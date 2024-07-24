Subscribe To Premium
AEMO grants grid connection approval to BrightNight solar-plus-storage project

By JP Casey
A2A, Enfinity Global ink 134MW solar PV PPA in Italy

AgriPV: Avangrid and Lodestone Energy graze sheep at US and New Zealand PV plants

Enphase targets 1.1 million microinverters shipped from US facilities in Q3

AEMO grants grid connection approval to BrightNight solar-plus-storage project

Europe’s floating PV prospects booming as industry looks to the sea

GoldenPeaks Capital secures funds for 177MW Polish PV portfolio

China installs 102.48GW of new PV in first half of 2024

AEMO: grid-scale solar in Australia generates over 1.4GW in Q2 2024

Asahi, BaptistCare sign PPAs with ‘one of the largest’ solar projects in New South Wales, Australia

Germany awards 260MW of PV in latest rooftop tender

A Total Eren project in Victoria.
Victoria aims for renewable power to account for 40% of the state’s electricity share by 2050. Image: Total Eren.

The Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) has granted US independent power producer (IPP) BrightNight approval to connect its Mortlake Energy Hub, which includes solar and storage facilities, to the Victoria grid.

The project is BrightNight’s first hybrid renewable power project in Australia, and consists of a 360MW solar farm alongside a 300MW battery energy storage system (BESS), which will account for more than 1% of the state’s total electricity consumption. The company plans to begin construction at the project in 2025.

“Australia’s increasing energy demand, alongside that of the broader region, presents vast opportunities for us to provide our cutting-edge renewable energy solutions to drive the adoption of clean energy,” said Jerome Ortiz, BrightNight APAC CEO.

The latest figures from AEMO support this assessment, with the market operator noting that grid-scale solar capacity in the second quarter of this year was 132MW higher than the operating capacity in the same quarter of 2023. This is to say nothing of Australia’s well-documented commitment to residential solar; earlier this year, the Victorian government allocated US$2.7 million (A$4 million) in financing for seven new projects to install rooftop solar systems and heat pumps across the state.

Projects such as these will help Victoria meet its renewable power generation targets, which include the goal of renewable power accounting for 40% of the state’s electricity generation share by 2025. Victoria is well on track to meet this target – the share of renewable power in the state’s energy mix has increased from 12.2% in 2013-14 to 37.8% in 2022-23 – and currently has over 1GW of utility-scale solar capacity in operation, with more than 5.3GW of capacity approved and a further 190MW of capacity currently under construction.

The Mortlake project will also help meet the state’s energy storage goals, with the government aiming to install 6.3GW of energy storage capacity by 2035. Planning documents submitted by BrightNight to the Victorian government note that the Mortlake project will meet up to 11% of the state’s 2030 storage capacity target, and up to 5% of the state’s 2035 storage capacity target.

Across Australia, state governments are looking to remove boundaries to greater adoption of renewable power in general, and solar in particular. This week, Western Australia announced plans to underwrite 6.5TWh of new wind and solar output, and last week, the Tasmanian government removed a “cumbersome” parliamentary process that prevented state-owned utility Hydro Tasmania from developing large-scale renewable energy projects.

acciona-australia

AEMO: grid-scale solar in Australia generates over 1.4GW in Q2 2024

July 24, 2024
The AEMO has signaled that grid-scale solar generated an average of over 1.4GW in Q2 2024, a 132MW increase year-on-year.
Asahi Beverages, Uralla Shire Council, Armidale Regional Council, ACEN Australia, Flow Power and BaptistCare at announcement event in Uralla. Image: Flow Power.

Asahi, BaptistCare sign PPAs with ‘one of the largest’ solar projects in New South Wales, Australia

July 24, 2024
Asahi Beverages, BaptistCare have sign PPAs to secure energy from “one of the largest solar farms” in New South Wales, Australia.
city u perovskite

EneCoat Technologies raises US$35 million for perovskite cell research

July 23, 2024
EneCoat Technologies has raised JPY5.5 billion (US$35 million) in Series C financing to support research into perovskite solar cells.
A 70MW solar project in New South Wales. Image Nextracker.

Western Australia eyes 6.5TWh of solar and wind with new Federal agreement

July 23, 2024
Western Australia has become the second state to sign a Renewable Energy Transformation Agreement with the Federal government, aiming to support renewable energy generation technologies, such as solar.
The Quintrace plaImage: Quinbrook

Quinbrook’s polysilicon project starts feedstock drilling

July 22, 2024
Australian Silica Quartz has started drilling at the Quartz Hill project which could provide the minerals for Quinbrook's polysilicon plant.
Image: Acen Australia.

Acen Australia’s 100MW solar-plus-storage project hits milestone in New South Wales

July 22, 2024
Renewable energy developer Acen Australia has submitted the scoping report for its 100MW solar-plus-storage project in New South Wales.

Germany awards 260MW of PV in latest rooftop tender

News

NEM 3.0 driving more residential BESS and less PV in California

News

Western Australia eyes 6.5TWh of solar and wind with new Federal agreement

News

LevelTen: European solar PPA prices falls 27% as prices remain stable in North America

News

200MW of German balcony PV installed in H1 2024

News

Solar PV and carbon border pricing mechanisms, an overview and assessment

Features, Featured Articles, Long Reads

