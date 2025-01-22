Subscribe To Premium
Belectric takes on its largest European PV project with 189MW Netherlands build

By Ben Willis
US DOE loans US$1.2 billion for Puerto Rico PV/BESS as Biden administration ends

First Solar, Terrasmart claim ‘comprehensive’ US-made tracker and module partnership

Towards a more transparent supply chain for critical clean energy minerals

TSE raises €100 million to develop 120MW of French solar capacity

Sembcorp launches solar-plus-storage site set to power Indonesia’s new capital city

Report: US and China ‘prepared’ for global supply chain disruption following Trump election

What Trump’s executive orders mean for US solar PV

Why experts raised eyebrows when REC Silicon abandoned US polysilicon production

NSG Group to produce solar glass, supports First Solar expansion strategy

The 189MWp Eekerpolder project in the Netherlands will replace the 172MWp Tramm-Göthen plant in Germany as Belectric’s largest European project to date. Image: Belectric.

German solar engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) firm Belectric is set to build what it says will be both the largest PV project in the Netherlands and that the company has built in Europe to date.

Belectric will begin construction of the 189MWp Eekerpolder project in the Dutch province of Groningen next month, with the aim of completing the plant by May 2026.

The client for the project is the green energy developer Novar.

“The Eekerpolder solar farm will become a milestone on the Dutch solar market,” said Thorsten Blanke, managing director of Belectric. “We are proud that Novar has entrusted us with the construction of this unique large-scale project.

Belectric said the ground conditions on the project site presented particular challenges from a stability perspective. The company said it had adjusted the project’s substructure with a V-profile and triple-layer coating to protect against an “aggressive” mixture of clay and peat soils.

After the plant is commissioned, Belectric will take over its operation and maintenance, along with Novar’s operations and maintenance (O&M) service provider, Klaer.

Erik Nederhoed, project director at Novar, said: “[Belectric’s] proven expertise in large-scale solar projects ensures the highest standards of quality, efficiency and innovation. Together, we are building not just a solar farm, but a cornerstone for the energy transition in the Netherlands.”

Belectric said Eekerpolder replaced the 172MWp Tramm-Göthen plant in Germany (pictured) as the company’s largest European project.

