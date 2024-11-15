Subscribe To Premium
Australia’s ARENA awards funding to UNSW project exploring CER integration into NEM

By George Heynes
Australia's ARENA awards funding to UNSW project exploring CER integration into NEM

Whitehaven seeks EPBC approval for 26MW solar-plus-storage site at coal mine in Australia

Solar glass import duties would protect against ‘onslaught’ of dumping in India, says lawyer

OneEnergy to build 165MW solar portfolio in Wisconsin

Tata Power commissions India’s ‘largest’ floating PV plant

3GW single-site PV project goes online in China

France awards 948MW ground-mounted solar PV in latest auction

SMA Solar to slash jobs amid ‘persistently challenging’ residential PV market

AU$400 million renewables hub with six solar PV plants proposed for the Northern Territory, Australia

Pacific Blue granted council approval for 300MW solar-plus-storage expansion in Queensland, Australia

CERs are expected to playan increasingly important role on the NEM. Image: Sunpower.

The Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) has provided AU$1.7 million (US$1.1 million) in funding to explore the integration of consumer energy resources (CERs) into the National Electricity Market (NEM).

The University of New South Wales (UNSW) will receive and allocate the funding to the organisation’s Project CICCADA. This project will provide insights that can be used by the Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) and energy distributors to maintain safe and efficient network operations and improve understanding of CER operations in both normal and acute conditions.  

CERs could become a key technology supporting the energy transition in Australia. Encompassing technologies such as rooftop solar PV, household batteries, and electric vehicles (EVs), each could be used on the NEM and provide additional stability to the grid.

In late July 2024, the Australian Energy Market Commission (AEMC) introduced a new draft determination proposing to enable virtual power plants (VPPs) to compete directly with large-scale generators in the energy market. This would be achieved by enabling aggregated CERs to be scheduled and dispatchable in the NEM.

The AEMC cited that price-responsive small resources, such as backup generators and solar PV, could, therefore, respond to changes in spot prices. This would also contribute to a decentralised energy system.

With CERs slated to be involved in the NEM, gathering insight into integrating these technologies could be invaluable to the energy market.

ARENA’s acting CEO, Chris Faris, said CER technologies and products are at the heart of the clean energy transition, turning consumers into active participants in our energy system. However, it is important to know how the rollout of these technologies works with the network. 

“CER is about decentralising energy production by harnessing the power generated by rooftop solar panels, batteries and smart home devices. These create a more flexible and cleaner energy grid, that helps reduce emissions while improving energy reliability,” Faris said.  

“We know that CER can contribute to the goal of a cleaner, more reliable grid, so it’s important to have a detailed understanding of all the impacts of CER integration. Project CICCADA aims to help plug this knowledge gap, helping us understand how the rollout of CER technologies can be done in a way that maintains the stability of the energy grid, and allows us all to benefit from cleaner, reliable energy.”

This becomes the second CER-related funding ARENA has provided in recent months. The organisation allocated AU$5.4 million to help create Australia’s first ‘net zero suburb’ in the 2515 postcode of New South Wales, dubbed the Electrify 2515 Community Pilot scheme. This will incorporate a range of technologies, such as rooftop solar PV, home batteries, water heaters, and heat pumps, to create a low-carbon, electrified suburb in Northern Illawarra.

Brighte, the financial institution heading the project’s founder and CEO, Katherine McConnell, said the pilot would help policymakers understand how to bolster efforts to increase electrification.

“This project will allow us to learn locally so we can scale nationally, generating critical insights for consumers, tradespeople, industry and policymakers on how to rapidly and effectively scale electrification across Australia,” McConnell said.

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info
arena, australia, CERs, consumer energy, consumer energy resources, pv modules, rooftop solar, solar pv, VPPs

The Narrabri coal mine (above) has been approved to extract 11 million tonnes of coal per annum until 2031. Image: Whitehaven.

Whitehaven seeks EPBC approval for 26MW solar-plus-storage site at coal mine in Australia

November 15, 2024
Whitehaven Energy, a subsidiary of coal producer Whitehaven Coal, is seeking Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation (EPBC) Act approval to power one of its mines via a 26MW solar-plus-storage project in Australia.
sma solar inverters in germany

SMA Solar to slash jobs amid ‘persistently challenging’ residential PV market

November 14, 2024
In its Q1-3 2024 financial results, SMA Solar said it will cut up to 1,100 jobs and reduce costs by between €150 and €200 million by the end of 2025.
Image: The Northern Territory government.

AU$400 million renewables hub with six solar PV plants proposed for the Northern Territory, Australia

November 14, 2024
The Northern Territory government in Australia has proposed developing an AU$400 million (US$259 million) renewable energy hub featuring six solar PV power plants in the region.
Haughton-Solar-Farm-Image-Pacific-Blue

Pacific Blue granted council approval for 300MW solar-plus-storage expansion in Queensland, Australia

November 14, 2024
Australia’s Pacific Blue, a renewable energy generator and retailer, has been granted council approval for a 300MW solar-plus-storage expansion in North Queensland.
Image: CHN Energy.

China’s CHN Energy completes world’s largest open sea floating solar PV project

November 14, 2024
State-owned China Energy Investment Corporation (CHN Energy) has completed a 1GW floating solar PV facility in the Shandong Province of China.
PV Tech's George Heynes (left) interviewed Aiko Solar's Thomas Bywater (right) at All-Energy Australia 2024. Image: Aiko Solar.
Sponsored

Aiko Solar on its Australian expansion plans and 15th anniversary

November 13, 2024
PV Tech spoke with Aiko Solar to learn more about the company's expansion plans in Australia and some of its latest products.

