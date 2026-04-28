California greenlights 300MW Soda Mountain solar project

Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled

Full premium access for the first month at only $1

Approval for the roughly US$700 million project was granted via the California Energy Commission’s Opt-In Certification programme, a streamlined route to fast-track clean energy projects.

“The Opt-In Certification program is designed to accelerate the development of critical clean energy infrastructure without compromising California’s rigorous environmental protections or commitment to meaningful community engagement,” said CEC Chair David Hochschild. “Today’s approval shows we can move projects forward with urgency and efficiency while preserving the values that matter most to Californians.”

Soda Mountain is the second renewable energy project approved under the CEC’s Opt-In Certification Programme, established under Assembly Bill 205. The framework provides a consolidated state-level permitting route for eligible clean energy projects, supporting California’s goal of 100% zero-carbon retail electricity by 2045 under Senate Bill 100.

According to the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA), California leads the US solar market with 55.1GW of installed capacity, ranking first nationally. The state is projected to add a further 18.8GW over the next five years.