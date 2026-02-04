Subscribe To Premium
Avangrid commissions 269MW solar PV in Oregon

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
February 4, 2026
Hybridise or die: Solar and storage valuations under pressure

Cost the key consideration in European supply chains as reliance on China remains

‘Different production profiles with one grid connection’: solutions to Europe’s grid capacity crunch

Avangrid commissions 269MW solar PV in Oregon

Zelestra inks 176MW Texas solar PV PPA with Meta, 50MW in Ohio with AEPEP

Enphase to cut 160 jobs globally, as Q4 microinverter shipments drop to 682MW

US defends IRA domestic content bonus after China scores WTO win

Changing risk profiles, portfolio-based decisions highlight shifts in renewables investment landscape

Australia: EnergyCo seeks federal approval for 6GW New England REZ transmission backbone spanning 315km

NEM Data Spotlight: Australia’s solar sector continues momentum with 222GWh peak daily output in January 2026

The Bakeoven Solar PV project from Avangrid in the US state of Oregon began commercial operations.
The company partnered with a local sheep ranger for the solar grazing of both the Daybreak Solar and Bakeoven Solar projects, pictured above. Image: Avangrid.

Avangrid, a subsidiary of Spanish utility Iberdrola, has reached commercial operations at two PV power plants in the US state of Oregon.

With a combined 269MW of capacity – 189MW for the Daybreak Solar project and 80MW for the Bakeoven Solar project – and 650,000 installed solar panels, the two solar PV plants are located in Wasco County, adjacent to each other.

The company has partnered with a local sheep ranger to graze around 3,000 sheep at the two projects. So-called solar grazing is becoming an increasingly popular means of controlling vegetation solar sites as well as maintaining land for agriculture.

Both solar PV plants are supplying electricity to the local distributor’s grid, Portland General Electric (PGE), through a voluntary state programme – called Green Future Impact (GFI) – that aims to large municipal, commercial and industrial customers to offtake capacity. Among the electricity offtakers for these two recently operational PV projects is semiconductor company Intel.

Avangrid CEO, Jose Antonio Miranda, said: “Together with PGE and Intel, we’re delivering a new source of reliable power that will energise Oregon’s communities and industries for decades to come.”

According to Avangrid, it is the leading supplier of electricity to PGE’s GFI programme through these two projects and a third solar PV plant that reached commercial operations in 2023. At the time, the Pachwáywit Fields project was dubbed the largest PV project in the state of Oregon.

A fourth project set to participate in the programme is currently under construction in Morrow County. Once operational later in the year, the Tower Solar will have a 166MW capacity and has already secured a power purchase agreement, which involves tech giant Meta.

The construction of these two solar projects will give a boost to Oregon’s installed PV capacity, which sat at less than 2GW at the end of 2025, according to data from trade body the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA). The trade association forecasts 2.6GW of new solar PV installations over the next five years, putting Oregon in the mid-range among all US states.

After five editions of Large Scale Solar USA, the event becomes SolarPLUS USA to mirror where the market is heading. The 2026 edition, held in Dallas, Texas, on 24-25 March, will bring together developers, investors and utilities to discuss managing hybrid assets, multi-state pipelines, power demand increase from data centres and AI as well as the co-location of solar PV with energy storage in a complex grid. For more details and how to attend the event, visit the website here.

UPCOMING EVENT

SolarPLUS USA 2026

24 March 2026
Dallas, Texas
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

16 June 2026
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 16-17 June 2026, will be our fifth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2028 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2026

13 October 2026
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 13-14 October 2026 is our third PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The events in 2023, 2024 and 2025 were a sell out success and 2026 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info
