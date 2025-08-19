Subscribe To Premium
Australia's Clean Energy Council appoints new CEO

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Third Pillar Solar looks to build 500MW of floating PV on Texas reservoirs

Australia’s Clean Energy Council appoints new CEO

SolAmerica secures US$100 million through revolving credit facility

Australia: Victoria updated Transmission Plan adds new REZ, 200,000 hectares

After the blackout

New Stonepeak Middle East renewables vehicle to be led by ex-Jinko executive

Tindo launches new Australia-made TOPCon PV modules

US solar industry attacks tightened safe harbour rules for ITC qualification

LONGi unveils new lightweight BC module for rooftop C&I

Maxeon’s module shipments fall by 90% over two years amid border dispute

Jackie Trad has been appointed as CEO of the Clean Energy Council
Jackie Trad, pictured above, served as the deputy premier and treasurer of Queensland before joining the CEC. Image: Jackie Trad via LinkedIn.

Australia’s Clean Energy Council (CEC) has appointed Jackie Trad as its new chief executive officer.

Trad will take on the role of CEO after Kane Thornton stepped down at the beginning of the month. Thornton had served for 15 years at the CEC, ten of which as its CEO.

Trad served as the deputy premier of Queensland from 2015 to 2020 and treasurer of Queensland from 2017 to 2020. During that time, Trad was part of the Queensland government that established the publicly-owned energy company CleanCo in December 2018.

CEC added that Trad brings over 30 years of experience in public policy, government, membership-based organisations and campaigns, which will be “incredibly valuable in leading and guiding” the organisation’s work in delivering the transition to a clean energy economy.

“As someone with a long-standing commitment to action on climate change, I know we are now in an important period of delivery, where policy reform and impactful advocacy, across governments and within communities, is critical and necessary to achieve a successful jobs and energy transition for Australians,” said Trad.

Her appointment comes as Australia witnessed its best year since 2018 for utility-scale renewable energy investment in 2024, with AU$9 billion (US$5.84 billion) in total capital committed.

Ross Rolfe AO, the CEC board chair, said that the appointment of Trad as CEO will bring a deep understanding of policy development and design.

“Jackie is also passionate about delivering a smooth and just transition to Australia’s energy system to ensure that we maximise the benefits of the transition and minimise the adverse impacts on Australian consumers and communities,” added Rolfe AO.

Read Next

The state aims to reach 65% renewable energy generation in the next five years and 95% by 2035. Image: Victoria Department of Energy, Environment and Climate Action.

Australia: Victoria updated Transmission Plan adds new REZ, 200,000 hectares

August 18, 2025
The Australian government of Victoria has released an amended version of the Victorian Transmission Plan, adding 200,000 hectares of area to develop renewable energy – in addition to 230,000 hectares proposed in the first draft.
Tindo Topcon module

Tindo launches new Australia-made TOPCon PV modules

August 18, 2025
Australia’s sole PV producer Tindo Solar has launched a new range of n-type TOPCon modules aimed at rooftop applications.
Image: Tindo Solar.

Australia to develop national solar module reuse and recycling scheme

August 18, 2025
Australia’s federal, state and territory governments have agreed to develop a national solar module reuse and recycling scheme.
The HumeLink project in Australia.

Australia’s HumeLink opens for renewable power and storage project connections

August 15, 2025
Australia’s transmission line infrastructure project HumeLink is now open for connection to solar, wind, and energy storage facilities.
The 110MW Moura solar PV plant (pictured) ranked second in Rystad's leaderboard. Image: OX2.

OX2 bags EPBC Act approval for 135MW solar-plus-storage site in New South Wales, Australia

August 14, 2025
OX2 has received government approval to build a 135MW solar-plus-storage site at a decommissioned coal mine site in NSW, Australia.
Image: ACE Power.

141MWdc solar PV power plant in New South Wales submitted to Australia’s EPBC Act

August 13, 2025
ACE Power and Osaka Gas Energy Australia have joined forces to develop the 141MWdc Forbes Solar Farm in Australia.

