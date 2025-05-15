Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

CHINA ROUND-UP: GCL Tech receives environmental accreditation, Redsolar and CMEC-GL announce Nigerian and Australian projects

By Carrie Xiao
Manufacturing, Modules, Power Plants, Projects
Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia

Latest

Vikram Solar bags 326MW module supply order for Khavda project in Gujarat

News

Nextracker adds eBOS products with Bentek Corporation acquisition

News

Spanish Minister rules out cyberattack as reason for April’s blackout

News

Canadian Solar financial strife persists despite steady shipments

News

CHINA ROUND-UP: GCL Tech receives environmental accreditation, Redsolar and CMEC-GL announce Nigerian and Australian projects

News

Qcells heralds ‘breakthrough’ in tandem module durability

News

Zelestra secures €147 million to build 237MW solar PV projects in Spain

News

Solarcycle signs solar module recycling agreement with RWE Clean Energy

News

‘Rogue’ devices found in Chinese solar inverters raises cybersecurity alarm in Europe

News

Inside the University of Queensland’s world-record ‘eco-friendly’ tin halide perovskite solar cell

Features, Interviews
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The signing agreement for Redsolar's Nigerian investment.
Redsolar will support the construction of a 600MW PV module factory in Kano State, Nigeria. Image: Redsolar New Energy Technology.

Three stories from China this week, with GCL Tech receiving an environmental accreditation for a manufacturing facility, Redsolar investing into Nigerian PV and CMEC-GL supporting a solar-plus-storage project in Australia.

GCL Tech sets new carbon footprint record

GCL Tech announced that, as certified by the French Environment and Energy Management Agency (ADEME), the full lifecycle carbon footprint of granular silicon produced at its Hohhot production base in China was reduced to 18.050 kg of carbon dioxide equivalent/kg.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

This metric sets a new global record for the lowest carbon for in a single granular silicon production base, excluding industrial silicon, and is particularly relevant considering the EU’s carbon tax will officially come into effect from 1 January next year, affecting the operational performance of Chinese PV companies that import into Europe.

As a foundational material in the PV supply chain, the carbon footprint of granular silicon is directly linked to the industry’s carbon neutrality progress. This certification confirms that all four of GCL Tech’s granular silicon production bases have already received carbon footprint accreditation from internationally recognised authorities. 

Redsolar New Energy Technology signs agreement for Nigeria’s first module production line

On 12 May, Redsolar New Energy Technology officially signed an agreement for the turnkey construction of a 600MW PV module factory in Kano State, which will be Nigeria’s first localised PV module production line. 

According to the agreement, Redsolar New Energy will support the IRS Group’s construction and operation of the facility, through the transfer of production line machinery, supply of equipment and power plant development.

According to statistics from Nigeria’s Rural Electrification Agency (REA), over 6,000 rural communities in the country still lack access to electricity, and industrial electricity costs remain high. Once it becomes operational, the module factory is expected to achieve an annual capacity of 600MW, providing foundational support for distributed power plant development in remote areas, industrial parks and medical facilities.

CMEC-GL signs agriPV-plus-storage project agreement in Western Australia 

CMEC-GL has signed a cooperation agreement with the Tonic Group and Precious Iron for a new solar PV project in Western Australia. 

Under the agreement, the three parties will jointly develop a new solar PV project in Binningup, Western Australia. The first phase of the project will utilize approximately 87 hectares of land near the Binningup Industrial Park, with plans to construct an 85MWp agrivoltaic (agriPV) project. 

The developers plan to add a 42MW storage facility, with a storage duration of two hours. Half of the electricity generated will be fed into the grid for market-based trading, while half will be sold to surrounding high-energy consuming users through power purchase agreements (PPAs).

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2026

10 March 2026
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info
africa, agriPV, asia, australia, china, cmec-gl, gcl technology, nigeria, projects, redsolar, solar-plus-storage, storage

Read Next

Two executives at Canadian Solar and LONGi spoke at an event in China about the state of the solar industry

Canadian Solar financial strife persists despite steady shipments

May 15, 2025
Solar manufacturer Canadian Solar recorded a slight increase in module shipments and endured losses in Q1 amid 'geopolitical complexities.'
A Solarcycle facility in Georgia.

Solarcycle signs solar module recycling agreement with RWE Clean Energy

May 14, 2025
Solarcycle has signed a recycling agreement with RWE Clean Energy to use its recycling system for 'many' of the latter’s products.
Image: Baywa r.e

‘Rogue’ devices found in Chinese solar inverters raises cybersecurity alarm in Europe

May 14, 2025
US energy officials have found unexplained communication equipment inside some Chinese-made inverter devices.
Image: University of Queensland.
Premium

Inside the University of Queensland’s world-record ‘eco-friendly’ tin halide perovskite solar cell

May 14, 2025
As the University of Queensland take the first steps towards commercialising a tin halide perovskite solar cell concept, George Heynes explores the development of the technology.
Image: University of Queensland.

Halocell Energy, University of Queensland partner to advance record-breaking THP solar cells

May 14, 2025
The University of Queensland has partnered with Halocell Energy to support the advancement of the university’s THP solar cell technology.
Image: Iberdrola Australia (via LinkedIn).

Iberdrola Australia completes the ‘golden row’ of its largest solar PV power plant

May 13, 2025
Iberdrola Australia has started installing the first of its solar PV modules at the 377MW Broadsound solar-plus-storage project in Queensland.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

‘Rogue’ devices found in Chinese solar inverters raises cybersecurity alarm in Europe

News

Zelestra secures €147 million to build 237MW solar PV projects in Spain

News

Halocell Energy, University of Queensland partner to advance record-breaking THP solar cells

News

Solarcycle signs solar module recycling agreement with RWE Clean Energy

News

‘This is not the time for disruption,’ says ACP on US legislation to terminate residential tax credits in 2025

News

Gstar Solar begins production at 1.5/1GW solar cell and module plant in the Philippines

News

Upcoming Events

Renewables Procurement & Revenue Summit 2025

Solar Media Events
May 21, 2025
London, UK

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

Solar Media Events
June 17, 2025
Napa, USA

UK Solar Summit 2025

Solar Media Events
July 1, 2025
London, UK

Green Hydrogen Summit UK

Solar Media Events
July 1, 2025
London, UK

Energy Storage Summit Asia 2025

Solar Media Events
July 8, 2025
Asia
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.