BNZ appoints Exus Renewables as asset manager for 350MW Spanish PV portfolio

By Simon Yuen
SunCable lands approval for AAPowerLink project set to unlock 20GW of solar in Australia

Clean Energy Council nominated to be Australia’s solar module and inverter product assurance body

France awards 180MW rooftop solar PV, half of previous tender

Rio Tinto to build 80MW solar PV plant in Western Australia

Unirac positions US-made solar racking for Domestic Content credit

Waaree subsidiary starts operations at 1.3GW module assembly plant in India

Jinko Solar to supply 150MW n-type TOPCon modules to Algerian projects

Climate Impact Corporation reveals plans for Australia’s largest green hydrogen projects using solar

‘There will be consolidation’: Trina Solar on efficient operations at Intersolar Europe 2024

BNZ Spanish solar portfolio
BNZ’s projects are located in Spain, Portugal and Italy. Image: BNZ

Spanish independent power producer BNZ has appointed renewables asset manager Exus Renewables as asset manager for a 350MW solar portfolio in Spain.

The 11 projects in the portfolio will commence operation between May 2024 and June 2025. Before reaching the commercial operation dates, Exus Renewables will provide BNZ with comprehensive financial asset management in the run up to commercial operation, including detailed financial planning and reporting to ensure all projects are financially sound and prepared for successful operations

As part of the agreement, Exus Renewables will provide comprehensive technical and financial asset management, overseeing the operational aspects of the plants. This includes regular maintenance and performance monitoring to maximise energy production.

Exus Renewables specialists will offer BNZ guidance and access to their custom solar optimisation and reporting tool, BlueSky. This tool provides comprehensive oversight to analyse, enhance, and establish performance benchmarks across all projects.

Before this appointment, BNZ inaugurated a 74MW solar PV plant in Alcalá de los Gazules, Cádiz, Spain. This was BNZ’s first plant in Spain, where it plans to install around 600MWp of capacity by 2026. Overall, BNZ aims to deploy a portfolio exceeding 1.7GW of solar PV in Southern Europe by the end of 2026.

