Canadian pipeline giant Enbridge buys US renewables developer Tri Global Energy for US$270 million

By Sean Rai-Roche
Americas

REC Silicon appoints new CEO as it plans for Moses Lake restart

New wafer production method could double throughput to up to 20,000 per hour, rendering European manufacturing more competitive

US DOE’s SETO opens up on IRA impact, its five-year plan and barriers to the US’ energy transition   

ACP CEO Heather Zichal leaves after two years at the helm

Italy awards 400MW+ of solar, wind in latest renewables auction

Avantus scales up solar-storage development to provide ‘flexible, predictable output’

EDPR Sunseap accelerates APAC growth with South Korean MoU to develop renewables

Shell acquires African C&I solar provider Daystar Power

Lightsource bp closes US$150 million financing on 210MW solar PV plant in Brazil

Enbridge has the longest fossil fuel pipeline system in North America. Image: Unsplash

Canadian natural gas pipeline giant Enbridge has bought US renewables developer Tri Global Energy (TGE) for US$270 million in cash and assumed debt.

Up to another US$500 million could be paid if TGE successfully executes its project portfolio, which consists of up to 7GW of solar and wind projects.

Calgary-headquartered Enbridge, which owns and operates pipelines throughout Canada and the US transporting crude oil and natural gas across the longest pipeline system in North America, said the acquisition “will enhance Enbridge’s renewable platform and accelerate our North American growth strategy”.

“TGE’s significant development pipeline, coupled with our renewable capabilities, and existing self-power opportunities, make this a truly synergistic investment that further positions us to grow organically at attractive equity returns,” said Al Monaco, Enbridge’s president and CEO.

“We’re excited to be welcoming the TGE team to Enbridge, further strengthening our capabilities as we ramp up our renewable business.”

Enbridge said it expects “North American renewable power fundamentals to remain robust”, pointing to state and federal renewable targets as well as increased corporate demand for clean energy.

“TGE’s large development portfolio is well-positioned to capitalise on this growth, including 3.9GW of renewable generation projects TGE previously sold to operators, which will generate development fees and accretion to distributable cash flow per share in the first year following the acquisition of TGE,” the company said in a statement.

TGE has 3GW of late-stage, wholly owned development projects that are expected to be placed into service between 2024 and 2028, which Enbridge said would provide a “visible ramp up in cash flows”.

TGE’s development team will remain in place following the buyout, which Enbridge said would ensure “continuity of ongoing development activities”.

CIBC acted as financial advisor to Enbridge and Eversheds Sutherland acted as its external legal counsel.

