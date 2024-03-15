Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Baywa r.e. starts construction on Spanish co-located solar and wind plant

By Will Norman
Power Plants, New Technology, Projects
Europe

Latest

Baywa r.e. starts construction on Spanish co-located solar and wind plant

News

Iberdrola, FCC sign agreement to promote solar PV panel recycling

News

Altus Power reports “ongoing growth” in 2023 financial results

News

GoodWe begins operation of Vietnam manufacturing plant

News

NextEnergy Capital fund switches on 260MW of Iberian PV

News

ACP: US adds close to 20GW of utility-scale solar in 2023

News

Meyer Burger posts US$330 million net loss for FY2023

News

“Investors feeling uneasy”: questions remain about SunPower’s shift to the residential solar sector

Features, Editors' Blog, Interviews

Spruce Power revenues drop in Q4 2023, forecasts ‘strong’ 2024

News

How utilities have impeded community solar projects in the US

Features, Long Reads
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The project comprises a cluster of three wind farms and two solar PV projects of 30MW and 23MW capacity. Image: Baywa r.e

German engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company Baywa r.e. has begun building a 135MW/53MW co-located wind and solar PV project in Zaragoza, Spain.

The project comprises a cluster of three wind farms and two solar PV projects of 30MW and 23MW capacity. The five plants will generate around 475GWh annually and represent over €280 million (US$305 million) in investment. They are expected online by the end of 2025, by which point Baywa r.e. plans to sign an offtake agreement for their power capacity.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

Notably, the different technologies will share grid infrastructure, which Baywa r.e. said was “one of the first of its kind to be developed in Spain” as well as reducing grid infrastructure costs. As such, the projects will be built on the same area of land – in the municipalities of Épila, Lumpiaque and Rueda de Jalón – which Baywa r.e. said would optimise development and execution expenses.

Daniel Gäfke, global director of projects and executive board member at BayWa r.e., said: “[This project] sets a precedent for us in Spain, as it is unique in terms of project size and the innovative structure of combined wind and solar energy generation.”

Alexander Rothenanger, global director of IPP at BayWa r.e. added: “We are excited to further expand our IPP business with Rueda Sur, making good progress towards achieving around 2GW in 2024 – and even more in the future. Combining different technologies and energy sources for projects such as this one is always a complex but important challenge, while also providing true added value for our diverse portfolio.”

Baywa r.e. said that the project has received its environmental permit, and that they would undertake actions to preserve and increase biodiversity in the area around the site.

The company spoke with this publication in January this year about the state of operations and maintenance (O&M) within the solar project development process. Chris Stacy, director of business development at BayWa r.e. in the US said that O&M was in a “stagnant space” when it came to methods and innovation.

PV Tech’s coverage of the Energy Storage Summit 2024 in London last month saw panelists discussing the business case for co-located solar and energy storage projects, which is still in its early stages.

Global PV manufacturing revival: key players beyond China in the terawatt era?

21 March 2024
4pm (GMT)
This special webinar will look at one of the most important changes impacting PV manufacturing today; how to establish and sustain new facilities around the world. For more than two decades, policy-makers have grappled with the challenges of nurturing domestic manufacturing sectors. Many countries have tried to create domestic sectors: Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, India, Europe and the U.S. But success stories have been rare. Mistakes seem to be repeated. And all the while, Chinese dominance of the industry has only increased. However, in the past 2-3 years, new drivers have emerged that suggest the dream of a global PV manufacturing ecosystem could be a reality. Join us as we shed light on this.
More Info

PV ModuleTech Europe 2024

26 November 2024
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2025. PV ModuleTech Europe 2024 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info
baywa r.e., co-located, construction, pv power plants, solar pv, solar-plus-wind, spain

Read Next

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

“We cannot line China’s pockets with US taxpayer dollars” – First Solar CEO says IRA needs trade defence to succeed

News

Trina Solar improves efficiency of Vertex N series of modules by 0.3%

News

European Parliament approves law requiring solar installations in buildings

News

Longroad closes financing on 220MW solar-plus-storage project in Arizona

News

Canadian Solar posts “record” shipments and income in 2023, quarterly profits drop

News

European renewable ambitions on track as green hydrogen era beckons

News

Upcoming Events

Energy Storage Summit USA 2024

Solar Media Events
March 19, 2024
Texas, USA

Unlocking the C&I rooftop market with Sunman’s lightweight solar applications

Upcoming Webinars
March 20, 2024
10am CET

Global PV manufacturing revival: key players beyond China in the terawatt era?

Upcoming Webinars
March 21, 2024
4pm (GMT)

Large Scale Solar Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
March 26, 2024
Lisbon, Portugal

Renewable Energy Revenues Summit USA 2024

Solar Media Events
April 10, 2024
Dallas, Texas USA
© Solar Media Limited 2024