the price volatility of utility-scale installations.
This divergence highlights the ongoing challenges of integrating distributed generation into a grid system originally designed for centralised generation sources.
February’s performance, when viewed alongside January’s record generation and the broader seasonal cycle documented in previous NEM Data Spotlight analyses, demonstrates both the maturation and the ongoing challenges of Australia’s solar transformation.
While generation capacity continues to expand, the market’s ability to efficiently integrate and price this renewable energy remains a critical challenge requiring continued policy attention and infrastructure investment.
You can explore previous solar generation performance in our NEM data spotlight series, with all entries available to PV Tech Premium subscribers.