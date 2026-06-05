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Engie to build 155MW solar PV at gas plant in Spain 

By Shreeyashi Ojha
Power Plants, Projects
Europe

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The project will be in Teruel province and is expected to feature more than 284,000 solar modules installed across approximately 360 hectares. Image: Engie.

French utility Engie will invest close to €100 million (US$114 million) in a 155MW solar PV project at its Castelnou power station. 

Engie will develop the solar plant alongside its power station in the Aragon region, creating a hybrid facility that combines PV generation with existing dispatchable power capacity. 

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The project will be in Teruel province and is expected to feature more than 284,000 solar modules installed across approximately 360 hectares. 

“The Castelnou plant is an example of the value generated by collaboration between industry and institutions for the economic and social development of our region. This project has been a driver of employment and progress, and today it also represents Aragon’s ability to position itself as a benchmark in innovation and energy competitiveness in the current context of global transition,” Yolanda Valles, director general of energy and mines of Aragon, said. 

Engie said the solar addition will enable greater integration of renewable electricity into the grid by leveraging the complementary operating profiles of solar generation and flexible thermal capacity. The company added that the hybrid configuration is intended to support grid stability while increasing the share of renewable energy supplied from the site. 

The 155MW project will add to Engie’s growing solar portfolio in Spain, where the company operates around 1.8GW of renewable energy capacity and has a further 3.5GW under development.  

The utility is pursuing an accelerated global renewables buildout, with solar accounting for 9.3GW of its current installed renewable capacity as it works towards a target of 95GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030. 

colocation, engie, europe, hybrid projects, pv power plants, solar pv, spain

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