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Naturgy’s GPG brings 360MW of new solar capacity online in Australia

By George Heynes
Power Plants, Projects
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia & Oceania

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The larger of the projects, Glenellen (pictured), is a 260MW plant located in southern New South Wales. Image: Naturgy.

Naturgy’s international generation subsidiary Global Power Generation (GPG) has commissioned two utility-scale solar PV power plants in Australia with a combined capacity of 360MW.

This brings the Spanish group’s total installed capacity in the country to 1.3GW.

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The larger of the two projects, Glenellen, is a 260MW solar PV plant located in Greater Hume Shire, southern New South Wales, approximately two kilometres north-east of Jindera. The plant covers 300 hectares and houses close to 373,000 solar modules. It was acquired from Trinasolar in February 2024.

GPG said it will generate approximately 450GWh of electricity annually. Glenellen is Naturgy’s largest solar project to date in Australia and has been designed as an agrivoltaic facility, integrating renewable energy generation with agricultural activity.

The second plant, Bundaberg, is a 96MW project in Queensland and marks Naturgy’s first solar installation in that state. It is forecast to generate around 200GWh annually.

Both projects have secured sales of their energy output through long-term power purchase agreements, providing revenue visibility throughout their operational lives.

The two commissioning announcements follow a period of active capacity growth at GPG Australia.

At the time of a AU$2.3 billion portfolio financing completed in December 2024, the company’s Australian portfolio comprised eight operating assets, including six wind farms, a battery storage system in the Australian Capital Territory, and the Cunderdin solar-plus-storage hybrid project in Western Australia. The two new plants now bring the total to ten operating assets.

GPG has been active in Australia for more than fifteen years, building a portfolio that now spans wind, solar, and battery storage across multiple states.

Its wind fleet includes the 218MW Ryan Corner and 180MW Berrybank 1 in Victoria, alongside Berrybank 2, Crookwell 2, Crookwell 3 and Hawkesdale.

As PV Tech reported last year, GPG inaugurated the Cunderdin solar-plus-storage project in Western Australia, the first large-scale grid-connected hybrid solar and battery project in the state, combining a 128MW solar plant with a 55MW/220MWh battery storage system supplied by Sungrow.

The Glenellen project had a lengthy approvals history, having been referred to the NSW Independent Planning Commission in late 2023 after more than 50 objections were received during the public exhibition phase.

australia, global power generation, gpg, naturgy, pv power plants, Solar pv power plant, utility-scale, utility-scale solar

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