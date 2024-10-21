Subscribe To Premium
Australia: Bowen increases next CIS tenders to 10GW of solar PV, wind and energy storage

By George Heynes
The cold, hard truth about soldering defects

SB Energy inaugurates 900MW Texas PV cluster with Google data centre PPA

Indonesia surpasses 700MW installed solar PV capacity, but progress is ‘inadequate’

Trina Solar’s development arm signs 15-year PPA with EGO in Italy

‘Significant uncertainties’ slashed US$7 billion from solar corporate finance in Q1-3 2024

New York hits 6GW of distributed solar, one year ahead of schedule

Primergy bags further US$350 million for 408MW Texas solar project

Pacific Energy to deliver 35MW solar PV plant at Western Australian gold mine

BNZ signs first VPPA for Spanish solar portfolio

This is an increase on the previous CIS tender, which sought 6GW in total. Image: The Northern Territory government.

Australia’s energy minister Chris Bowen revealed today (21 October) that the federal government is seeking 10GW of capacity from energy storage, wind, and solar PV in the next Capital Investment Scheme (CIS) tender round.

The next tender round, which is set to be conducted in the coming months, will see the successful projects delivered by 2029. This is an increase on the previous first national tender, in which the federal government sought to secure 6GW. The round saw 40GW of bids registered, with 27GW of “very high quality” bids going through to the next stage.

“This market interest confirms for me that the pipeline of good quality renewable energy projects is strong. We have very strong investment appetite for delivering more renewables quickly,” Bowen said in a speech this morning.

The result of this interest in the CIS initiative means the government is now looking to secure 4GW of dispatchable power and 6GW of renewable energy generation. Previously, the federal government sought to secure 2GW of dispatchable power and 4GW of renewable energy generation.

Bowen confirmed that market briefs for the upcoming round will be released shortly, and the tender process will officially open in mid-November 2024.

CIS aims to negate risks when developing renewable energy projects

The CIS promotes new investments in renewable energy dispatchable capacity, such as battery storage, solar, and wind power generation. This will enable Australia to meet the increasing electricity demand and bridge reliability gaps as old coal power stations phase out of the grid, something that is expected to be achieved on the National Electricity Market (NEM) by 2038.

Recent successful tenders have seen six energy storage projects provided support, totalling 3,626MWh, in Victoria and South Australia. Meanwhile, Western Australia opened its first CIS tender on 22 July, aiming to secure 2GW of clean, dispatchable capacity across the Wholesale Electricity Market (WEM).

Salim Mazouz, head of the Capacity Investment Scheme branch office for policy and engagement at Chris Bowen’s Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water (DCEEW), said the scheme was designed to reduce downside risk for investors in an uncertain market environment.

“Fundamentally, what we found, both for storage and variable renewables, is that there’s a high level of uncertainty currently in the market, including about prices,” Mazouz told our colleagues at Energy-Storage.news Premium in a recent interview. “We sought to ensure that there is downside risk protection for investors. So, we went in with the design of the CIS to ensure that, for example, debt has more of a chance of being harnessed in the context of these kinds of investments because increasingly, equity holders were finding it difficult to get debt coverage due to… the risk levels.”

SB Energy’s 418MWp Juno Solar project in Texas. Image: SB Energy.

SB Energy inaugurates 900MW Texas PV cluster with Google data centre PPA

October 21, 2024
SB said the "Orion Solar Belt", located in Milam County, northwest of Houston, is expected to qualify for the domestic content bonus credit included under the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).
The Cirata floating solar plant in Indonesia. Image: Masdar

Indonesia surpasses 700MW installed solar PV capacity, but progress is ‘inadequate’

October 21, 2024
Indonesia’s Institute for Essential Services Reform (IESR) has noted that the country has passed 700MW of installed solar PV capacity, but it warns that this progress is “inadequate” to comply with the global climate target.
A solar project in Germany.

‘Significant uncertainties’ slashed US$7 billion from solar corporate finance in Q1-3 2024

October 18, 2024
At the end of September, total global corporate funding for the sector stood at US$22.3 billion, down from US$28.9 billion at the same point in 2023.
A solar-plus-storage project.

Primergy bags further US$350 million for 408MW Texas solar project

October 18, 2024
US solar project developer Primergy Solar has closed US$350 million in tax equity financing for a 408MWac solar project in Hill County, Texas.
Image: BlackRock Mining Solutions.

Pacific Energy to deliver 35MW solar PV plant at Western Australian gold mine

October 18, 2024
Pacific Energy has inked a deal with mining company Gold Fields today (18 October) to develop its largest solar PV power plant at a gold mine in Western Australia.
Clearway's solar farm will provide power equivalent to 8% of Toyota's North American operations. Image: Clearway Energy Group.

California Community Choice Aggregators ink solar and storage offtake deals

October 17, 2024
The capacity comes from the Arica solar PV and Victory Pass solar-plus-storage projects in Riverside County, California.

