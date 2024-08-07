Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Blueleaf secures funding from Axis Bank for 200MW solar-plus-wind project in India

By JP Casey
Power Plants, Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Projects
Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia

Latest

Blueleaf secures funding from Axis Bank for 200MW solar-plus-wind project in India

News

US DOE invests US$2.2 billion to add 13GW of grid capacity

News

Fraunhofer ISE: ground-mounted solar has the lowest LCOE in Germany

News

Summit Ridge Energy secures loan for 216MW of community solar

News

Energy Networks Australia calls on government to ‘amplify’ rooftop solar PV

News

RWE, Salzgitter Group sign PPA for 180MW German solar PV park

News

Meyer Burger and Solestial sign partnership to scale up space-based solar module manufacturing

News

SECI launches tender for 2GW of solar PV alongside 4GWh of storage

News

Solarcycle, RNWBL partner on C&I solar PV panel recycling

News

IEA PVPS: distributed solar and storage can ‘contribute very well’ to grid flexibility

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Axis Bank will provide US$170 million for the solar-plus-wind project. Image: Gerry Machen via Flickr.

Singaporean renewable energy developer Blueleaf Energy has reached financial close for a 200MW solar-plus-wind hybrid project, under development in Madhya Pradesh, India.

Blueleaf has secured around US$170 million in financing from Indian bank Axis Bank to support development of the Pachora Hybrid Power Project. While the company has not specified how much of the project’s capacity will be accounted for by solar panels versus wind turbines, it has noted that it plans to build, own and operate the project.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

The developer expects to commence commercial operation at the project in 2025, as it looks to install over 5GW of renewable energy capacity in India by 2030.

“By co-locating solar and wind power generation facilities, our Pachora Hybrid Power Project generates renewable energy through the day and night, optimises power system efficiency, and reduces the need for grid expansion,” said Blueleaf CEO Raghuram Natarajan. “As a result, our project reduces carbon emissions and lowers the levelised cost of energy (LCOE), providing a cost-effective model for decarbonising the Indian grid.”

Blueleaf’s head of India, Pratyush Thakur, also noted that the project’s off-take arrangements had been structured “innovatively”, with International Renewable Energy Credits (I-RECs) to be delivered to a “large international tech company”, while electricity generated at the project will be supplied to a “leading Indian power trader” under a power purchase agreement (PPA).

This arrangement is the latest sophisticated approach to project off-taking; last year, partners at law firm Norton Rose Fulbright wrote for PV Tech Premium that such innovation has led to “many recent technological improvements, falling costs and growing investor interest” in the offtake space.

The partners also noted that there is growing interest in the hybrid power project space, as different electricity-generating technologies can be used in tandem to minimise the risks associated with each individual technology, and this approach has been seen elsewhere, such as an EDP Renewables hybrid project in Portugal.

The news follows Blueleaf’s announcement of ambitious plans for the floating solar sector, which include an initiative to build 1.3GW of floating solar capacity in the Philippines alongside local engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) firm SunAsia Energy.

asia, Axis Bank, Blueleaf Energy, finance, hybrid projects, india, projects, singapore, solar-plus-wind

Read Next

A picture of a commmunity solar project in Illinois from Summit Ridge Energy

Summit Ridge Energy secures loan for 216MW of community solar

August 7, 2024
The US$309 million back-leveraged term loan will support 80 community solar projects owned by Summit Ridge Capital Holdings, a joint venture (JV) between Summit Ridge Energy and HASI
An Amp Energy India project.

SECI launches tender for 2GW of solar PV alongside 4GWh of storage

August 6, 2024
A new tender from the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) seeks 2,000MW of solar PV combined with 1,000MW/4,000MWh of storage.
AMEA Power Ugandan groundbreaking ceremony.

AMEA Power begins construction at 24MW Ugandan solar PV plant

August 5, 2024
UAE-based renewable power developer AMEA Power has started construction at the 24MW Ituka solar project in Uganda.
Antai Solar's booth at Intersolar 2024.
Sponsored

Antai discusses development plans and shipment growth for 2024 and beyond

August 2, 2024
As of Q1 2024, Antai Solar's global shipments had exceeded 33.2GW, with subsidiaries already established in countries.
Starfire render image of the 800MW coal to solar project from IPP BrightNight. Image: BrightNight

BrightNight secures US$440 million from Goldman Sachs

August 2, 2024
US independent power producer (IPP) BrightNight has secured a US$440 million investment from Goldman Sachs.
Verbund's Wallsee-Mitterkirchen project.

Verbund acquires 110MW Italian PV portfolio at ‘advanced stage of development’

August 2, 2024
Verbund has acquired a 110MV solar portfolio in Lazio, central Italy, from Ke-Reninvestment, a subsidiary of Turkish investor Kinesis Enerji.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

SunPower files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, sells assets

News

JA Solar files TOPCon patent infringement in Europe

News

RWE, Salzgitter Group sign PPA for 180MW German solar PV park

News

4,000GWh of solar PV and wind curtailments in Australia could be mitigated by off-peak hot water, think tank says

News

Rinnai Australia acquires solar PV and energy storage retailer

News

Solarcycle, RNWBL partner on C&I solar PV panel recycling

News

Upcoming Events

PV modules made in the U.S. – what’s changed in 2024 & online PV module factory tour!

Upcoming Webinars
August 21, 2024
5pm BST

Energy Storage Summit Central Eastern Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Warsaw, Poland

Solar Finance & Investment Asia 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Singapore, Asia

PV CellTech USA 2024

Solar Media Events
October 8, 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA

Energy Storage Summit Latin America 2024

Solar Media Events
October 15, 2024
Santiago, Chile
© Solar Media Limited 2024