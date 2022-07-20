Subscribe
Group Licence
News

PPA signed by municipal utilities for 300MW/600MWh Arizona solar-plus-storage plant

By Andy Colthorpe
Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Power Plants, Projects, Storage
Americas

Latest

RWE, SolarDuck to launch offshore floating solar pilot as they eye tech commercialisation

News

PPA signed by municipal utilities for 300MW/600MWh Arizona solar-plus-storage plant

News

Polar Racking acquires single-axis tracker manufacturer Axsus Solar

News

Octopus launches AU$10bn renewables platform, acquires Australia’s largest PV plant

News

US seeking to shape EU stance on forced labour legislation with new proposals expected in Q3

Features, News

Aurora Solar aims to reduce soft costs of solar installs through new AI tools

News

PROJECT ROUND-UP: Hybrid solar-storage projects gain ground in South Africa, Puerto Rico and Hawaii

News

Silicon metal provider Elkem toasts record earnings

News

GAF Energy to build solar shingle factory in Texas

News

Keppel, Ocean Sun to pilot membrane-based floating PV project in Singapore

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Promotional image for BrightNight’s launch into the India market in 2021. The company’s JV with Cordelio is targeting development of 3,000MW of dispatchable renewable energy projects. Image: BrightNight.

A power purchase agreement (PPA) has been signed for the output of a large-scale solar-plus-storage power plant in Arizona by a group of municipal utilities and local authorities in the US state.

Southwest Public Power Agency (SPPA) collectively represents the interests of different member organisations that include regional water and irrigation districts, municipal electricity suppliers, tribal authorities and towns in Arizona.

Renewable energy power company BrightNight, which specialises in hybrid solar, wind and storage projects typically over 200MW, said yesterday that it has contracted with SPPA for output from Box Canyon, a project in Arizona’s Pinal County.

Box Canyon will pair 300MW of solar PV with a 600MWh battery energy storage system (BESS) and having completed the permitting process, should be commissioned and in commercial operation in 2025.

To read the full version of this story, visit Energy-Storage.news.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
arizona, municipal, power purchase agreement, solar-plus-storage

Read Next

European PPAs ‘remain attractive’ despite 47% year-over-year increase

July 14, 2022
European power purchase agreement (PPA) prices have surged by a “staggering” 47% year-on-year as the continent’s energy crisis persists with soaring inflation, LevelTen Energy has said.

PepsiCo to procure power from 590MW Iberdrola solar plant in Spain

July 13, 2022
Iberdrola has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) to sell electricity from its 590MW solar plant in Spain to food and drink giant PepsiCo.

Clearway Energy and Wärtsilä to add battery storage to five US solar projects

July 12, 2022
Solar developer Clearway Energy will deploy 500MW/2,000MWh of battery energy storage systems (BESS) from technology company Wärtsilä at five PV plants in the US.

Scatec signs PPA and starts construction for 531MW solar park in Brazil

July 8, 2022
Renewables company Scatec has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with alumina supplier Alunorte for its Mendibum solar project in Brazil.

S&P, Pexapark partner to create new PPA benchmark

July 4, 2022
S&P Global Commodity Insights has partnered with renewables advisory firm Pexapark to create a new power purchase agreement (PPA) benchmark.

Sun Cable’s Australian solar-storage project deemed investment ready

June 24, 2022
A project in Australia that could feature up to 17–20GWp of solar and 36–42GWh of energy storage has been categorised as investment ready by a government agency.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Totalenergies launches legal action against Trina Solar alleging breach of contract, fraud over US$300m order

News

Silicon metal provider Elkem toasts record earnings

News

JA Solar forecasting for 2022 module shipments up to 40GW amidst n-type cell expansion

News

Germany sets solar generation record as burning heatwave sweeps across Europe

News

Ncondezi Energy explores potential for 300MW solar-storage hybrid in Mozambique

News

Shell, Engie among consortium backing cross-Europe green hydrogen project

News

Upcoming Events

The UK’s solar landscape to 2030: factors driving growth & challenges from global supply-chains

Upcoming Webinars
July 20, 2022
Free Webinar - 10am BST

How string inverters are delivering LCOE benefits for large modern solar farms

Upcoming Webinars
July 27, 2022
9am (UTC +2) / 3pm (UTC +8)

UK Solar Summit

Solar Media Events
September 14, 2022
London

Solar & Storage Finance USA

Solar Media Events
October 4, 2022
New York, USA

PV CellTech Online

Solar Media Events
October 11, 2022
Virtual event
© Solar Media Limited 2022