Google, Intersect launch 1GW-plus clean energy-backed data centre project in Texas

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According to the companies, the facility will employ a “power-first” development model, whereby new energy generation is built alongside the data centre to meet a substantial portion of its electricity demand from the outset.

The site will draw most of its power from co-located renewable energy assets from the first day of operation, with a smaller share supplied by on-site gas generation to provide firming capacity and maintain operational reliability.

“Our newest investment in Gray County deepens our partnership with Texas—a state that continues to lead with innovation and vision,” said Andrew Hart, regional head of data centre public affairs, Google. “We are excited to become a part of the community. More than just building a data centre, our goal is to be a good neighbour, which starts on day one by investing in local priorities, protecting water and energy resources, and working with residents to build a strong future together.”

Alongside energy supply concerns, water use has emerged as a key issue for new data centre developments. Google said the Gray County facility will utilise advanced air-cooling technology, significantly reducing operational water demand compared with conventional evaporative cooling systems.

Additionally, the tech giant plans to establish the Caprock Workforce Hub, an 800-acre residential facility in nearby Wheeler County capable of housing up to 3,500 construction workers.

The announcement comes amid mounting scrutiny of the power demands associated with hyperscale data centre expansion across the US, particularly in regions experiencing rapid growth in AI workloads.

Google said the project would add dedicated energy capacity rather than relying solely on existing grid resources, helping to reduce pressure on local electricity infrastructure.

The facility is the second major co-located energy and data centre project announced by Google and Intersect. Their first collaboration, centred on Intersect’s Quantum Clean Energy Project in Haskell County, combines 640MW of solar capacity and 1.3GWh of battery storage with a data centre campus.

In a bid to power its data centre expansions in the US, Google acquired Intersect Power in March 2026. The tech giant completed its US$4.75 billion purchase of asset manager TPG Rise Climate’s share of Intersect, closing a transaction that began in December 2025.