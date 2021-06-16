Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

Berkeley Energy raises €130 million for second African Energy Fund

By Sean Rai-Roche
Financial & Legal, Projects
Africa, Africa & Middle East

Latest

Berkeley Energy raises €130 million for second African Energy Fund

News

US ROUND-UP: Sunnova lauds new securitisation, US Air Force Base to receive solar install

News

PODCAST: What’s driving the n-type revolution and solar surges as the US prepares for summer grid disruption

News

Meyer Burger shifts cell strategy to keep production in-house and accelerate expansion plans

News

EQT acquires controlling stake in Solarpack, eyes full takeover

News

Azure Power reports fall in cost per deployed megawatt but still slips to loss

News

How Seraphim is planning for solar’s ‘post-PERC’ phase

Features

Exceptional online auction of solar cell production lines

News

Xinte Energy plots share issue to pay down new polysilicon facility

News

US solar hits 100GW milestone but supply issues could hinder growth prospects

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Berkeley Energy hopes the fund will stimulate local economies through employment. Credit: African Solar Design

Renewables developer Berkeley Energy has raised €130 million (US$157.5 million) in the first close of the Africa Renewable Energy Fund II (AREF II).

The fund, which has a final target of €300 million, will target investments in hydro, wind and solar projects across sub-Saharan Africa, excluding South Africa, and aims to back mid-sized grid-connected projects of between 10-100MW.

Engaged in the development and operation of clean energy projects across emerging markets, Berkeley hopes AREF II will provide clean and accessible energy whilst stimulating local economies through employment opportunities.

AREF II demonstrates that Berkeley’s “technically orientated approach resonates with our investors and makes a material difference for the communities in which we operate,” said managing director Luka Buljan.

The fund’s financing structure incentivises commercial private capital to invest into sub-Saharan Africa and follows the previous deployment of the first AREF, which also invested in renewable energy in the region.

Sub-Saharan Africa’s population rates and GDP is rising, with electricity demand set to more than double by 2040. This requires around US$100 billion in power infrastructure investment, according to the International Energy Agency.

AREF II investors included seven development finance institutions – CDP, CDC, FMO, Proparco, Swedfund, Sustainable Energy Fund for Africa – and the Clean Technology Fund.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
africa, AREF, AREF II, Berkeley

Read Next

African coal plant operator turns to solar for new power JV

June 14, 2021
Mozambique-based coal operator Ncondezi Energy has announced a joint venture (JV) with South African-based NESA to target South Africa’s C&I solar and storage markets.

BB Energy targets Africa solar, storage markets with Solarcentury Africa deal

April 14, 2021
Independent energy trader BB Energy (BBE) has set its sights on Africa’s solar and storage market by acquiring Solarcentury’s Africa-facing division for an undisclosed sum.

Study finds potential for colocating floating solar with hydropower in Africa

February 1, 2021
Hydropower plants across Africa could double their capacity if just 1% of their reservoirs are used to install floating solar projects, new research suggests.

Daystar secures US$38 million for west African expansion

January 14, 2021
West African off-grid solar electricity supplier raises US$38 million to expand its operations in in Nigeria, Ghana, Côte d’Ivoire, Senegal and Togo.

Renewable generation to remain below 10% in Africa by 2030

January 12, 2021
The amount of non-hydro renewables such as solar in Africa is likely to remain below 10% in 2030, although there are significant regional differences.

Risen toasts 1.5GW bifacial module supply deal

October 14, 2020
Risen Energy has landed a 1.5GW bifacial module supply deal with an unnamed, yet “well-known” independent power producer.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Built solar assets are ‘chronically underperforming’ and modules degrading faster than expected, research finds

News

Exceptional online auction of solar cell production lines

News

TOPCon presents immediate n-type advantages as JinkoSolar keeps IBC, tandem cells on its R&D radar

Features

FTC Solar expecting significant loss in Q2 as tracker market headwinds rack up

News

SNEC 2021 product spotlight: N-type steals the show as distributed solar products and BIPV continue to grow

Editors' Blog, Features

US solar hits 100GW milestone but supply issues could hinder growth prospects

News

Upcoming Events

Solar & Storage Finance Asia

Solar Media Events
July 6, 2021

PV CellTech

Solar Media Events
August 24, 2021

Solar & Storage Finance USA Virtual Summit

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
October 6, 2021
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021