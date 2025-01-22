Belectric takes on its largest European PV project with 189MW Netherlands build

The client for the project is the green energy developer Novar.

“The Eekerpolder solar farm will become a milestone on the Dutch solar market,” said Thorsten Blanke, managing director of Belectric. “We are proud that Novar has entrusted us with the construction of this unique large-scale project.

Belectric said the ground conditions on the project site presented particular challenges from a stability perspective. The company said it had adjusted the project’s substructure with a V-profile and triple-layer coating to protect against an “aggressive” mixture of clay and peat soils.

After the plant is commissioned, Belectric will take over its operation and maintenance, along with Novar’s operations and maintenance (O&M) service provider, Klaer.

Erik Nederhoed, project director at Novar, said: “[Belectric’s] proven expertise in large-scale solar projects ensures the highest standards of quality, efficiency and innovation. Together, we are building not just a solar farm, but a cornerstone for the energy transition in the Netherlands.”

Belectric said Eekerpolder replaced the 172MWp Tramm-Göthen plant in Germany (pictured) as the company’s largest European project.