Australia backs transmission projects to unlock more renewables

The 333MWp Darlington Point solar project in New South Wales. Image: Edify Energy.

Australia’s government is supporting the development of two major transmission projects to facilitate the connection of additional renewable energy capacity.

The Labor Party, which went into office this year under the leadership of prime minister Anthony Albanese is creating Rewiring the Nation, a AU$20 billion (US$12.6 billion) initiative to modernise the electric grid.

Today, low-cost loans were confirmed for the Victoria-New South Wales Interconnector KerangLink project to increase interconnection capacity between the two states, as well as for Marinus Link, a project to connect the island state of Tasmania to Victoria, and therefore to the National Electricity Market.

There will also be financing available for projects in Tasmania’s Battery of the Nation plan, as well as for the development of renewable energy zone projects in Victoria.

