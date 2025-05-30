Subscribe To Premium
Australia: Tasmanian council approves plans for 288MW utility-scale solar PV plant

By George Heynes
R.Power sells 49.9% stake in 91.6MW solar projects in Poland

Sembcorp secures second India solar-storage project in 1.2GW solar, 600MW/2.4GWh BESS tender

Germany seeks 2.2GW of PV in latest ground-mount auction

Meyer Burger cuts jobs at US module assembly plant

As solar navigates political headwinds, the industry must pull together

Study provides new insights into dust impacts on PV performance

SolarEdge opens Indian R&D hub, plans 200 hires by 2027

Arevon secures US$98 million in tax equity financing for 265MW Indiana portfolio

German state launches initiative to boost floating PV on artificial lakes

The Surallah solar plant in the Philippines, which is owned by ib vogt. Image: ib vogt

Tasmania’s George Town council approved plans for a 288MW solar PV power plant this week, which is being pursued in Australia by German renewable energy developer ib vogt.

Cimitiere Plains Solar Farm is being proposed 5km northeast of George Town, a large coastal town situated in the north of Tasmania, on the banks of the Tamar River.

The project would connect to the National Electricity Market (NEM), which spans Australia’s eastern and southern coast and Tasmania via the sole 500MW Basslink interconnector. Plans are also in place to increase interconnectivity with mainland Australia via the proposed 1.5GW Marinus Link.

A 6km double-circuit transmission line on poles will connect the Cimitiere Plains Solar Farm to the Tasnetworks George Town substation.

The solar PV power plant will be located on 454 hectares of rural land predominantly used for dryland agriculture. Construction is set to commence in 2026, with the PV plant expected to be operational in 2028.

A planning application noted that the solar PV power plant would have an estimated annual generation capacity of 620GWh and thus would make a “significant contribution” to Tasmania’s renewable energy goals, such as hitting 200% renewable energy by 2040.

The solar PV power plant will be split between a western and eastern array, separated by Soldier Settlement Road. Approximately 600,000 solar PV modules will form the overall power plant.

The solar PV plant will be decommissioned at the end of its operational life. The connection to the electricity grid will be disconnected, and all solar plant components will be removed. Subsequently, the site will be rehabilitated and returned to agricultural use.

Tasmania’s renewable energy prowess and ‘Battery of the Nation’ plan

Readers of PV Tech may be aware that Tasmania is already 100% self-sufficient in renewable electricity generation and has been net zero in six out of the last seven years.

Most of the state’s renewable energy supply comes from hydro generation and storage schemes, with Tasmania holding 27% of Australia’s total freshwater dam storage capacity. Alongside this, the state gains significant contributions from Tasmanian wind farms, which benefit from the ‘Roaring Forties’, an area of the globe that continuously sees strong winds of around 15 to 30 knots all year round.

Because of this, solar has been limited to small-scale projects and provides just 1% of Tasmania’s electricity. However, the state government removed a ‘speed limit’ measure last year that has prevented state-owned utility Hydro Tasmania from developing large-scale renewable energy projects, such as solar, without a “cumbersome” Parliamentary process.

Creating the aforementioned Marinus Link will support Tasmania in achieving its “Battery of the Nation” plan, which would see the island state provide significant amounts of renewables to the NEM through pumped hydro and renewables.

State-owned utility Hydro Tasmania revealed in 2022 that it was exploring opportunities to develop a further 1,500MWh to 3,500MWh of pumped hydro energy storage (PHES) as a means to provide dispatchable capacity to the NEM.

Meanwhile, the large amount of wind generated in Tasmania could be used in Victoria to increase renewables in its electricity mix. As part of this, Victoria, backed by its vast arsenal of utility-scale solar PV power plants, could export solar-derived energy to Tasmania and increase its share in the electricity mix.

australia, ib vogt, nem, pv power plants, solar pv, tasmania, utility-scale solar

Read Next

The Borrentin solar project in Germany.

Germany seeks 2.2GW of PV in latest ground-mount auction

May 29, 2025
The German government is seeking 2.2GW of ground-mounted solar capacity in the most recent round of its public renewable energy tender scheme.
Meyer Burger facility in Goodyear, Arizona. Image: Meyer Burger

Meyer Burger cuts jobs at US module assembly plant

May 29, 2025
Beleaguered Swiss solar manufacturer Meyer Burger has reportedly laid off an unconfirmed number of employees at its US module manufacturing facility.
Sonia-Dunlop-headshot-2022-1
Premium

As solar navigates political headwinds, the industry must pull together

May 29, 2025
PV Talk: Global Solar Council CEO Sonia Dunlop tells Shreeyashi Ojha why the solar industry needs collective action to combat political and supply-chain disruption.
Credit: Kiwa PI Berlin

Study provides new insights into dust impacts on PV performance

May 29, 2025
Researchers have developed a new methodology they hope will improve the modelling of the impact of different types of dust on PV performance.
Suniva and ISC Konstanz met in May 2025 at the Intersolar trade fair in Munich. From left to right: Radovan Kopecek, Florian Buchholz, Jan Lossen (ISC) and Kevin Dorman & Matt Card (Suniva).

ISC Konstanz, Suniva collaborate on US PERC cell production lines

May 28, 2025
ISC Konstanz is working with US solar cell manufacturer Suniva on its 1GW silicon solar cell production facility in the state of Georgia.
Astronergy N7 (1)
Sponsored

The zero-busbar buzz

May 28, 2025
Ben Willis speaks to Astronergy about its next-generation TOPCon offering and the advantages of its zero-busbar module design, both of which were on show at Intersolar 2025.

