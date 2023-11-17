BrightNight and partners begin construction on 300MW Arizona PV plant

Expected to commence operations in the first half of 2025, the project is the first step in a total 2GW portfolio owned by BrightNight and Cordelio Power in Arizona, of which 900MW was said to be in “advanced stages” of development across three counties.

“At over 900,000MWh of projected annual production, our project will provide reliable, clean energy for over 40 years, generating local revenue, strengthening domestic energy security, and creating valuable American jobs,” said BrightNight CEO Martin Hermann.

SPPA President of the Board Ken Robbins added: “”SPPA is proud to supply its members with safe, clean, reliable, and affordable electricity from an industry-leading renewable power producer. BrightNight was able to understand our long-term goals and propose a solution to meet the needs of our members and their customers, while remaining cost-effective.”

Earlier this year, BrightNight partnered with electric vehicle manufacturer Rivian in plans for an 800MW solar project on a brownfield former coal mining site in Kentucky.