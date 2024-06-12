Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Burns & McDonnell begins construction on Consumers Energy’s 250MWac Michigan PV project

By JP Casey
Power Plants, Projects
Americas

Latest

Burns & McDonnell begins construction on Consumers Energy’s 250MWac Michigan PV project

News

JinkoSolar 182mm TOPCon module reaches 25.42% conversion efficiency

News

Origis Energy commissions 200MW New Mexico PV plant with Tri-state PPA

News

LBNL: Residential solar installations save US homes an average of US$1,987 on energy bills

News

RWE begins construction on 150MW Illinois PV plant

News

Canadian Solar launches 5GW TOPCon module assembly plant in Texas

News

Complying with UL 3741: Are rooftop solar projects adequately protecting firefighters?

Features, Editors' Blog, Interviews, Long Reads

65MW solar PV and energy storage site granted planning consent in New Zealand

News

SIG secures debt facility to fund 1.97GW of new Polish solar projects

News

Indonesia to add 5.75GW rooftop solar PV between 2024 and 2028

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
consumers energy
Consumers Energy aims to connect 8GW of solar capacity by 2040. Image: Consumers Energy.

US engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company Burns & McDonnell has started construction on Consumers Energy’s 297MWdc/250MWac solar project in the US state of Michigan.

The Muskegon Solar Energy Center is the utility’s first utility-scale project, and Burns & McDonnell expects to complete construction work in 2026. The company has announced a number of technical specifications and equipment for the new project, which will use Series 7 modules from First Solar, a thin film cadmium telluride (CdTe) range of modules; trackers from Array Technologies and inverters from German firm Siemens Gamesa.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

Burns & McDonnell’s work at the project includes site permitting and substation construction, and has noted that it is working with union labour to complete construction.

“We are excited to work with local trades and union halls across Michigan to build out solar within the state,” said Drew Powers, construction project manager at Burns & McDonnell. “This project not only helps Consumers Energy advance in renewable energy but also supports the local economy.”

Consumers Energy’s use of US-made products comes as the federal government has sought to encourage greater domestic manufacturing of renewable energy products and technology through the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).

Earlier this year, the Department of the Treasury and Internal Revenue Service proposed new regulations to clarify the companies eligible to receive tax credits, such as the production tax credit (PTC) and investment tax credit (ITC) under the IRA.

“Every project we bring online helps lower bills for our customers in the long term while also providing significant tax revenue for the community and better serving our planet,” said Consumers Energy vice president of clean energy development David Hicks. “That’s a win for everyone, and we’re proud to be partnering with Burns & McDonnell to see this project come to fruition.”

The news follows Consumers Energy’s announcement of plans to build 85MW of solar capacity on retired coal-fired power plants in Michigan as it looks to further decarbonise its operations. The utility is aiming to deploy a total of 8GW of solar power by 2040 to offset the lost electricity generation caused by the closure of three coal plants by 2025, 15 years earlier than initially planned.

UPCOMING EVENT

Inside the PV ModuleTech Bankability Ratings report: what’s needed to be high up in the Pyramid?

27 June 2024
9am BST
FREE WEBINAR -This special webinar will take a deep dive into the latest PV ModuleTech Bankability Ratings pyramid, capturing the relative bankability status of the top 70-80 PV module suppliers globally. In addition to revealing the latest ranking of global PV module suppliers, PV Tech’s Head of Research, Finlay Colville, will show the depth of analysis and commentary included within the report for module suppliers. A key output from the webinar will be to learn which PV module suppliers have moved up the rankings pyramid in recent years and why this growth has been achieved. Conversely, some of the companies that have fallen down the rankings will be discussed, in particular those suffering from market-share losses and financial problems.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2024

8 October 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 8-9 October 2024 is our second PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The event in 2023 was a sell out success and 2024 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info
americas, Burns & McDonnell, consumers energy, engineering procurement and construction, epc, Inflation Reduction Act, IRA, michigan, projects, us

Read Next

The escalante solar project in New Mexico

Origis Energy commissions 200MW New Mexico PV plant with Tri-state PPA

June 12, 2024
US renewables developer Origis Energy has commissioned the 200MW Escalante solar project in New Mexico alongside non-for-profit electricity utility Tri-State Generation and Transmission Association.
RWE commissioned the Gazules solar park in Andalusia, Spain

RWE begins construction on 150MW Illinois PV plant

June 12, 2024
The Casey Fork solar project in Jefferson County, Illinois, will bring RWE’s total renewables capacity in Illinois to 750MW
The plant has already shipped its first US-made TOPCon modules earlier this year. Image: Thomas Koerner via LinkedIn.

Canadian Solar launches 5GW TOPCon module assembly plant in Texas

June 12, 2024
Module manufacturer Canadian Solar has inaugurated its first production facility in the US with a 5GW TOPCon module assembly plant.
us doe
Premium

Complying with UL 3741: Are rooftop solar projects adequately protecting firefighters?

June 12, 2024
Prominent fire safety experts, solar professionals and veteran firefighters have serious concerns about new PV hazard control solutions.
sun investment group

SIG secures debt facility to fund 1.97GW of new Polish solar projects

June 11, 2024
The Sun Investment Group (SIG) has secured a debt facility to support its development of 1.97GW of new solar capacity in Poland.
Workers installing a solar panel - Image: Ricardo Gomez Angel via Unsplash.

US solar module prices: ‘AD/CVD is freezing the market’, says Anza

June 11, 2024
The price of solar PV modules has hit bottom in the US, in response to the latest antidumping and countervailing duty (AD/CVD) petition and solar tariffs.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Chinese solar manufacturers dominate Woodmac’s rankings, JA Solar takes top spot

News

SIG secures debt facility to fund 1.97GW of new Polish solar projects

News

Water consumption for solar cell manufacturing could drop 79% with circular strategies

News

US solar module prices: ‘AD/CVD is freezing the market’, says Anza

News

Canadian Solar launches 5GW TOPCon module assembly plant in Texas

News

‘Without data you’re really shooting in the dark’: Jason Kaminsky on kWh Analytics’ sixth annual Solar Risk Assessment

News

Upcoming Events

Inside the PV ModuleTech Bankability Ratings report: what’s needed to be high up in the Pyramid?

Upcoming Webinars
June 27, 2024
9am BST

Large Scale Solar Southern Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
July 2, 2024
Athens, Greece

Energy Storage Summit Asia 2024

Solar Media Events
July 9, 2024
Sands Expo and Convention Centre, Singapore

Energy Storage Summit Central Eastern Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Warsaw, Poland

Solar Finance & Investment Asia 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Singapore, Asia
© Solar Media Limited 2024