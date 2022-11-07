Subscribe
Group Licence
News

Brookfield Renewable to commission 10GW of clean energy assets in three years

By Jules Scully
Companies, Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Power Plants, Projects
Americas

Latest

Brookfield Renewable to commission 10GW of clean energy assets in three years

News

US utility-scale solar construction costs fell 8% in 2020 – EIA

News

Solar developer Aspen Power secures US$350 million investment from Carlyle

News

Toledo Solar opens up on European expansion plans, with module production starting at 400MW annually

Features, Interviews, News

Canada introducing ITC for solar PV, energy storage and low-carbon hydrogen

News

Westbridge adds Canada solar-plus-storage project to portfolio

News

Scatec to invest US$950 million in renewables through 2027, adding 1.5GW capacity per year

News

Asian Development Bank to support 2GW of solar and energy storage in Cambodia

News

EE North America to develop 2GW of US solar and storage with Elio Energy

News

US utility-scale solar deployment fell 23% in Q3 amid module procurement issues – ACP

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Brookfield Renewable has a 19GW under-construction and advanced-stage pipeline. Image: Urban Grid.

Renewables asset owner Brookfield Renewable is planning to commission at least 10GW of clean energy projects in the next three years, leveraging its newly acquired US solar businesses.

The company’s renewables construction efforts are then set to accelerate later in the decade, according to CEO Connor Teskey. “Three years from now, when we look to the next three years, we’ll be looking to build far more than 10GW out in that period as well,” he said during a conference call with investors.

The renewable power company of global alternative asset manager Brookfield Asset Management, Brookfield Renewable’s portfolio totals around 24GW of installed capacity of hydroelectric, wind, utility-scale solar and storage facilities in North America, South America, Europe and Asia.

Adding to its US$650 million acquisition of US solar and energy storage developer Urban Grid earlier this year, Brookfield has since secured a US$1 billion deal to buy another renewables developer, Scout Clean Energy, and closed its purchase of Standard Solar, a Maryland-based company focused on commercial and community PV assets.

According to Brookfield, all three platforms “will meaningfully benefit” from the US’s Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), signed into law in August.

“These investments will benefit from the extension of tax credits for wind and solar projects, as well as the expansion of tax credits that include storage, which can meaningfully accelerate and increase the buildout of the high-quality development pipelines within these businesses,” said Esper Nemi, vice president of investments at Brookfield Renewable, during the conference call.

Reporting its Q3 results on Friday, Brookfield revealed it has commenced the commissioning of a 1.2GW solar project in Brazil and is continuing to execute on its 19GW under-construction and advanced-stage pipeline.

Revenues for the quarter were US$1.1 billion, a 14% increase year-on-year, while the company’s funds from operations jumped 15% to $243 million.

The firm said it continues to benefit from contributions from acquisitions and the diversification of its fleet, which is underpinned by long-duration power purchase agreements that provide stable revenues.

Speaking with PV Tech last month, Valerie Hannah, managing director at Brookfield, said that the IRA “is really a tremendous accelerant to growth in the solar industry”, adding: “It really accelerates it when you look at providing that longer term visibility that perhaps wasn’t always there in the solar market before, at least in the US.”

Conference call transcript from the Motley Fool.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access

PV ModuleTech U.S. Special Edition

6 June 2023
Join us in Napa to unlock the key to reliable PV module supply to the U.S. market in 2023 & 2024. We'll also be gathering the main players in the US solar market for some wine tasting!
acquisition, brazil, brookfield, company results, developer, financial results, m&a, ssfusa, us

Read Next

US utility-scale solar construction costs fell 8% in 2020 – EIA

November 4, 2022
Average construction costs for US utility-scale solar PV installations continued to drop in 2020, research from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) has said, whilst onshore wind and natural gas costs rose.

Solar developer Aspen Power secures US$350 million investment from Carlyle

November 4, 2022
Aspen Power Partners, a US distributed generation developer, has received a US$350 million investment from global investment firm Carlyle. It said that the funds will be used to fuel its growth and acquisitions strategy.

Scatec to invest US$950 million in renewables through 2027, adding 1.5GW capacity per year

November 3, 2022
Independent power producer (IPP) Scatec targets to invest NOK10 billion (US$946 million) of equity for new renewable power plants through 2027.

EE North America to develop 2GW of US solar and storage with Elio Energy

November 3, 2022
EE North America, a subsidiary of Danish renewables developer European Energy, will develop a 2GW pipeline of solar power and energy storage in Arizona and surrounding states. The pipeline is part of an agreed partnership with Elio Energy, a utility-scale renewables developer, and is expected to commence construction between 2023-25. 

US utility-scale solar deployment fell 23% in Q3 amid module procurement issues – ACP

November 3, 2022
The US installed 1,877MW of utility-scale solar during Q3 2022, a 23% drop year-on-year, amidst ongoing policy issues, according to trade body the American Clean Power Association (ACP).

Actis-backed Rezolv Energy to develop Europe’s ‘largest’ PV plant in Romania

November 3, 2022
Rezolv Energy, backed by sustainable infrastructure investor Actis, has acquired rights to a 1,044MW PV plant in western Romania. Actis has said the project is “expected to be the largest solar PV plant in Europe”.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

US utility-scale solar construction costs fell 8% in 2020 – EIA

News

Toledo Solar opens up on European expansion plans, with module production starting at 400MW annually

Features, Interviews, News

Scatec to invest US$950 million in renewables through 2027, adding 1.5GW capacity per year

News

Westbridge adds Canada solar-plus-storage project to portfolio

News

New scrutiny on European module buying: can domestic manufacturing come to the rescue?

Editors' Blog, Featured Articles, Features, Long Reads

India adds 883MW of rooftop solar in first nine months of 2020 despite COVID-19

News

Upcoming Events

Solis introduces new Sixth Generation 3 phase hybrid inverter

Upcoming Webinars
November 8, 2022
11:00 AM (CET)

How can PV module buyers mitigate risk in the solar supply chain?

Upcoming Webinars
November 9, 2022
Free Webinar

PV ModuleTech EMEA

Solar Media Events
November 29, 2022
Malaga, Spain

PV CellTech

Solar Media Events
March 14, 2023
Berlin, Germany

Large Scale Solar Europe 2023

Solar Media Events
March 21, 2023
Lisbon, Portugal
© Solar Media Limited 2022