Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

California greenlights 300MW Soda Mountain solar project

By Shreeyashi Ojha
April 28, 2026
Power Plants, Policy, Projects
Americas

Latest

Western Australia backs major grid expansion with US$1 billion Clean Energy Fund

News

LONGi develops 28.13% efficient cell, 26.4% efficient module, both company records

News

California greenlights 300MW Soda Mountain solar project

News

Record-breaking solar generation in 2025 points to ‘structural changes’ in global energy mix

Features, Interviews, Long Reads

Vikran secures 49% stake in NOPL Solar to expand agri-solar footprint in India

News

Georgia Power seeks 6GW of dispatchable energy capacity in latest RfP

News

Cox acquires Iberdrola Mexico, including 12GW renewable energy pipeline, for US$4 billion

News

Sunwafe secures land permits for 20GW Spain solar wafer plant, appoints new CEO

News

Australia’s Origin Energy reports electricity sales growth driven by data centres

News

Meta wants to power US data centres with space-based solar power

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The project will include a four-hour battery energy storage system (BESS), to support grid stability. Image: Unsplash.

The California Energy Commission (CEC) has approved the development of the 300MW/1200MWh Soda Mountain solar project in San Bernardino County, California. 

The project is being developed by VC Renewables and will include a four-hour battery energy storage system (BESS). Soda Mountain Solar is planned on approximately 2,670 acres of land managed by the Bureau of Land Management’s California Desert District, subject to final approval from the agency.  

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

Approval for the roughly US$700 million project was granted via the California Energy Commission’s Opt-In Certification programme, a streamlined route to fast-track clean energy projects. 

“The Opt-In Certification program is designed to accelerate the development of critical clean energy infrastructure without compromising California’s rigorous environmental protections or commitment to meaningful community engagement,” said CEC Chair David Hochschild. “Today’s approval shows we can move projects forward with urgency and efficiency while preserving the values that matter most to Californians.” 

Soda Mountain is the second renewable energy project approved under the CEC’s Opt-In Certification Programme, established under Assembly Bill 205. The framework provides a consolidated state-level permitting route for eligible clean energy projects, supporting California’s goal of 100% zero-carbon retail electricity by 2045 under Senate Bill 100. 

According to the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA), California leads the US solar market with 55.1GW of installed capacity, ranking first nationally. The state is projected to add a further 18.8GW over the next five years. 

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

16 June 2026
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 16-17 June 2026, will be our fifth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2028 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2026

13 October 2026
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 13-14 October 2026 is our third PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The events in 2023, 2024 and 2025 were a sell out success and 2026 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info
california, California Energy Commission (CEC), Opt-In Certification programme, pv power plants, soda mountain solar project, solar pv, us

Read Next

A solar PV project in Austria.

Western Australia backs major grid expansion with US$1 billion Clean Energy Fund

April 28, 2026
The US$1 billion Clean Energy Fund will expand renewable energy infrastructure across the Southwest Interconnected System (SWIS). 
Vikran Engineering has agreed to acquire 49% stake in NOPL Solar Projects for INR49 million (US$508,101). Image: Vikran Engineering.

Vikran secures 49% stake in NOPL Solar to expand agri-solar footprint in India

April 28, 2026
Vikran Engineering has agreed to acquire a 49% equity stake in NOPL Solar Projects Private Limited for INR49 million (US$508,101).
Georgia_Power__Pictured_from_left_to_right-768x512

Georgia Power seeks 6GW of dispatchable energy capacity in latest RfP

April 28, 2026
US utility Georgia Power filed a request with the Georgia Public Service Commission (PSC) seeking 2,000MW – 6,000MW of new dispatchable capacity resources in the state.
Image: Smallman12q/Wikimedia Commons

Sunwafe secures land permits for 20GW Spain solar wafer plant, appoints new CEO

April 28, 2026
Prospective solar wafer manufacturer Sunwafe has appointed a new CEO and secured permits for a 30-hectare site in northern Spain, in efforts to establish Europe’s “first” large-scale, 20GW silicon ingot and wafer production facility.
Image: Meta

Meta wants to power US data centres with space-based solar power

April 27, 2026
Social media tech giant Meta has signed an agreement to procure power from space-based solar power startup, Overview Energy.
The programme is open to eligible renewable energy developers advancing mature large-scale projects. Image: Con Edison.

New York opens tender to accelerate onshore renewables deployment

April 27, 2026
The NYSERDA has launched an onshore solicitation programme to supporting the development of onshore wind, solar, and hydroelectric projects. 
Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

EU bans funding for energy projects using Chinese inverters—will it move the needle on cybersecurity?

News

Republicans introduce American Energy Dominance Act, aim to remove renewables ITC, PTC deadlines

News

Meta wants to power US data centres with space-based solar power

News

Saatvik moves into transformers with 80% Melcon acquisition

News

Australia’s Origin Energy reports electricity sales growth driven by data centres

News

Adani Green Energy reports 23% earnings jump, driven by Khavda solar scaleup

News

Upcoming Events

Vertex G3: Next-generation innovation for Lower LCOE and Higher Yield

Upcoming Webinars
May 27, 2026
9am BST / 10am CEST

SNEC PV POWER & ES EXPO 2026

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
June 3, 2026
National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai)

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
June 16, 2026
Napa, USA

PV CellTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
October 13, 2026
San Francisco Bay Area, USA

PV ModuleTech Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
November 3, 2026
Málaga, Spain