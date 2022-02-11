Australia’s Fortescue plans renewables hub featuring 3.3GW of solar

A 70MW solar project in New South Wales. Image Nextracker.

Australian metals company Fortescue has unveiled plans for a vast renewables hub including up to 3,333MW of solar to power its mining operations in Western Australia.

Fortescue Metals Group has submitted its Uaroo Renewable Energy Hub proposal to the Environmental Protection Authority of Western Australia, with the public consultation period now open until 15 February.

According to documents hosted on the Authority’s site, the project, in the mineral rich Pilbara region, would consist of up to 340 wind turbines and a solar farm, which between them would have a maximum energy generating capacity of 5.4GW.

Repurposing land used mostly for cattle grazing, the site proposal also includes substations and other infrastructure and hosting up to 9,100MWh of battery storage, which would comfortably make it the largest battery project in the world.

The Pilbara Uaroo Renewable Energy Hub would take up to seven years to construct and have a maximum project life of 42 years, although infrastructure would be maintained and then replaced approximately every 30 years as assets reached their end of life.

The application has been made by Fortescue’s subsidiary Fortescue Future Industries (FFI) and its energy asset arm Pilbara Energy.