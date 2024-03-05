Canadian Solar in US-made TOPCon module supply agreement with Sol Systems

Major Chinese solar PV manufacturer Canadian Solar has signed a supply agreement with US solar company Sol Systems.
Under the agreement, Canadian Solar will supply its bifacial n-type tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) TOPBiHiKu7 modules to support Sol Systems’ US project pipeline from 2024-25. The modules will be produced at Canadian Solar’s newly-operational 5GW module production facility in Mesquite, Texas.
The nameplate capacity of the modules to be supplied was not disclosed. PV Tech has contacted Canadian Solar for clarification.
In January 2024, the manufacturer announced the first shipment of its US-made TOPCon modules to US solar distributor Signature Solar. In October last year, it announced plans to build a 5GW solar cell production facility in Jeffersonville, Indiana which will supply the Texas module plant.
“Our cost-competitive TOPBiHiKu7 bifacial TOPCon module has received overwhelmingly positive market feedback,” said Thomas Koerner, senior vice president of Canadian Solar, “We are proud to have ramped up our Texas facility in record time and started module production last December. We are encouraged by the significant interest in and demand for these locally made products.”
The US Department of the Treasury announced guidelines in December for its 45X Advanced Manufacturing Production Credit, which clarify the US-made solar components that are eligible for tax credits and the amount of credits they can receive. Modules, cells, wafers and solar-grade polysilicon are included under the 45X credit. Industry members said that the guidelines provide clarity and certainty to solar manufacturers setting up in the US.
In August 2023, Canadian Solar signed a large supply deal with EDF Renewables North America for its Texas-made TOPCon modules. Under the accord, EDF will take delivery of 7GW of modules between 2024-2030.