Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Brazil imported 17.5GW of solar modules in 2023, down 0.3GW year-on-year

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Markets & Finance, Financial & Legal, Power Plants, Projects
Americas

Latest

Indian utility SJVN seeks 2GW of PV modules

News

Brazil imported 17.5GW of solar modules in 2023, down 0.3GW year-on-year

News

California state assembly member introduces bill to repeal NEM 3.0

News

Soltec to provide 164MW of SF7 trackers to Blue Ridge Power project

News

Solarcycle to build recycled solar glass factory in Georgia, US

News

US to add 36.4GW of new solar generation capacity in 2024, 58% of all capacity additions

News

Fast track out of trouble

Features, Featured Articles, Long Reads

The Netherlands launches subsidy for modules and battery manufacturing

News

Texas breaks daily solar generation record with peak of 16.7GW

News

SunPower quarterly customer growth continues to drop, posts significant net loss for FY2023

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Q4 2023 saw the highest volume of PV modules imported to Brazil with over 5GW. Credit: Atlas Renewable Energy

Brazil has imported 17.5GW of solar modules in 2023, slightly down from the previous year, according to Brazilian PV research and consultancy firm Greener.

Despite a decrease of 0.3GW modules imported between 2023 and 2022, the last quarter of 2023 ended on a positive note, with over 5GW of imported PV modules to Brazil, the highest ever recorded in a quarter by Greener.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

On the other hand, the first quarter of 2023 started with a 60% decrease year-on-year, with 3.5GW of modules imported, due to difficulties in accessing credits and elevated interest rates.

Graph showing Brazilian PV imports by quarter. Credit: PV Tech

Between November and December, the country imported nearly 4GW of modules from China, with a part of this delivery yet to arrive in the country, and set to be counted in the first quarter of 2024.

Despite distributed generation leading the market in installed solar capacity – with 25.8GW of distributed generation for 11.4GW of utility-scale as of December 2023, according to trade association Absolar – imports were down 2GW for distributed generation from 75% to 65% share in 2023.

In terms of installed capacity, utility-scale recorded a better year in 2023 than distributed generation, with 4GW added to the grid, up from 2.8GW in 2022. Total installed capacity at the end of the year reached 11.4GW for utility-scale and over 26GW for distributed generation, according to Greener. Solar PV represents 16.5% of the electricity generation in Brazil.

Nearly 7GW of solar capacity is currently under construction and is expected to be operational in 2024 and 2025.

Earlier this year, Infrastructure investment manager I Squared Capital agreed to invest up to US$400 in Brazilian distributed generation company Órigo Energia, which would fund a pipeline of 2GW distributed generation.

brazil, distributed generation, greener, modules, solar imports

Read Next

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

The Netherlands launches subsidy for modules and battery manufacturing

News

Texas breaks daily solar generation record with peak of 16.7GW

News

ANALYSIS: BP world energy review highlights the need for solar to pick up the pace

Editors' Blog

European renewable ambitions on track as green hydrogen era beckons

News

NREL estimates 1TW of potential community solar in the US

News

Super Bowl LVIII powered entirely by Nevada solar-plus-storage project

News

Upcoming Events

Energy Storage Summit 2024

Solar Media Events
February 20, 2024
London, UK

Green Hydrogen Summit North America 2024

Solar Media Events
February 28, 2024
Seattle, USA

PV CellTech Europe

Solar Media Events, Industry Events
March 12, 2024
Frankfurt, Germany

Drive your utility solar success with Trina Solar’s Upgraded Vertex N 700W+ modules

Upcoming Webinars
March 13, 2024
9am EDT / 1pm GMT / 2pm CET

Energy Storage Summit USA 2024

Solar Media Events
March 19, 2024
Texas, USA
© Solar Media Limited 2024

Chinese New Year—Secure an unmissable saving of 50% on PV Tech Premium

Empower your solar business throughout 2024

Subscribe now

Ends Friday, 23rd Feb 2024. New users only.