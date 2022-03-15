Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

Bboxx launches flexible products for off-grid communities in Africa

By Jonathan Tourino Jacobo
Off-Grid
Africa

Latest

Bboxx launches flexible products for off-grid communities in Africa

News

Solarpack launches click&go remote self-consumption model for Spanish customers

News

High electricity costs, policy support driving rooftop PV deployment globally

News

Repsol, Telefonica launch new residential, C&I solar JV in Spain

News

The Xinjiang issue, supply chain transparency and answering the question of who makes what in the PV industry today

Editors' Blog, Features

How solar is helping tackle South Africa’s power crisis

Editors' Blog, Featured Articles, Features

Sweden forecast to triple solar generation by 2024

News

Global solar LCOE could fall 40 – 55% by 2030, bp report says

News

MIT develops waterless, contactless solar PV cleaning solution

News

Sun Cable closes US$150m Series B to fund its 20GW Australia-Singapore subsea cable project

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Bboxx launches a new flex service to target renewables for off-grid communities. Image: Bboxx.

Off-grid pay-as-you-go solar provider Bboxx has launched a new service to provide renewable solutions to off-grid communities in Africa.

“Flexx by Bboxx” is designed to offer cost effective renewables in remote areas that still lack access to a reliable energy source, with Rwanda and Kenya set to be Bboxx’s first markets for the new product range.

Bboxx will roll out two products under that banner with an upfront cash version that is a ‘plug-and-play’ portable solar lantern, while the other will be a ‘pay-as-you-go’ multi-light system with charging ports that it said was aimed at rural customers “at the bottom of the energy pyramid”.

Other markets will follow suit, with the Democratic Republic of Congo set to receive the Flexx product suite in the coming months.

Mansoor Hamayun, CEO and co-founder of Bboxx, said: “We are confident that Flexx by Bboxx will significantly aid us in transforming the lives of millions in the developing world, powering the energy needs of individuals, families, emerging businesses, and wider communities.

“Energy is the key to unlocking inclusive and sustainable economic development on a global scale, and we look forward to seeing the positive impact Flexx by Bboxx will have on this new pool of underserved customers.”

The new product range furthers Bboxx’s expansion in African countries, bolstering its existing off-grid communication offers.

In February 2021, EDF bought a minority stake in Bboxx’s Kenyan business which will allow to expand the company’s reach in the country, while in October it expanded its market in Nigeria with the aim to provide clean energy access to 20 million people by 2030.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
africa, bboxx, kenya, off-grid, rwanda

Read Next

Singapore’s G8 to install 65MW floating solar project in Ghana

February 22, 2022
Singapore-based renewables developer and engineering company G8 Subsea has secured a deal to install a 65MW floating PV (FPV) plant at a dam in Ghana.

Siemens, Desert Technologies eye 1GW PV portfolio in MENA and Asia via new JV

February 22, 2022
and smart infrastructure in the Middle East, Africa and Asia, with investments earmarked for a portfolio of projects exceeding 1GW.

Australia’s Fortescue plans renewables hub featuring 3.3GW of solar

February 11, 2022
Australian metals company Fortescue has unveiled plans for a vast renewables hub including up to 3,333MW of solar to power its mining operations in Western Australia.
PV Tech Premium

What’s holding back South Africa’s solar PV sector from realising full market potential?

January 31, 2022
With the sixth auction round of South Africa’s REIPPP on the horizon and new opportunities for distributed PV opening up, Alice Grundy explores the remaining barriers to solar deployment in the country.

US solar firms continuing EV drive: Enphase Energy bags EV charger company, iSun lands US$29m contract

January 6, 2022
US solar companies have continued their push in the electric vehicle (EV) sector with Enphase Energy completing its acquisition of EV charging outfit ClipperCreek, while iSun bagged a contract to design and deliver almost 2,000 off-grid solar canopies to be located at EV charging stations across the US
PV Tech Premium

PV 2030: The grid in 2030 – examining the changes needed

December 15, 2021
The grid of 2030 will span vast areas, be highly automated and require a huge amount of storage as it seeks to connect terawatts of renewable capacity. Sean Rai-Roche speaks to experts about our future infrastructure needs.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Where is module pricing headed in the next two years?

Editors' Blog, Features

PV Talk: Belectric Kuloglu on their plans for the Turkish market

Features, Interviews

Global solar LCOE could fall 40 – 55% by 2030, bp report says

News

Module prices to remain elevated for 18 months at least as global demand skyrockets

News

India changes PLI rules and opens up new rounds to previous winners, bids capped at 10GW

News

How solar is helping tackle South Africa’s power crisis

Editors' Blog, Featured Articles, Features

Upcoming Events

Energy Storage Summit USA

Solar Media Events
March 22, 2022
Austin, Texas, USA

Large Scale Solar Europe 2022

Solar Media Events
March 29, 2022
Lisbon, Portugal

Tackling heat: the importance of liquid cooling in hybrid solar-storage projects

Upcoming Webinars
April 6, 2022
10:00 AM (CET)

PV CellTech

Solar Media Events
April 25, 2022
Berlin, Germany

Green Hydrogen Summit

Solar Media Events
May 17, 2022
Lisbon, Portugal
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021