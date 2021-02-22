BayWa r.e. acquires asset intelligence platforms through deal with Kaiserwetter

Kaiserwetter’s software is designed to maximise the performance of renewable energy portfolios. Image: BayWa r.e.

BayWa r.e. has bolstered its digital services offer through the acquisition of software platforms and data science teams from German firm Kaiserwetter.

The renewables developer has acquired Kaiserwetter’s internet of things, asset intelligence and data science capabilities, as well as its ARISTOTELES and IRIS software platforms.

ARISTOTELES is a cloud-based internet of things and artificial intelligence platform designed to maximise the performance of renewable energy investment portfolios.

IRIS, meanwhile, is described as a smart data analytics machine, delivering insights and reports for due diligence, asset performance and upside potential identification. It performs technical analytics of solar PV plants starting at 10kWp up to large-scale projects.

BayWa r.e. said the acquisition sees it “continue to push the envelope of asset intelligence for the renewable energy industry”.

“This acquisition is another important milestone on the digital transformation of renewable energy operations,” said Tobias Bittkau, BayWa r.e. global director of services. “Combining ARISTOTELES and IRIS with BayWa r.e.’s resources, our existing expertise and solutions into one seamless platform will enable efficiency, transparency and value for asset owners and managers globally.”

Having launched an energy technologies division in 2018 to fund start-ups working on new digital solutions, BayWa r.e. a year later went on to acquire Toronto-based PowerHub, which offers asset management software to owners and investors of renewable projects, as well as operation and maintenance providers.

BayWa r.e. has to date brought 3.5GW of energy online and now manages more than 9GW of assets globally.