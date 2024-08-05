Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

1.5GW Victoria-Tasmania interconnector project sets 2030 completion date in Australia

By George Heynes
Projects
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

1.5GW Victoria-Tasmania interconnector project sets 2030 completion date in Australia

News

SunWiz: Australia’s rooftop solar PV market sees 23% growth in July

News

Political clouds cast shadows over Western Europe’s burgeoning solar sector

Features, Editors' Blog, Long Reads

Nextracker acquires PV foundations supplier Solar Pile International

News

Antai discusses development plans and shipment growth for 2024 and beyond

Features, Interviews

BrightNight secures US$440 million from Goldman Sachs

News

Verbund acquires 110MW Italian PV portfolio at ‘advanced stage of development’

News

ARENA commits AUS$3.2 million to pursue ultra-low-cost solar

News

New England and Central-West Orana REZs in New South Wales, Australia, hit milestones

News

Australia’s Genex Power acquired by J-Power in deal worth AUS$351 million

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The cable laying will be conducted by Mrysmian’s vessel named the “Leonardo Da Vinci”. Image: Marinus Link.

The Marinus Link, a proposed 1.5GW undersea high-voltage direct current (HVDC) interconnector between Victoria and Tasmania in Australia, has established a 2030 completion date and selected Italian-based Mrysmian Group as its cable supplier.

The interconnector, which will run between North West Tasmania and the Latrobe Valley in Victoria, will be 345km long and include 255km of undersea cables that will cross the Bass Strait.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

It is worth noting that the project could be critical in bolstering export and import capacities between the two states, both connected to the National Electricity Market (NEM). Only one interconnector currently connects the southern states, the 500MW Basslink project. Completing the Marinus Link will, therefore, triple the installed capacity of interconnectors between the states.

Mrysmian Group will supply the HVDC cable for Stage 1 of the Marinus Link, which will see a 750MW system installed.

Image: Marinus Link.

The development of the additional interconnector could aid Victoria’s decarbonisation and increase the amount of solar PV utilised in Tasmania. According to Marinus Link Pty, Tasmania will be able to import low-cost renewable energy, such as surplus solar PV, while reserving hydropower and storing the extra energy. Green hydropower can then be exported to the mainland grid when it is needed most to reduce the risk of blackouts.

Marinus Link Pty is owned by the Australian, Tasmanian and Victorian governments and is responsible for progressing the Marinus Link interconnector project.

Marinus Link CEO Caroline Wykamp emphasised the benefits of Tasmania importing solar PV to aid its security of supply.

“Marinus Link will enable Tasmania to import excess supply of solar and wind produced interstate, while reserving its hydro and storing the extra energy. Clean hydropower can then feed the national grid when needed most, acting as a large battery for the nation,” Wykamp said.

Marinus Link is currently in planning and development, with Stage 1 construction expected to begin in 2026 and completed by 2030.

Tasmania’s renewable energy prowess

Readers of PV Tech may be aware that Tasmania is already 100% self-sufficient in renewable electricity generation and has been net zero in six out of the last seven years.

Most of the state’s renewable energy supply comes from hydro generation and storage schemes, with Tasmania holding 27% of Australia’s total freshwater dam storage capacity. Alongside this, the state gains significant contributions from Tasmanian wind farms, which benefit from the ‘Roaring Forties’, an area of the globe that continuously sees strong winds of around 15 to 30 knots all year round.

Because of this, solar has been limited to small-scale projects and provides just 1% of Tasmania’s electricity. However, the state government recently removed a ‘speed limit’ measure that has prevented state-owned utility Hydro Tasmania from developing large-scale renewable energy projects, such as solar, without a “cumbersome” Parliamentary process.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV modules made in the U.S. – what’s changed in 2024 & online PV module factory tour!

21 August 2024
5pm BST
FREE WEBINAR -This webinar will feature the perspectives and views of PV Tech’s Head of Research, Dr. Finlay Colville, on how the U.S. PV manufacturing landscape is changing today and when we might expect additions to encompass cells and wafers. This will be followed by a PV Tech special – a look inside one of the first new PV module fabs built in the U.S. this year; SEG Solar’s new site in Texas. Join Jim Wood, CEO at SEG Solar, as he walks around the new factory showing key features and explaining the rational for SEG Solar in making this investment into U.S. PV manufacturing in 2024.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2024

8 October 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 8-9 October 2024 is our second PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The event in 2023 was a sell out success and 2024 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2024

26 November 2024
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2025. PV ModuleTech Europe 2024 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2025

11 March 2025
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info
australia, electricity mix, hvdc, interconnector, solar pv, tasmania, victoria

Read Next

CEFC_australia

SunWiz: Australia’s rooftop solar PV market sees 23% growth in July

August 5, 2024
Solar consultancy group SunWiz’s latest research covering July 2024 has found that Australia’s rooftop solar PV market has returned to growth with a 23% month-on-month increase in deployment.
Image: ARENA.

ARENA commits AUS$3.2 million to pursue ultra-low-cost solar

August 2, 2024
ARENA has committed over AUS$3.2 million in funding to PV Lighthouse and Built Robotics Australia to help develop ultra-low-cost solar.
Transgrid_New_South_wales

New England and Central-West Orana REZs in New South Wales, Australia, hit milestones

August 2, 2024
EnergyCo has revealed a string of announcements that aim to progress the development of the New England and the Central West Orana REZs.
genex_kidston_australia_2

Australia’s Genex Power acquired by J-Power in deal worth AUS$351 million

August 1, 2024
Australian renewable energy and storage developer Genex Power has been acquired by Japanese power company J-Power in a deal worth AUS$351 million (US$229 million).
Enel's Sao Goncalo project in Brazil.

Australia: 1.4 million solar PV modules to reach end-of-life in 2025

August 1, 2024
Enel Green Power Australia has signed a long-term agreement with ElecSome to recycle solar PV modules across its portfolio.
Wacker_Polysilicon_Plant_Charleston_Tennessee_-_Credit_Wacker

Wacker posts 55% drop in polysilicon sales in Q2 2024

July 31, 2024
Wacker Polysilicon generated €232 million in sales from April through June 2024, down from €513 million in the same period 2023.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Nextracker acquires PV foundations supplier Solar Pile International

News

1.5GW Victoria-Tasmania interconnector project sets 2030 completion date in Australia

News

US senators seek to exclude Chinese PV manufacturers from IRA tax benefits

News

Political clouds cast shadows over Western Europe’s burgeoning solar sector

Features, Editors' Blog, Long Reads

Solar industry facing ‘uncertain policy environment’ ahead of US election, says First Solar

News

IRA transferability market reaches US$11 billion in H1 2024

News

Upcoming Events

PV modules made in the U.S. – what’s changed in 2024 & online PV module factory tour!

Upcoming Webinars
August 21, 2024
5pm BST

Energy Storage Summit Central Eastern Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Warsaw, Poland

Solar Finance & Investment Asia 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Singapore, Asia

PV CellTech USA 2024

Solar Media Events
October 8, 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA

Energy Storage Summit Latin America 2024

Solar Media Events
October 15, 2024
Santiago, Chile
© Solar Media Limited 2024