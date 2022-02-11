Solar Media
News

Australia's Fortescue plans renewables hub featuring 3.3GW of solar

By Andy Colthorpe
Power Plants, Projects, Storage
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

Australia's Fortescue plans renewables hub featuring 3.3GW of solar

News

Solariant Capital, Daiwa unit partner to develop US solar and storage pipeline

News

Silicon Ranch selects Black & Veatch to build 125MW project in Georgia

News

Scatec to build 532MW solar project in Brazil, brings regional pipeline to 2GW+

News

France to target at least 100GW of deployed solar by 2050, Macron says

News

US trade bodies slam ‘self-interested’ solar tariff investigation request

News

Indian hydropower company looking to deploy 10GW of solar over next 5 years in deal worth US$6.7bn

News

Tata Power plans to leverage expanded PLI scheme for PV manufacturing ramp-up

News

TotalEnergies acquiring SunPower’s C&I unit for US$250m

News

European energy crisis causing ‘fundamental changes’ to PPA market, longevity of 10-year contracts in question

News
A 70MW solar project in New South Wales. Image Nextracker.

Australian metals company Fortescue has unveiled plans for a vast renewables hub including up to 3,333MW of solar to power its mining operations in Western Australia.

Fortescue Metals Group has submitted its Uaroo Renewable Energy Hub proposal to the Environmental Protection Authority of Western Australia, with the public consultation period now open until 15 February.   

According to documents hosted on the Authority’s site, the project, in the mineral rich Pilbara region, would consist of up to 340 wind turbines and a solar farm, which between them would have a maximum energy generating capacity of 5.4GW. 

Repurposing land used mostly for cattle grazing, the site proposal also includes substations and other infrastructure and hosting up to 9,100MWh of battery storage, which would comfortably make it the largest battery project in the world. 

The Pilbara Uaroo Renewable Energy Hub would take up to seven years to construct and have a maximum project life of 42 years, although infrastructure would be maintained and then replaced approximately every 30 years as assets reached their end of life. 

The application has been made by Fortescue’s subsidiary Fortescue Future Industries (FFI) and its energy asset arm Pilbara Energy.

For more on this story, visit sister site Energy-Storage.news.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
australia, energy storage, mines, mining, off-grid, pilbara, solar-plus-storage, western australia, wind

Subscribe to Newsletter

