Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Australia’s Tindo Solar inks solar module export deal in Vietnam

By George Heynes
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

Australia’s Tindo Solar inks solar module export deal in Vietnam

News

PV Module Tech USA 2025: all the key takeaways

News

Dimension Energy secures finance for 112MW community solar portfolio

News

Investigation finds renewables not responsible for Spain’s April blackout

News

Array Technologies acquires US foundation and racking firm APA Solar

News

Senate reconciliation bill is a ‘stake in the heart’ of US solar manufacturing, senator says

News

T1 Energy secures tax abatement, selects construction firm for Texas solar cell factory

News

Founder Group, GCL sign a US$220 million MoU

News

Shade-resistant and segmented solar modules

Features, Interviews

Metlen Energy and Metals refinances 532MW solar PV portfolio in Australia

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The first batch of rooftop solar PV modules will be shipped sometime this month. Image: Tindo Solar.

Australian solar PV module manufacturer Tindo Solar has inked a 15MW agreement to export solar PV modules to Vietnam.

The five-year supply agreement, worth AU$8.4 million (US$5.47 million), has been inked with Thanh Do Australia. Solar PV modules will be provided to the parent company, Thanh Do Construction Group, in Vietnam, which is engaged in large-scale infrastructure projects.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

Tindo confirmed that the first order, featuring 430W rooftop solar PV modules, will leave Adelaide in South Australia, the headquarters of Tindo Solar’s 150MW manufacturing capabilities, in June.

Richard Petterson, CEO of Tindo, said the export deal was a “vote of confidence” in Tindo’s manufacturing capabilities.

“Tindo internally invests in R&D and engineering to ensure we produce a solar module that always outperforms the market. Australians are prepared to pay slightly more for a high-quality module, and we’ve identified the same premium market in other territories such as Vietnam,” said Petterson.

Tindo confirmed in a statement that the rooftop solar PV modules set to be shipped in June have a 25-year warranty and are built to withstand cyclone conditions, with an average of between four and seven making landfall each year.

Tindo Solar plans Australia’s first solar PV module gigafactory

Tindo Solar was first founded in 2011 and has since become one of the primary domestic module manufacturers in Australia. It opened its first manufacturing facility in Adelaide in 2021.

Since then, the organisation has confirmed plans to create the country’s first gigafactory dedicated to solar PV manufacturing. The facility could cost around AU$100 million, create 250 jobs, and be capable of producing 7,000 solar modules per day.

Tindo Solar confirmed that the location of the gigafactory is yet to be confirmed, but it is exploring opportunities in regional New South Wales, Queensland and Victoria.

Because of the opportunities Tindo could acquire via domestic manufacturing, it is no surprise that Petterson told PV Tech Premium last year that the government’s Solar ScaleUp Challenge and Solar Sunshot programme could help put Australia on the global map for manufacturing.

Touching on this initiatives, Petterson said: “This partnership underscores the potential of local industry to thrive with the right support and signals from government initiatives like the Solar Sunshot programme.”

Launched in March 2024, Sunshot primarily focuses on how components are made, whereas the newly launched Challenge focuses on deployment. As such, the two initiatives aim to bolster Australia’s efforts to become a hub for solar innovation and development.

Speaking exclusively to PV Tech Premium, Petterson said he is an open supporter of the initiatives and believes that the programmes can help domestic manufacturers supply the Australian market and the wider global market.

“We have to have a mindset that there is just supplying Australia, which is a limited market, and then there’s supplying the rest of the world,” Petterson said.

“We make a high-quality product that performs well and gives a better return on investment over time, not just from an economic point of view but also from an environmental point of view.”

australia, manufacturing, modules, pv modules, solar pv, supply, tindo, Tindo Solar

Read Next

David Owen of Solar Media addresses attendees at PV Module Tech USA 2025

PV Module Tech USA 2025: all the key takeaways

June 18, 2025
The solar manufacturing and module purchasing community met in Napa to answer the question of 'what next?' for module supply in uncertain times.
Image: Mike Stoll/Unsplash

Senate reconciliation bill is a ‘stake in the heart’ of US solar manufacturing, senator says

June 18, 2025
The US Senate Finance Committee draft bill is a “stake in the heart” of US solar manufacturing, according to Democrat senator, Ron Wyden.
A T1 Energy facility.

T1 Energy secures tax abatement, selects construction firm for Texas solar cell factory

June 18, 2025
T1 Energy has selected a local construction company, and secured a tax abatement package, to develop a Texas cell manufacturing factory.
Rooftop solar panels.
Premium

Shade-resistant and segmented solar modules

June 18, 2025
Aesolar and Fraunhofer CSP are developing segmented solar modules optimised for rooftops with partial shading.
Metlen Energy and Metals' 64MW Wagga North solar PV plant. Image: Metlen Energy and Metals.

Metlen Energy and Metals refinances 532MW solar PV portfolio in Australia

June 18, 2025
Greek developer Metlen Energy and Metals, formerly known as Mytilineos, has refinanced a 532MW solar PV portfolio in Australia.
Image: OX2.

Australian government aims to cut Capacity Investment Scheme outcome waiting times by three months

June 18, 2025
Australia’s minister for climate change and energy, Chris Bowen, has announced plans to streamline the Capacity Investment Scheme (CIS) to around six months.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Yaskawa America to build US$180 million manufacturing facility in Wisconsin

News

Senate Finance Committee reconciliation bill slashes solar PV, wind incentives, energy storage survives

News

Senate reconciliation bill is a ‘stake in the heart’ of US solar manufacturing, senator says

News

Dimension Energy secures finance for 112MW community solar portfolio

News

Metlen Energy and Metals refinances 532MW solar PV portfolio in Australia

News

New solar manufacturing sites have higher defect rates – CEA

News

Upcoming Events

Transmission planning 101 for project developers

Upcoming Webinars
June 30, 2025
10am PST / 6pm BST

UK Solar Summit 2025

Solar Media Events
July 1, 2025
London, UK

Green Hydrogen Summit UK

Solar Media Events
July 1, 2025
London, UK

ASIA Sustainable Energy Week 2025 (ASEW)

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
July 2, 2025
Bangkok, Thailand

Intersolar Mexico

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
September 2, 2025
Mexico City, Mexico
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.