Australia’s Clean Energy Council appoints new CEO

Trad served as the deputy premier of Queensland from 2015 to 2020 and treasurer of Queensland from 2017 to 2020. During that time, Trad was part of the Queensland government that established the publicly-owned energy company CleanCo in December 2018.

CEC added that Trad brings over 30 years of experience in public policy, government, membership-based organisations and campaigns, which will be “incredibly valuable in leading and guiding” the organisation’s work in delivering the transition to a clean energy economy.

“As someone with a long-standing commitment to action on climate change, I know we are now in an important period of delivery, where policy reform and impactful advocacy, across governments and within communities, is critical and necessary to achieve a successful jobs and energy transition for Australians,” said Trad.

Her appointment comes as Australia witnessed its best year since 2018 for utility-scale renewable energy investment in 2024, with AU$9 billion (US$5.84 billion) in total capital committed.

Ross Rolfe AO, the CEC board chair, said that the appointment of Trad as CEO will bring a deep understanding of policy development and design.

“Jackie is also passionate about delivering a smooth and just transition to Australia’s energy system to ensure that we maximise the benefits of the transition and minimise the adverse impacts on Australian consumers and communities,” added Rolfe AO.