BBOXX expands into Nigerian market, targets 20m customers by 2030

BBOXX is targeting 20 million customers in by 2030. Image: BBOXX

Off-grid, pay-as-you go solar company BBOXX has expanded into Nigeria, the company’s largest market to date, with the aim of providing clean energy access to 20 million people over the next decade.

Africa’s most populous country, Nigeria has very low electrification rates, with 45% of Nigerians living without access to electricity, rising to 74% in rural areas.

BBOXX will seek to roll out its ‘plug-and-play’, off-grid Solar Home System, targeting small business owners and market traders in particular.

Operations have already commenced in southwest Nigeria, with the first shop opening in Ijebu Ode, Ogun State. BBOXX will also look to serve rural communities in other states including rural Lagos, Oyo, Ondo, Osun and Ekiti soon.

“As the largest economy in Africa, it is hugely important that clean energy access is accelerated in Nigeria,” said Mansoor Hamayun, CEO and co-founder of BBOXX.

“This latest launch is definitely a step in the right direction and we have an ambitious pipeline ahead.”

Last month, BBOXX and University College London (UCL) released a report that said access to off-grid electricity should be seen as a key mechanism to drive rural development and improve economic wellbeing and living standards in Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA).

In February, global energy giant EDF bought a 23% stake in BBOXX’s Kenyan business.