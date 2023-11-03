California’s ‘largest’ commercial solar carport breaks ground at Six Flags theme park

It is the third solar installation at a Six Flags location, building on the projects at Six Flags Discovery Kingdom in northern California and Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey, and brings the company’s total on-site solar assets to 42.37MW.

This portfolio, Six Flags said, is recorded as the largest on-site solar capacity of any private US organisation.

Self-styled as the “undisputed Thrill Capital of the World”, Six Flags Magic Mountain said that it will be able to offset the entirety of its electricity usage with solar power and the support of a 2MW/8MWh battery energy storage system (BESS).

“Solar canopies have always been an excellent use of otherwise underutilised space and this site, with its wide open parking lots, provides the perfect canvas to build on,” said Danielle Fidel, senior director, developer network at DSD. “Partnering with Solar Optimum through DSD’s Developer Network has allowed us to make this project a reality for Six Flags and we’re looking forward to it coming to life!”

As the US’ ‘solarcoaster’ generally heads upwards since the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), the impact of the legislation on commercial and industrial (C&I) projects like this one has yet to be fully established. PV Tech Premium spoke with experts on the challenges facing the C&I sector, notably around financing models and capex costs. Whilst the details of the IRA’s impact on C&I projects in the US still need ironing out, experts on project financing said that the “best days are ahead” for the C&I market.

Financial details of this Six Flags Magic Mountain project were not disclosed.