Subscribe
Group Licence
News

Borrego development unit to be less capital constrained following sale, CEO says

By Jules Scully
Companies, Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance
Americas

Latest

Borrego development unit to be less capital constrained following sale, CEO says

News

Borrego sells 8GW+ solar, storage development business to ECP

News

Better Energy, Forus partner to develop 1GW of solar PV in Finland

News

Solar tax credits, other financial incentives deemed critical to regionalised manufacturing growth

Editors' Blog, Features

Iberdrola planning US$3.2bn green hydrogen investment

News

PODCAST: TOPCon’s takeover and Europe’s surging energy storage demand

News

‘2023 belongs to EPCs’: How Sterling and Wilson sees PV challenges and alternate supply chains unfolding

News

US ROUND-UP: Pivot Energy develops community solar portfolio, Duke Energy energises first solar plant in Florida

News

Convergent provides ‘non-wires alternative’ to transmission upgrade with New York PV-storage system

News

Module inflation lowers returns for 25GW of India solar, 5GW at particularly high risk

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
A 27MW solar project from Borrego in Maine. Image: Borrego.

The CEO of US solar and energy storage developer Borrego has said the company’s project development business will be less capital constrained under the new ownership of investment firm ECP, following a deal announced earlier this week to spin off and sell the unit.

Borrego is offloading the development business, including its project pipeline of more than 8.4GW of solar and 6.4GW / 25GWh of energy storage, to focus on growing its EPC and O&M businesses.

The last two years have seen the development unit more than double the number of US states it is working in as it made a push into utility-scale solar and large-scale standalone storage, Borrego CEO Mike Hall said.

“With that growth and that expansion comes large capital needs. And so we wanted to find a partner that could bring that capital and that investment expertise so that the business would be less capital constrained,” he told PV Tech.

Alongside the EPC and O&M units, Borrego is formally launching a new business in the coming months called Anza, a supply chain solution to help project developers navigate the solar module landscape.

With each of the businesses at different parts of their lifecycle, Hall said “it became difficult for us to give all of them what they need to really capitalise on each of their opportunities.

“We actually thought that the development business would be better as an independent company without some of the constraints that come with being part of what effectively becomes more a conglomerate.”

While there are no partnership agreements in place between the development unit that’s being sold and Borrego’s other business, management is hopeful that its EPC and O&M teams will be hired to work on the developer’s upcoming projects. “There should be lots of opportunities for us to collaborate in the future,” Hall said.

The sale comes as solar project construction slows in the US as the Department of Commerce continues its investigation into alleged circumvention of anti-dumping tariffs

Borrego’s EPC unit has had customers suspend or delay projects as a result of the investigation, but the development business has been less affected as it generally sells projects that are due to begin construction in 2023 or after.

“I do think that the investment community is very optimistic that this Commerce investigation is more of a short-term problem than a long-term structural problem. And so we’ve continued to be able to do deals with our IPP customers on the development side,” Hall said.

With the tariff probe coming at a time when the sector was already dealing with higher commodity prices, labour shortages and long lead times on the supply chain, Hall is forecasting a down year for US solar, but is bullish about medium-term growth.

He said: “I expect that the market will resume growth in 2023, but 2022 is going to be a tough year.”

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access

Solar & Storage Finance USA

4 October 2022
Solar & Storage Finance USA, the only event that connects developers to capital and capital to solar and storage projects, will be back in November 2022.
acquisition, borrego, developer, ecp, energy storage, epc, finance, m&a, project finance

Read Next

Borrego sells 8GW+ solar, storage development business to ECP

May 26, 2022
US solar and energy storage developer Borrego will spin off and sell its development business, including its more than 8.4GW PV project pipeline, to investment firm ECP.

Iberdrola planning US$3.2bn green hydrogen investment

May 26, 2022
Spanish utility Iberdrola will invest €3 billion (US$3.2 billion) in green hydrogen, the company’s chairman, Ignacio Galán, has announced as he called for a stable European framework to boost investment in the technology.

PODCAST: TOPCon’s takeover and Europe’s surging energy storage demand

May 26, 2022
The Solar Media Podcast returns to discuss the continued rise of TOPCon PV modules and energy storage demand throughout Europe.
PV Tech Premium

‘2023 belongs to EPCs’: How Sterling and Wilson sees PV challenges and alternate supply chains unfolding

May 25, 2022
Solar EPC Sterling and Wilson believes an easing of PV module supply concerns, the rise of alternate supply chains and a gigawatt-scale green hydrogen market will drive both short- and medium-term growth for PV developers and EPCs.

Convergent provides ‘non-wires alternative’ to transmission upgrade with New York PV-storage system

May 25, 2022
Energy storage solutions provider Convergent Energy + Power has completed a solar-plus-storage plant in Upstate New York that was built as a ‘non-wires alternative’ to more expensive network upgrades.

Module inflation lowers returns for 25GW of India solar, 5GW at particularly high risk

May 25, 2022
Module price increases, higher raw material costs and logistical challenges will pull down the return on equity (ROE) for 25GW of India solar projects, with 5GW of those at high risk given when they submitted their bids.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Borrego sells 8GW+ solar, storage development business to ECP

News

‘2023 belongs to EPCs’: How Sterling and Wilson sees PV challenges and alternate supply chains unfolding

News

Solar tax credits, other financial incentives deemed critical to regionalised manufacturing growth

Editors' Blog, Features

Canadian Solar unveils PV manufacturing strategy shift targeting greater control over upstream supply

News

Solar worst-performing renewable as downtime days nearly double due to supply chain problems

News

TotalEnergies acquires stake in Clearway Energy in major US renewables swap

News

Upcoming Events

Renewable Energy Trading Summit

Solar Media Events
June 7, 2022
Leonardo Royal London City, London, UK

Inside the empirical data analysis supporting the global adoption of ultra-high power PV modules

Upcoming Webinars
June 9, 2022
2:00 PM (CEST)

PV ModuleTech U.S. Special Edition

Solar Media Events
June 14, 2022
Napa, USA

How installers can meet surging consumer demand for holistic home solar, storage and EV charging systems

Upcoming Webinars
June 15, 2022
4:00 PM (CEST)

Large Scale Solar USA

Solar Media Events
June 22, 2022
Sheraton Austin Hotel at the Capitol, Austin, Texas
© Solar Media Limited 2021