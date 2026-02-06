Subscribe To Premium
Australia launches formal investigation into solar waste management

By George Heynes
February 6, 2026
Markets & Finance, Materials, Modules, Policy
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia & Oceania

GSC: Africa adds record 4.5GW of new solar PV capacity in 2025

Sunwafe selects Tresca to build its 20GW ingot/wafer manufacturing facility in Spain

IRENA: Vietnam is cheapest country for domestic solar production

Drone-based cleaning agent released for agrivoltaic systems

Turkey, Saudi Arabia sign 5GW renewables development agreement, 2GW solar PV in phase one

What are the latest issues with TOPCon solar panels?

26GW Australian Renewable Energy Hub secures AU$21 million ARENA boost for Pilbara green hydrogen push

Hybridise or die: Solar and storage valuations under pressure

Cost the key consideration in European supply chains as reliance on China remains

Current recycling rates remain low, with only 17% of solar module components being recycled. Image: Tindo Solar.

The Australian House of Representatives Standing Committee on Climate Change, Energy, Environment and Water has launched a formal inquiry into solar module reuse and recycling.

The group is seeking written submissions by 27 March 2026, as the nation grapples with mounting volumes of end-of-life solar PV modules.

The parliamentary inquiry, referred by Environment and Water Minister Murray Watt, will examine current and future impacts of solar waste alongside Australia’s existing capabilities for module reuse and recycling.

Committee chair Anne Urquhart said the investigation aims to identify barriers to scaling solar module reuse and recycling through collaboration with industry, academia, and subject matter experts.

The inquiry comes weeks after the Albanese government announced a AU$24.7 million (US$17 million) national solar module recycling pilot programme, which PV Tech reported will establish up to 100 collection sites across the country over three years.

That coverage detailed how the pilot responds to sustained industry advocacy, particularly a joint statement from over 60 organisations calling for mandatory product stewardship for solar PV modules.

Australia faces a significant solar waste challenge as the nation hosts one of the world’s highest rates of rooftop solar adoption, with more than 4.2 million installations totalling over 20GW of capacity.

Current recycling rates remain low, with only 17% of solar module components being recycled, primarily the aluminium frame and junction box, while 83% of materials are treated as waste due to cost barriers that make recycling approximately six times more expensive than landfill disposal.

The parliamentary committee will assess existing disposal practices and compare the economic and environmental impacts of reuse, recycling, and landfill disposal.

The inquiry will also explore environmental, economic, and energy security opportunities from recovering valuable materials, including aluminium, glass, silicon, silver, copper, indium and germanium from end-of-life modules.

It will also assess Australia’s existing reuse and recycling capabilities while identifying additional requirements to support a sustainable circular solar industry.

The timing of the federal announcement aligns with growing recognition of PV module recycling’s central role in Australia’s clean energy transition plans.

As previously noted, solar modules contain valuable materials, including copper, silver, and aluminium, that can be recovered and reused to support continued renewable energy deployment while reducing dependence on virgin material extraction.

Given Australia’s strong solar credentials and anticipated growth over the coming years and decades, it is crucial to establish module-recycling facilities across the country.

This will help maintain a circular economy and safeguard against rare material shortages, such as copper and silver.

Australian module manufacturer Tindo Solar’s CEO, Richard Petterson, exclusively told PV Tech Premium that if Australia installed around 1TW of solar modules over 25 years to keep the assets running, the nation would need to recycle around 40GW of modules each year.

Should the country be less ambitious and install 500GW, Petterson added that 20GW of modules will still need recycling each year.

The committee expects to deliver findings that will inform national policy development for solar waste management, supporting Australia’s transition to a circular economy while maintaining the momentum of renewable energy deployment across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sectors.

A Trina Solar manufacturing plant.

IRENA: Vietnam is cheapest country for domestic solar production

February 5, 2026
Vietnam is the cheapest country to produce fully domestic solar modules outside of China, according to a report from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).
Trina Solar TOPCon products.

What are the latest issues with TOPCon solar panels?

February 5, 2026
Explainer: Two new studies offer fresh insights into the performance of TOPCon solar modules, including a new degradation mode related to encapsulants.
Image: InterContinental Energy.

26GW Australian Renewable Energy Hub secures AU$21 million ARENA boost for Pilbara green hydrogen push

February 5, 2026
The 26GW Australian Renewable Energy Hub (AREH) in Western Australia has secured AU$21 million (US$14.71 million) in funding from the Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) to advance large-scale hydrogen production capabilities that will support green iron manufacturing in the Pilbara region.
“The technology is ready, costs have fallen, and regulation is catching up. Hybridisation is the path forward. Projects that do not adapt will be left behind,” said Priit Lepasepp, CEO of Sunly. Image: Solar Media.

Hybridise or die: Solar and storage valuations under pressure

February 4, 2026
Industry leaders warn that hybridising PV with batteries is now essential to secure revenue, manage volatility, and maintain investor value.
According to Sarah Montgomery (pictured, second from left), the complexity of solar and energy storage supply chains means that derisking requires focus beyond just shifting end module manufacturing. Image: Caleb Wissun-Bhide, Solar Media.

Cost the key consideration in European supply chains as reliance on China remains

February 4, 2026
In the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, European energy has gone from an overreliance on Russia to an overreliance on China.
Jasper20Solar

Zelestra inks 176MW Texas solar PV PPA with Meta, 50MW in Ohio with AEPEP

February 4, 2026
Spanish renewable energy company Zelestra has finalised a power purchase agreement with Facebook’s parent company Meta for its 176MW Skull Creek Solar Plant in Texas.
