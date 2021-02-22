Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
News
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

BayWa r.e. acquires asset intelligence platforms through deal with Kaiserwetter

By Jules Scully
Companies, Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Operations & Maintenance, Power Plants
Europe

Latest

BayWa r.e. acquires asset intelligence platforms through deal with Kaiserwetter

News

India poised for ‘landmark year’ for solar after 2020 installs dwindle

News

Iraq to award 700MW of solar tenders, first step in 10GW by 2030 plan

News

Major solar tracker firms commit to 210mm modules with new compatibility approvals

News

Oil major Eni to acquire 140MW of Spanish solar from X-Elio

News

Poland’s ‘dynamic’ solar sector on track to beat new deployment targets, say trade bodies

News

Mainstream Renewable Power to explore green hydrogen with Chilean wind and solar projects

News

Mosaic teams up with Freedom Forever in ‘win-win’ partnership

News

Acciona announces green hydrogen joint venture for Spain and Portugal

News

COP26 will ‘push momentum’ on PPA market

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Kaiserwetter’s software is designed to maximise the performance of renewable energy portfolios. Image: BayWa r.e.

BayWa r.e. has bolstered its digital services offer through the acquisition of software platforms and data science teams from German firm Kaiserwetter.

The renewables developer has acquired Kaiserwetter’s internet of things, asset intelligence and data science capabilities, as well as its ARISTOTELES and IRIS software platforms.

ARISTOTELES is a cloud-based internet of things and artificial intelligence platform designed to maximise the performance of renewable energy investment portfolios.

IRIS, meanwhile, is described as a smart data analytics machine, delivering insights and reports for due diligence, asset performance and upside potential identification. It performs technical analytics of solar PV plants starting at 10kWp up to large-scale projects.

BayWa r.e. said the acquisition sees it “continue to push the envelope of asset intelligence for the renewable energy industry”.

“This acquisition is another important milestone on the digital transformation of renewable energy operations,” said Tobias Bittkau, BayWa r.e. global director of services. “Combining ARISTOTELES and IRIS with BayWa r.e.’s resources, our existing expertise and solutions into one seamless platform will enable efficiency, transparency and value for asset owners and managers globally.”  

Having launched an energy technologies division in 2018 to fund start-ups working on new digital solutions, BayWa r.e. a year later went on to acquire Toronto-based PowerHub, which offers asset management software to owners and investors of renewable projects, as well as operation and maintenance providers.

BayWa r.e. has to date brought 3.5GW of energy online and now manages more than 9GW of assets globally.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
acquisition, artificial intelligence, asset intelligence software, baywa, baywa r.e., germany, internet of things, software, software platform

Read Next

Short-term PPAs the key to unlocking Poland’s private solar market

February 17, 2021
Shorter purchasing contracts with private companies could be a "lucrative" short-term source of income for Poland's solar market.

BayWa r.e. spins out mounting system division novotegra

February 17, 2021
Newly-launched unit to benefit from quicker lead times for new products, plots European expansion

NexWafe raises €10 million in a new Series B round of funding

February 4, 2021
Fraunhofer ISE spin-off NexWafe has raised €10 million in a new Series B round of funding as the company moves to another pilot production phase.

PROJECT ROUND-UP: Dulux owner signs Cleantech Solar for C&I installations, BayWa r.e. sells another Japanese solar farm

February 2, 2021
A brief round-up of project updates from around the world, including news from Asian C&I specialist Cleantech Solar, solar operator Sonnedix and renewables giant BayWa r.e.

BayWa r.e. signs Poland’s ‘first’ solar corporate PPA

January 28, 2021
Renewables group signs power purchase agreement (PPA) for what it claims is Poland’s first subsidy-free solar park.

EDF Renewables eyes C&I market growth with EnterSolar acquisition

January 28, 2021
EDF Renewables North America has acquired 100% of US distributed generation company EnterSolar, as it aims to capitalise on accelerating growth in the commercial and industrial (C&I) solar market.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

BayWa r.e. acquires asset intelligence platforms through deal with Kaiserwetter

News

India poised for ‘landmark year’ for solar after 2020 installs dwindle

News

Iraq to award 700MW of solar tenders, first step in 10GW by 2030 plan

News

Major solar tracker firms commit to 210mm modules with new compatibility approvals

News

Oil major Eni to acquire 140MW of Spanish solar from X-Elio

News

Poland’s ‘dynamic’ solar sector on track to beat new deployment targets, say trade bodies

News

Upcoming Events

Energy Storage Summit

Solar Media Events
February 23, 2021

Understanding 190 GW supply in 2021: Which PV technologies & companies will emerge as market leaders?

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
February 25, 2021

PV ModuleTech

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
March 9, 2021

PV HeterojunctionTech

Solar Media Events
March 17, 2021

Large Scale Solar Europe 2021

Solar Media Events
April 13, 2021
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021