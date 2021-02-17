Solar Media
BayWa r.e. spins out mounting system division novotegra

By Liam Stoker
Companies, Markets & Finance
Europe

BayWa r.e. has used the novotegra brand for its mounting structures since 2007. Image: BayWa r.e.

BayWa r.e. has spun out its mounting system manufacturing arm into a new business unit, dubbed novotegra.

Having previously been a part of BayWa r.e.’s Solar Energy Systems business unit, novotegra will now be independently responsible for the manufacture of BayWa r.e.’s internally designed PV mounting and substructure products. European sales will continue to be led by BayWa r.e. existing wholesale divisions.

BayWa r.e. began developing mounting structure for solar systems in 1999, using galvanised to produce structure marketed under the product name of ‘tegra’. This eventually became novotegra in 2007.

Germany renewables company BayWa r.e. said the spin-out would leave novotegra well placed to continue its development, while also expanding into new markets throughout Europe.

The business will be based in Tübingen, Germany, and will be led by Thomas Pfaff, who had been serving as novotegra’s head of product management.

“We are delighted by the fact that our system, whose efficiency we have managed to continuously increase over the past few years, has established itself so well on the market,” Pfaff added.

BayWa r.e. said the division had increased turnover five-fold in the last five years and Frank Jessel, global director of solar trade at BayWa r.e., said the firm expected the repositioning of novotegra to lead to faster development times for new products.

baywa r.e., mounting systems, novotegra, products, residential solar, structures, substructures

