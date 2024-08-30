Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Australia: Large-scale solar PV grows 20-fold in six years

By George Heynes
Power Plants, Projects
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

Australia: Large-scale solar PV grows 20-fold in six years

News

Lightsource bp breaks ground on 168MW solar PV project in New Zealand

News

Queensland launches solar module recycling programme

News

After falling below the cash cost line, LONGi and TCL Zhonghuan raise wafer prices

Features, Editors' Blog

DOE: US solar sector adds 18,401 jobs in 2023, leading energy industry

News

RWE, Axpo sign 628MW Polish solar and wind PPA

News

SUNfarming, SPIE to build substation for 753MW agriPV park in Germany

News

Ontario launches energy procurement, bans solar on prime agricultural land

News

Arevon breaks ground on 251MW Indiana PV plant

News

Sigenergy: partnering with VPP providers globally to generate additional revenue for users

Features, Guest Blog
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Solar electricity generation grew 21% year-on-year in 2022-23, according to the report. Image: CEFC

The Australian government’s latest Energy Update 2024 report has revealed that large-scale solar PV power generation has grown more than 20-fold in the last six years.

The report, published by the government’s Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water (DCCEEW) on Wednesday (28 August), covers data for 2022-23. It states that solar electricity generation grew 21% year-on-year in 2022-23 and is 11 times higher than a decade ago.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

It also indicates that renewable electricity generation increased by 11% year-on-year, accounting for 34% (93TWh) of Australia’s electricity generation. In the national electricity market (NEM), this figure increases to 37% in the electricity mix.

The report notes that this rise has been aided by the “rapid expansion of solar PV and wind electricity production”. It signals that cumulative electricity generation also increased by 1% year-on-year during the same period.

Cumulative capacity of accredited large-scale solar power stations. Image: Australian government.

Large-scale solar grew significantly in South Australia in 2022-23, amounting to around 47% year-on-year growth. In 2023, the largest source of renewable energy generation was solar PV (16% of total generation), followed by wind (12%) and hydro (6%).

In 2023, renewable energy generation in Australia increased to 35% of total generation, reaching 96TWh, the highest ever recorded. Specifically, solar energy accounted for 16% of total generation, while wind energy accounted for 12%.

In what will be another welcome boost to the renewable energy sector, fossil fuel generation also fell to record lows in the southern and eastern states, declining by 7% on average over the last decade. Coal-fired generation also fell to 47% in 2022-23 and 46% in 2023, compared to a 64% share a decade ago.

The report states that solar power has been the largest contributor to renewable energy generation since 2019-20. It also grew the fastest again in 2022-23, further widening the gap between solar power and wind generation. Solar photovoltaic (PV) accounted for 45% of all renewable energy generation and 15% of total electricity generation in Australia. It has been growing by an average of 27% per year over the last decade.

Australian electricity generation from renewable energy sources. Image: Australian government.

South Australia and Tasmania see highest renewable energy consumption

The report also indicates that energy consumption in the electricity supply sector decreased in most states due to replacing thermal generation sources, such as coal and gas, with non-thermal renewable energy sources. Solar PV generation displaced thermal power in New South Wales, South Australia, and Queensland, while wind power was the primary replacement in Victoria.

In 2022-23, South Australia and Tasmania were identified as the two states with the highest renewable energy consumption. Tasmania, which is 100% self-sufficient in renewable electricity generation and has been net zero in six out of the last seven years, saw 42% of its energy from its vast hydropower reserves, while South Australia saw 18% from its abundant solar PV and wind resources.

Australian electricity generation by fuel type. Image: Australian government.

In 2023, Tasmania generated 98% of its energy from renewable energy sources, with 77% coming from hydropower. South Australia’s renewable energy share was 74%, with wind contributing 44% and solar 30% to the total generation.

New South Wales and Queensland were the main producers of large-scale solar electricity, with 39% and 37% of Australia’s utility-scale solar power, respectively. They were also the leading producers of small-scale solar electricity (29% and 28% respectively).

New South Wales had the largest share of coal (37%) of all Australia’s states and Territories. Readers of PV Tech will be aware that Australia’s largest coal-fired power plant, the 2.8GWh Eraring power station is located in the state, owned by Origin Energy.

In early 2022, Origin said it would be retiring the coal-fired power plant in 2025, yet in May 2024, the New South Wales government controversially extended this by an additional two years to “guarantee a maximum of electricity supply”. The new expected closure date is scheduled for August 2027.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info
australia, australia grid, large-scale solar, nem, new south wales, pv modules, pv power plants, queensland, rooftop solar, solar pv, south australia, tasmania, victoria

Read Next

Image: Lightsource bp.

Lightsource bp breaks ground on 168MW solar PV project in New Zealand

August 30, 2024
Solar project developer Lightsource bp has commenced construction of its 168MW Kōwhai Park solar PV project in Christchurch, New Zealand, days after securing financing.
Image: Mick de Brenni (LinkedIn).

Queensland launches solar module recycling programme

August 30, 2024
The Queensland government launched a new solar module recycling scheme yesterday (29 August), which is expected to save about 26 tonnes of waste from entering landfills.
solar modules RWE

RWE, Axpo sign 628MW Polish solar and wind PPA

August 29, 2024
Axpo will offtake a combined 1,500GWh of solar PV and wind power annually from RWE Renewables Poland’s 628MW capacity project portfolio.
arevon energy

Arevon breaks ground on 251MW Indiana PV plant

August 29, 2024
US renewable energy developer Arevon has begun construction on the 251MW Gibson solar PV project in Gibson County, Indiana.
The 333MWp Darlington Point solar project in New South Wales. Image: Edify Energy.

Australia: NEM adds 1.2GW of new large-scale solar capacity in 12 months

August 29, 2024
The Australian Electricity Market Operator (AEMO) has indicated that Australia has seen the addition of 1.2GW of new large-scale solar projects brought online and connected to the National Electricity Market (NEM) in the past 12 months.
FOrtescue's electrolyser manufacturing facility in Gladstone, Queensland. Image; Fortescue.

Fortescue to capitalise on China’s ‘insatiable demand for green products’

August 29, 2024
Fortescue Metals is aiming to capitalise on China’s “insatiable demand for green products” through green metals production and exports.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

DOE: US solar sector adds 18,401 jobs in 2023, leading energy industry

News

Fortescue to capitalise on China’s ‘insatiable demand for green products’

News

Australia: Large-scale solar PV grows 20-fold in six years

News

Australia: NEM adds 1.2GW of new large-scale solar capacity in 12 months

News

Clearway secures financing on 140MW solar-plus-storage California project

News

Arevon breaks ground on 251MW Indiana PV plant

News

Upcoming Events

n-Type TOPCon Bifacial Single Glass Integrated Solution

Upcoming Webinars
September 4, 2024
12pm BST / 7pm

U.S. & global PV manufacturing & supply, featuring Finlay Colville & Philip Shen

Upcoming Webinars
September 19, 2024
4pm BST

Energy Storage Summit Central Eastern Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Warsaw, Poland

Solar Finance & Investment Asia 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Singapore, Asia

The Battery Show North America 2024

Solar Media Events
October 7, 2024
Huntington Place Detroit, MI
© Solar Media Limited 2024