Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

BrightNight secures US$440 million from Goldman Sachs

By Will Norman
Markets & Finance, Companies, Financial & Legal
Americas

Latest

Political clouds cast shadows over Western Europe’s burgeoning solar sector

Features, Editors' Blog, Long Reads

Nextracker acquires PV foundations supplier Solar Pile International

News

Antai discusses development plans and shipment growth for 2024 and beyond

Features, Interviews

BrightNight secures US$440 million from Goldman Sachs

News

Verbund acquires 110MW Italian PV portfolio at ‘advanced stage of development’

News

ARENA commits AUS$3.2 million to pursue ultra-low-cost solar

News

New England and Central-West Orana REZs in New South Wales, Australia, hit milestones

News

Australia’s Genex Power acquired by J-Power in deal worth AUS$351 million

News

Quinbrook raises US$3 billion for Net Zero Power Fund

News

Enstall acquires solar PV mounting system provider Schletter

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
BrightNight said the funding will also advance its 31GW renewable energy project portfolio. Image: BrightNight

US independent power producer (IPP) BrightNight has secured a US$440 million investment from Goldman Sachs.

BrightNight said that along with existing capital commitments like the US$375 million facility closed in January and a US$1.2 billion deal with ACEN Renewables in the Philippines, this investment would fully fund its five-year business plan.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

The money was delivered through the Infrastructure business at Goldman Sachs Alternatives, which the bank says has invested over US$16 billion in different infrastructure projects and classes since its inception in 2006. The Infrastructure business invests across the energy transition, digital infrastructure, transportation & logistics, and social infrastructure sectors.

Teresa Mattamouros, managing director of Infrastructure at Goldman Sachs Alternatives said: “Demand for renewable energy continues to benefit from strong secular energy transition tailwinds, including substantial corporate decarbonisation goals and both federal and state-level policy support.

“We have been impressed by BrightNight’s unique development approach, focusing on markets with attractive commercial dynamics and targeting high-value interconnection positions.”

BrightNight said the funding will also advance its 31GW renewable energy project portfolio.  

In May, the company secured a US$414 million construction credit facility to support the execution of its 300MW Box Canyon solar PV project in the US state of Arizona. The IPP is also currently undertaking the development of 800MW of solar PV in the state of Kentucky. This capacity will replace operations at a former coal mine, the Starfire Mine. Construction is slated to begin on the first part of the project in 2025.

Outside of the US, the company is also undertaking projects in the Philippines and Australia. Last week, the Australian Electricity Market Operator (AEMO) granted BrightNight approval to connect its Mortlake Energy Hub project to the Victoria grid. The site comprises a 360MW solar PV project alongside a 300MW battery energy storage system (BESS).

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2024

8 October 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 8-9 October 2024 is our second PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The event in 2023 was a sell out success and 2024 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2024

26 November 2024
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2025. PV ModuleTech Europe 2024 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info
brightnight, corporate financing, finance, goldman sachs, pv power plants, us

Read Next

Image: Nextracker

Nextracker acquires PV foundations supplier Solar Pile International

August 2, 2024
This is the second acquisition in a little bit over a month for Nextracker after the acquisition of US-based solar foundation company Ojjo.
A Quinbrook project

Quinbrook raises US$3 billion for Net Zero Power Fund

August 1, 2024
Quinbrook has closed financing for its Net Zero Power Fund (NZPF), with US$3 billion of new capital commitments.
Dong Joon Kim, VP of Hyundai Engineering and Sabah Bayatli, President of OCI Energy, following the MOU signing.

OCI Energy sells 260MW ERCOT solar plant to Hyundai Engineering

August 1, 2024
The transaction also sets the stage for both companies to enter into a Memorandum of Understanding for future collaboration on the development of renewable energy.
first solar manufacturing
Premium

Tax credit transfer market leans towards competitive sales

August 1, 2024
Competitive deal processes are rising in the US tax credit transfer market for clean energy technologies, according to Crux.
Front side of the United States Capitol building in Washington DC.

US Senate committee moves forward on Energy Permitting Reform Act

August 1, 2024
The EPRA aims to accelerate the permitting process for critical energy and mineral projects of all types and transmission lines in the US.
Sunnova in Puerto Rico.

Sunnova reports reduced losses of US$79.7 million in Q2 2024 results

August 1, 2024
US firm Sunnova has reported reduced losses in the second quarter of 2024, with losses falling to US$79.7 million.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

US senators seek to exclude Chinese PV manufacturers from IRA tax benefits

News

Wacker posts 55% drop in polysilicon sales in Q2 2024

News

Oxford PV: Perovskite is the future of utility-scale PV, ‘end of story’

Features, Interviews, Long Reads

Australia: 1.4 million solar PV modules to reach end-of-life in 2025

News

Quinbrook raises US$3 billion for Net Zero Power Fund

News

Solar industry facing ‘uncertain policy environment’ ahead of US election, says First Solar

News

Upcoming Events

PV modules made in the U.S. – what’s changed in 2024 & online PV module factory tour!

Upcoming Webinars
August 21, 2024
5pm BST

Energy Storage Summit Central Eastern Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Warsaw, Poland

Solar Finance & Investment Asia 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Singapore, Asia

PV CellTech USA 2024

Solar Media Events
October 8, 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA

Energy Storage Summit Latin America 2024

Solar Media Events
October 15, 2024
Santiago, Chile
© Solar Media Limited 2024