BrightNight to develop 800MW solar PV at former coal mine in Kentucky

The solar PV project will be built in four phases, with phase 1 to start construction in 2025. Image: BrightNight.

Independent power producer (IPP) BrightNight has partnered with automaker Rivian and environmental nonprofit The Nature Conservancy to develop an 800MW solar PV project on the site of a former coal mine in Kentucky, US.

The Starfire Mine will see the construction of a solar PV plant over four phases with the first one planned to start construction in 2025.

Both Rivian and The Nature Conservancy have signed a power purchase agreement for the first phase with 100MW and 2.5MW of capacity, respectively.

The project will represent a US$1 billion infrastructure investment and once completed is expected to be the largest renewable power project in Kentucky as well as one of the largest projects built on a former coal mine in the US, according to BrightNight.

Moreover, the IPP will also build a 20-mile transmission line that would enable the addition of 1GW of renewable power generation to be built in the region.

“Rivian is one of the most innovative and forward-thinking manufacturers in America, and we are proud that they have chosen BrightNight and the Starfire Renewable Energy Center to help achieve their sustainability goals,” BrightNight CEO Martin Hermann said.

“Together, we are transforming a coal mine, reinvesting in a region eager to continue its role as an energy leader, and demonstrating the incredible impact of corporate power procurement.”

Kentucky-based solar developer Edelen Renewables – which specialises in brownfield solar projects – has supported BrightNight on the project by providing landowner and site development support services.

The next edition of PV Tech Power – PV Tech Power 36 which will be released in August – will have a feature looking at the development of solar PV projects located in former coal mines/sites in the US.