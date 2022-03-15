Bboxx launches flexible products for off-grid communities in Africa

Bboxx launches a new flex service to target renewables for off-grid communities. Image: Bboxx.

Off-grid pay-as-you-go solar provider Bboxx has launched a new service to provide renewable solutions to off-grid communities in Africa.

“Flexx by Bboxx” is designed to offer cost effective renewables in remote areas that still lack access to a reliable energy source, with Rwanda and Kenya set to be Bboxx’s first markets for the new product range.

Bboxx will roll out two products under that banner with an upfront cash version that is a ‘plug-and-play’ portable solar lantern, while the other will be a ‘pay-as-you-go’ multi-light system with charging ports that it said was aimed at rural customers “at the bottom of the energy pyramid”.

Other markets will follow suit, with the Democratic Republic of Congo set to receive the Flexx product suite in the coming months.

Mansoor Hamayun, CEO and co-founder of Bboxx, said: “We are confident that Flexx by Bboxx will significantly aid us in transforming the lives of millions in the developing world, powering the energy needs of individuals, families, emerging businesses, and wider communities.

“Energy is the key to unlocking inclusive and sustainable economic development on a global scale, and we look forward to seeing the positive impact Flexx by Bboxx will have on this new pool of underserved customers.”

The new product range furthers Bboxx’s expansion in African countries, bolstering its existing off-grid communication offers.

In February 2021, EDF bought a minority stake in Bboxx’s Kenyan business which will allow to expand the company’s reach in the country, while in October it expanded its market in Nigeria with the aim to provide clean energy access to 20 million people by 2030.