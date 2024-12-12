Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Australia’s EPBC Act sees timelines double as renewables suffer, says report

By George Heynes
Markets & Finance, Policy
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

Perovskite-silicon tandem solar cells are the ‘prerequisite’ for next PV technological leap – Fraunhofer

News

Chinese solar leaders call for an end to toxic price competition

News

SEIA releases solar policy targets for Trump presidency

News

US to increase Section 301 tariffs on Chinese polysilicon and wafers

News

Origami Solar to establish steel module frame facility in Texas

News

Solar Stewardship Initiative releases supply traceability standard

News

Nextracker delivers first trackers compliant with IRA domestic content manufacturing rules

News

Australia’s EPBC Act sees timelines double as renewables suffer, says report

News

Chinese PV leaders call for self-regulation at PV conference

Features, Editors' Blog

A market-driven subsidy: inside the EU’s Emissions Trading Scheme

Features, Interviews
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The decision-making time increased from 62 days to 136 days. Image: Iberdrola Australia.

Australian trade association Clean Energy Investor Group has warned that the Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation (EPBC) Act has seen a doubling in decision-making periods from 2021 to 2023.

According to the group representing Australian and global renewable energy investors, the average decision-making period for controlled actions requiring comprehensive environmental assessments increased from 62 days in 2021 to 136 days in 2023.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

This is detailed in the organisation’s Delivering Major Renewable Energy Projects report, which also details a doubling in project referrals under the EPBC Act from 2020 to 2023 and a growing backlog of projects.

Indeed, under the EPBC Act, from 2020 to 2023, there were 23 referrals in 2020, whereas in 2023, there were 40. Only six of 19 project referrals to the EPBC Act from 2021 and none from 2023 have received final approvals.

The EPBC queue, administered by the Australian government, aims to protect nationally threatened species and ecological communities under the Act. This must be accepted before permission to develop a project is granted.

Several solar-plus-storage projects have been submitted to the EPBC queue in recent months, including Edify Energy’s 250MW project in Victoria and a 600MW solar-plus-storage site being pursued by ACEN Australia.

Despite the scheme’s positives, the Clean Energy Investor Group has concerns about its current suitability for supporting projects. It should be noted that the EPBC is not just limited to large-scale renewable energy projects but also critical infrastructure such as highway developments.

As highlighted by the CEO of the Clean Energy Investor Group, Richie Merzian, the EPBC Act is currently “inconsistent and inefficient”, and thus, these regulatory processes are “hindering the billions of dollars of investment needed for Australia’s clean energy transition”.

“It is a major concern for investors that the majority of renewable projects referred to the EPBC 3 years ago in 2021 still do not have a final decision at the end of 2024. This hampers investment, it risks further increases in the cost of capital and is detrimental to Australia’s net zero transition,” Merzian said.

Recommendations to solve EPBC constraints

The report also details several adjustments the federal government could make to the EPBC Act to ensure it is still fit for purpose. This includes aligning State and Federal assessment processes to eliminate duplication and the prolonging of decisions being made on projects.

Other recommendations include limiting and clarifying requests for additional information to reduce procedural bottlenecks and delays as well as increasing resourcing within the Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment, and Water (DCCEEW) to handle assessments efficiently.

Marzian added: “It is unfortunate that as the roll out of renewable energy projects gathers pace, there is a doubling of renewable energy projects referred to the EPBC Act and a doubling in time to assess them.

“While major EPBC reforms before Parliament require urgent progress, the federal government can act now on a number of quick wins to secure the confidence of investors, support the government’s emissions targets and lower electricity prices for consumers.”

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info
australia, Australian government, EPBC, pv power plants, renewables

Read Next

Donald_Trump_50548265318

SEIA releases solar policy targets for Trump presidency

December 12, 2024
SEIA said that its ten-point list of priorities is designed 'to ensure the US is the world’s dominant solar and storage market.'
50MW_Kidston_Solar_project_in_Queensland_Australia._Image._Genex_Power

Australia awards 2.8GW of solar in first CIS tender round

December 11, 2024
The successful projects of the first CIS tender round in Australia have been revealed, with 2.75GW of solar PV being awarded.
Liberty Solar PV project in Texas from Recurrent Energy reached commercial operations

Recurrent Energy signs Spanish PPA with ‘major’ US tech firm

December 10, 2024
Recurrent Energy has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with an unnamed US tech company for a solar project in northern Spain.
The completed site will be one of the largest in the US. Image: Arevon

Arevon powers up 384MW/600MWh California solar-plus-storage site

December 10, 2024
Arevon said the project, in Kern County, brings its operational renewable energy capacity in California alone to over 3GW.
Mark Miao (left), chairman of Raystech and Daniel Lin (right), managing director of LONGi Solar Australia finalise the strategic agreement. Image: LONGi.

LONGi announces ‘strategic shift’ in Australia with new partnership

December 10, 2024
Chinese solar manufacturing giant LONGi has announced a “strategic shift” in the Australian solar PV market through a new partnership with PV distributor Raystech Group.
Solar panels in Nebraska.

Oregon green lights 2.4GW Pine Gate Renewables solar-plus-storage site

December 9, 2024
Sunstone is set to begin its engineering and procurement phase in early 2025 and start phased construction in 2026.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Juniper, First Solar sign 1GW module supply deal for Indian solar PV

News

EBRD to support Romania’s second renewable power auction, targeting 2GW of solar PV

News

NREL says thinner, taller solar modules contributing to increased rate of breakages

News

Australia awards 2.8GW of solar in first CIS tender round

News

How terrain-following trackers are helping boost PV project viability

Features, Guest Blog

Limiting Chinese access to the 45X credit: In conversation with CEA and the SEMA Coalition

News

Upcoming Events

The Power Of Stability

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
December 12, 2024
9am GMT / 10am CET

Next-Level Energy Storage – Advances in Hardware, Software and AI Technology

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
December 18, 2024
9am GMT / 10am CET

Solar Finance & Investment Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
February 4, 2025
London, UK

Energy Storage Summit 2025

Solar Media Events
February 17, 2025
London, UK

Green Hydrogen Summit West Coast Summit 2025

Solar Media Events
February 26, 2025
Seattle, USA
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.