Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

BBOXX expands into Nigerian market, targets 20m customers by 2030

By Sean Rai-Roche
Off-Grid, Projects
Africa

Latest

BBOXX expands into Nigerian market, targets 20m customers by 2030

News

Sunnova expanding service offering after jump in Q3 customer additions

News

COP26: What can solar expect from the summit?

Long Reads, News

More than half of 2022’s planned PV projects at risk of delay or cancellation, new analysis claims

News

Securing the chain: Inside solar’s efforts to keep installations happening

Featured Articles, Features

Colombia awards 800MW of solar in third renewables auction

News

Enphase reports record revenue as price hikes offset ‘dynamic’ supply chain costs

News

Iberdrola expands investment as profits suffer amid energy price turmoil

News

India deployed 8.8GW of solar in 2021 so far, up 280% on last year

News

China installs 12.55GW of solar in Q3 2021 as distributed PV leads the way

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
BBOXX is targeting 20 million customers in by 2030. Image: BBOXX

Off-grid, pay-as-you go solar company BBOXX has expanded into Nigeria, the company’s largest market to date, with the aim of providing clean energy access to 20 million people over the next decade.

Africa’s most populous country, Nigeria has very low electrification rates, with 45% of Nigerians living without access to electricity, rising to 74% in rural areas.

BBOXX will seek to roll out its ‘plug-and-play’, off-grid Solar Home System, targeting small business owners and market traders in particular.

Operations have already commenced in southwest Nigeria, with the first shop opening in Ijebu Ode, Ogun State. BBOXX will also look to serve rural communities in other states including rural Lagos, Oyo, Ondo, Osun and Ekiti soon.

“As the largest economy in Africa, it is hugely important that clean energy access is accelerated in Nigeria,” said Mansoor Hamayun, CEO and co-founder of BBOXX.

“This latest launch is definitely a step in the right direction and we have an ambitious pipeline ahead.”

Last month, BBOXX and University College London (UCL) released a report that said access to off-grid electricity should be seen as a key mechanism to drive rural development and improve economic wellbeing and living standards in Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA).

In February, global energy giant EDF bought a 23% stake in BBOXX’s Kenyan business.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
bboxx, nigeria solar, off grid, offgrid solar

Read Next

Invest in off-grid solar to unlock economic growth in Sub-Saharan Africa, says new report

September 22, 2021
Access to off-grid electricity should be seen as a key mechanism to drive rural development and improve economic wellbeing and living standards in Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA), according to a new report by University College London’s (UCL) Engineering for International Development Centre and off-grid, pay-as-you go solar company BBOXX.

African coal plant operator turns to solar for new power JV

June 14, 2021
Mozambique-based coal operator Ncondezi Energy has announced a joint venture (JV) with South African-based NESA to target South Africa’s C&I solar and storage markets.

Juwi to decarbonise Egyptian gold mine with solar-storage project

May 4, 2021
German developer and EPC contractor juwi has secured a deal to design, supply and build a solar-storage hybrid project at an off-grid gold mine in Egypt.
PV Tech Premium

How cleantech startups are opening the grid up to solar

March 24, 2021
Distribution Network Operators (DNOs), are still working to adapt their infrastructures that can cope with switching from constant, high-carbon power resources to ‘intermittent’ renewables.

Huawei backs solar-storage ‘Zero Carbon Network Solution’ to decarbonise telecoms networks

March 2, 2021
Huawei is backing a solar and storage-powered green energy solution for telecommunications network carriers and operators to help the sector hit net zero as soon as possible.

EDF buys minority stake in off-grid specialist Bboxx’s Kenyan business

February 26, 2021
Global energy giant EDF has bought a 23% stake in off-grid solar company Bboxx’s Kenyan business.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

More than half of 2022’s planned PV projects at risk of delay or cancellation, new analysis claims

News

LONGi sets new heterojunction cell efficiency record of 25.82%

News

Delaware judge dismisses direct claims against Elon Musk in SolarCity lawsuit

News

To Invinity and beyond: exploring the vanadium flow battery space

News

Securing the chain: Inside solar’s efforts to keep installations happening

Featured Articles, Features

SEIA warns of ‘devastating’ impact of AD/CVD investigations on US solar sector

News

Upcoming Events

How simplistic tracker design can deliver competition-busting cost benefits

Upcoming Webinars
November 10, 2021
8am (PST) | 5pm (CET)

Trackers boosting economic viability: Assessing the bankability of a 1P vs 2P solar PV project

Upcoming Webinars
November 24, 2021
8am (PST) | 5pm (CET)

PV ModuleTech

Solar Media Events
December 1, 2021
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021