Edify Energy proposes 300MWac solar-plus-storage site in Victoria, Australia

By George Heynes
Ingeteam to supply eastern Australia’s ‘first’ DC-coupled solar-plus-storage site

ACWA Power signs 12GW solar PV PPAs in Saudi Arabia

Elements Green secures US$93.5 million for 13GW pipeline

Solar PV becomes EU’s largest monthly power source for first time in June 2025

MN8 Energy raises US$575 million to refinance 517MW of PV projects

Model outlines survival plan for US residential PV as IRA cuts bite

US solar and wind to be 100GW lower by 2030 without tax credits – WoodMac

Sabanci Renewables to build 156MW solar project in Texas

Renewables growing twice as fast as total global electricity generation – IRENA

Edify’s proposed Nowingi Solar Power Station iwould be located 47km to the south of Mildura in Victoria. Image: Edify Energy.

Australian renewables developer Edify Energy has submitted plans for a 300MWac solar-plus-storage site in Victoria to Australia’s Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation (EPBC) Act.

The Nowingi Solar Power Station is being proposed 47km to the south of Mildura, on the Victorian side of the Murray River, near the border with New South Wales.

The project will feature a 300MWac solar PV power plant developed alongside an up to 300MW/2,400MWh 8-hour duration battery energy storage system (BESS).

It will span an area of 637 hectares within the Mildura Rural City Council Local Government Area’s farming zone, which is currently managed for agricultural practices.

According to documents submitted as part of the EPBC Act application, the BESS will connect to the National Electricity Market (NEM) via an existing overhead 220kV transmission line owned and operated by Ausnet, which runs from Red Cliffs to Horsham.

Construction on the Nowingi Solar Power Station is expected to take around 18 months. At its peak, the project will generate approximately 250 full-time jobs. Once operational, the project will employ around five permanent positions to operate and maintain the solar PV power plant.

The site aims to ensure agricultural practices can continue through the use of agrivoltaics, or ‘agriPV’. Agrivoltaics has been incorporated in several of Edify’s other Australian projects, notably the 80MW Peninsula Solar Farm and the 250MW Muskerry Solar Power Station in Victoria.

In concurrent news, Zen Energy has seen a 100MW solar-plus-storage project in Queensland approved by the Australian government, which could feature a BESS between 4 and 8 hours in duration.

The approval comes via the EPBC Act. Zen Energy launched the application on behalf of its joint venture with Taiwan’s HD Renewable Energy, ZEBRE.

Australia’s minister for the environment, Murray Watt, noted that the approval process for the project took just 17 days.

“This was made possible because the 267-hectare project site was designed so its environmental impacts were minimised,” Watt added.

“It will be located on predominantly cleared land, so there’s an option for agricultural use on the site, including sheep grazing through the solar array, demonstrating once again that there’s ways for renewables and agriculture to work together.”

The co-located BESS will be a 200MW system. However, it will be between 4-8 hours in duration, meaning it could be anywhere between 800MWh and 1,600MWh. It will be co-located with a 100MW solar PV power plant.

It will be located 7km southeast of Woolooga, a rural town in the Gympie Region of Queensland.

These articles first appeared on our sister site Energy-Storage.news as the items ‘Edify Energy proposes 2,400MWh solar-plus-storage site in Australia’ and ‘Australia: Zen Energy sees solar-plus-storage site with up to 8-hour BESS approved in 17 days’.

Our publisher, Solar Media, will host the Battery Asset Management Summit Australia 2025 on 26-27 August in Sydney. You can get 20% off your ticket using the code ESN20 at checkout.

bess, energy storage, EPBC Act, new south wales, pv power plants, solar pv, solar-plus-storage, utility-scale solar, victoria

Read Next

Gentari Renewables owns the Maryvale solar-plus-storage project. Image: Ingeteam.

Ingeteam to supply eastern Australia’s ‘first’ DC-coupled solar-plus-storage site

July 15, 2025
Ingeteam has expanded its footprint in Australia by announcing it will supply the 243MWp Maryvale Solar and Energy Storage Project in New South Wales.
The agreement spans a duration of 25 years and is valued at SAR22.5 billion (US$6 billion). Image: ACWA Power

ACWA Power signs 12GW solar PV PPAs in Saudi Arabia

July 14, 2025
ACWA Power has signed power purchase agreements (PPAs) with Saudi Power Procurement Company (SPPC) for five solar PV projects in the country.
The funding was structured through CIP’s Green Credit Fund I (CI GCF I). Image: Elements Green.

Elements Green secures US$93.5 million for 13GW pipeline

July 14, 2025
Elements Green has secured €80 million (US$93.5 million) in financing from Danish investment firm Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP).
As per the agreement, MN8 can issue additional notes in 2026 and 2027 as more projects become operational. Image: Unsplash

MN8 Energy raises US$575 million to refinance 517MW of PV projects

July 14, 2025
Solar and storage developer MN8 Energy has raised US$575 million to refinance three PV projects in North Carolina, Kentucky and Illinois.
19_Install_Installers_placing_panels_on_roof_close_up

Model outlines survival plan for US residential PV as IRA cuts bite

July 14, 2025
OpenSolar has launched a new model to help US rooftop solar installers reduce costs and thrive despite the loss of the 30% IRA tax credit.
Image: Gerry Machen via Flickr.

US solar and wind to be 100GW lower by 2030 without tax credits – WoodMac

July 14, 2025
Analyst Wood Mackenzie has forecast that solar PV and wind installations in the US will be 100GW lower than expected between 2025 and 2030 with the removal of Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) incentives.

