BrightNight and partners begin construction on 300MW Arizona PV plant

By Will Norman
Starfire render image of the 800MW coal to solar project from BrightNight in Kentucky. Image: BrightNight

Independent power producer (IPP) BrightNight has broken ground on the 300MW Box Canyon solar project in Pinal County, Arizona alongside its joint venture partner Cordelio power.

A power purchase agreement (PPA) for the project, signed in July last year, is in place with the Southwest Public Power Agency (SPPA), a representative body for municipal utilities in the region. SPPA said that the Box Canyon project represents the largest renewable energy procurement in its history.

Expected to commence operations in the first half of 2025, the project is the first step in a total 2GW portfolio owned by BrightNight and Cordelio Power in Arizona, of which 900MW was said to be in “advanced stages” of development across three counties.

“At over 900,000MWh of projected annual production, our project will provide reliable, clean energy for over 40 years, generating local revenue, strengthening domestic energy security, and creating valuable American jobs,” said BrightNight CEO Martin Hermann.

SPPA President of the Board Ken Robbins added: “”SPPA is proud to supply its members with safe, clean, reliable, and affordable electricity from an industry-leading renewable power producer. BrightNight was able to understand our long-term goals and propose a solution to meet the needs of our members and their customers, while remaining cost-effective.”

Earlier this year, BrightNight partnered with electric vehicle manufacturer Rivian in plans for an 800MW solar project on a brownfield former coal mining site in Kentucky.  

PV ModuleTech USA

21 May 2024
Understanding the PV module supply to the U.S. market in 2024 & 2025. The conference gathers together developers, independent power producers and module suppliers to the U.S. solar market as well as EPCs, banks, investors, technical advisory and testing & certification specialists.
arizona, brightnight, power purchase, ppa, pv power plants, southeast public power agency, us

