Subscribe
Group Licence
News

Australia backs transmission projects to unlock more renewables

By Andy Colthorpe
Grids, Markets & Finance, Policy, Power Plants, Projects, Storage
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

Australia backs transmission projects to unlock more renewables

News

Primergy signs battery supply deal for Gemini solar-storage plant

News

Maxeon partners with EV charging solution provider Star Charge

News

Strong demand for European solar PPAs despite price rises

News

Dominion Energy proposes 800MW of solar and storage projects in Virginia

News

Macquarie provides US$100 million of debt financing to renewables developer

News

IPP Alternus launches renewables development unit

News

Schneider Electric extends renewables digital twins into O&M stage

News

Foresight, Shell form joint venture to acquire 370MW renewables project in Australia

News

Meeting the solar PV cybersecurity challenge

Featured Articles, Features, Long Reads
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The 333MWp Darlington Point solar project in New South Wales. Image: Edify Energy.

Australia’s government is supporting the development of two major transmission projects to facilitate the connection of additional renewable energy capacity.

The Labor Party, which went into office this year under the leadership of prime minister Anthony Albanese is creating Rewiring the Nation, a AU$20 billion (US$12.6 billion) initiative to modernise the electric grid.

Today, low-cost loans were confirmed for the Victoria-New South Wales Interconnector KerangLink project to increase interconnection capacity between the two states, as well as for Marinus Link, a project to connect the island state of Tasmania to Victoria, and therefore to the National Electricity Market.

There will also be financing available for projects in Tasmania’s Battery of the Nation plan, as well as for the development of renewable energy zone projects in Victoria.

For more on this story, visit sister site Energy-Storage.news.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
australia, grid, national electricity market, new south wales, renewable energy zones, transmission, transmission network, victoria

Read Next

Foresight, Shell form joint venture to acquire 370MW renewables project in Australia

October 17, 2022
Investment group Foresight has entered into a joint venture with oil major Shell’s subsidiary, Shell Energy Operations, to acquire development rights for a 370MW of renewables project in Western Australia.
PV Tech Premium

i2X initiative a ‘once-in-a-generation’ opportunity to unleash dormant terawatts of clean energy in the US

October 13, 2022
The US has a massive interconnection problem, with more than 14TW of clean power sat dormant in its queues. The DOE i2X initiative is seeking to unleash this power and catapult the US closer to its climate targets. But how will it achieve this? Sean Rai-Roche finds out more.

SunDrive closes funding round to help commercialise solar cell technology using copper

October 13, 2022
Australian start-up SunDrive has secured A$21 million (US$13.2 million) in a Series A fund that will help commercialise its solar technology.
PV Tech Premium

AES off to a ‘head start’ in IRA race but more needs to be done to unlock US deployment, says exec  

October 11, 2022
AES Corporation has gotten a “head start” in the race to deploy renewables in the US following the passing of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), said its chief development officer for clean energy.

Greece runs entirely on renewables for the first time in its history

October 10, 2022
Greece was entirely powered by renewables for the first time in its history last week, according to the country’s independent power transmission operator (IPTO).

Victoria renewables auction won by 623MW solar projects with 600MWh of batteries

October 7, 2022
Renewable Energy Target auction held in Victoria, Australia, won by six solar PV projects, four of which include battery storage.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Greece runs entirely on renewables for the first time in its history

News

Schneider Electric extends renewables digital twins into O&M stage

News

Global polysilicon capacities to reach 536GW by year-end 2023 – CEA

News

Meeting the solar PV cybersecurity challenge

Featured Articles, Features, Long Reads

Strong demand for European solar PPAs despite price rises

News

Eskom signs land lease agreements with IPPs to add 2GW of renewables capacity

News

Upcoming Events

How ENACT’s platform enables greater solar and storage sales through leveraging software advantages

Upcoming Webinars
October 26, 2022
9am EDT / 3pm CEST

The New Hybrid Experience: How GoodWe’s ES G2 Series inverter can provide energy autonomy for homeowners

Upcoming Webinars
October 27, 2022
10:00 AM (CEST)

Join us for the official launch of the new next generation DG solution from LONGi

Upcoming Webinars
November 2, 2022
4:00 PM (CET) - About 30 minutes

Solis introduces new Sixth Generation 3 phase hybrid inverter

Upcoming Webinars
November 8, 2022
11:00 AM (CET)

PV ModuleTech EMEA

Solar Media Events
November 29, 2022
Malaga, Spain
© Solar Media Limited 2022