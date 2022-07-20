PPA signed by municipal utilities for 300MW/600MWh Arizona solar-plus-storage plant

Promotional image for BrightNight’s launch into the India market in 2021. The company’s JV with Cordelio is targeting development of 3,000MW of dispatchable renewable energy projects. Image: BrightNight.

A power purchase agreement (PPA) has been signed for the output of a large-scale solar-plus-storage power plant in Arizona by a group of municipal utilities and local authorities in the US state.

Southwest Public Power Agency (SPPA) collectively represents the interests of different member organisations that include regional water and irrigation districts, municipal electricity suppliers, tribal authorities and towns in Arizona.

Renewable energy power company BrightNight, which specialises in hybrid solar, wind and storage projects typically over 200MW, said yesterday that it has contracted with SPPA for output from Box Canyon, a project in Arizona’s Pinal County.

Box Canyon will pair 300MW of solar PV with a 600MWh battery energy storage system (BESS) and having completed the permitting process, should be commissioned and in commercial operation in 2025.

