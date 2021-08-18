Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

Capital Dynamics spins out clean infrastructure arm to create multi-gigawatt solar and storage platform

By Charlie Duffield
Companies, Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Projects, Storage
Americas

Latest

Capital Dynamics spins out clean infrastructure arm to create multi-gigawatt solar and storage platform

News

Nexamp secures a further US$240m in equity investment to fund growth plans

News

JinkoSolar signs long-term polysilicon supply deal with Wacker Chemie

News

MNRE seeks insight on success of India’s policy support for major solar projects

News

Editor’s column: Biden faces difficult balancing act of domestic manufacturing and decarbonisation goals

Editors' Blog, Features

Solar could supply more than 40% of US power by 2035, Biden administration says

News

US begins WRO enforcement in earnest with solar modules detained by customs officials, say reports

News

Sunworks boosted by Solcius deal as residential revenue jumps

News

Petitions call for US investigation into ‘illegal’ circumvention of solar antidumping measures via Southeast Asian entities

News

Spain to hold auction for 3.3GW of solar PV and wind in October

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
The Avalon Solar Farm in Arizona, which Capital Dynamics acquired from Coronal Energy in 2020. Image: Coronal Energy.

Major US renewables investor Capital Dynamics has spun off its US clean energy infrastructure arm and merged it with its former asset management affiliate to create Arevon Energy, a new multi-gigawatt solar and energy storage platform.

Arevon is backed by investors including the California State Teachers’ Retirement System (CalSTRS), an investor group comprised of APG and a wholly owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA).

The company has launched with a portfolio comprising 4.5GW of operating, under construction and late-stage development solar and battery storage projects, as well as a 3GW pipeline.

Arevon said it was to leverage “significant industry experience” from its staff and new leadership team – which includes ex-Capital Dynamics, sPower and AES executives – to deliver customised clean energy solutions to utilities and corporations in the US. Furthermore the company said it intended to expand upon its platform through customer acquisition activities, M&A and new developments.

John Breckenridge, CEO at Arevon and former head of clean energy infrastructure at Capital Dynamics, said: “Launching this clean energy platform gives Arevon the flexibility to expand our capabilities and engage in new partnerships.

“As the renewables industry matures, it is essential we bring both innovative offtake solutions and operational excellence to the market.”

More on this story, including exclusive insight from Arevon CEO John Breckenridge, is to be published on PV Tech tomorrow.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access

Solar & Storage Finance USA Virtual Summit

6 October 2021
The future is bright for a new era of US solar and storage, and the 8th annual Solar & Storage Finance Summit will provide opportunities to discuss solutions to the industry’s challenges and provide a networking platform designed to bring together the top minds in the industry to do business. With a mix of high-level, informative presentations and panels, a stellar cast of speakers and audience members with deal-making capacity, the 2021 edition of the event will be a sell-out success.
arevon energy, asset management, capital dynamics, energy storage, finance, us solar, utility-scale solar

Read Next

Nexamp secures a further US$240m in equity investment to fund growth plans

August 18, 2021
PV Tech Premium

Editor’s column: Biden faces difficult balancing act of domestic manufacturing and decarbonisation goals

August 18, 2021
Liam Stoker recaps recent policy moves in the US and explores the difficult balancing act President Biden must now face between stimulating domestic solar manufacturing in the US and supporting solar deployment.

US residential solar prices fall by largest amount since 2017

August 17, 2021
US residential solar prices have continued to fall over the last year, dropping by the largest amount in four years.

TZS profits soar as 210mm wafer plans take shape

August 16, 2021
Tianjin Zhonghuan Semiconductor (TZS) has more than doubled its revenue in the first half of the year as the wafer provider took advantage of what it described as a rapidly developing PV industry.

California agency backs solar and storage mandate for new commercial buildings

August 16, 2021
The California Energy Commission has approved rules that would require new buildings, including multifamily housing and commercial structures, to be equipped with solar and battery storage.

FTC Solar turning to alternative shipping methods as losses forecast to mount in third quarter

August 16, 2021
US tracker manufacturer FTC Solar is turning to alternative shipping methods and cost-cutting initiatives in a bid to return the business to profitability in Q4, with the company’s cost base continuing to surge.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Petitions call for US investigation into ‘illegal’ circumvention of solar antidumping measures via Southeast Asian entities

News

US residential solar prices fall by largest amount since 2017

News

Sunworks boosted by Solcius deal as residential revenue jumps

News

Shift to 100% renewables may lead to nearly 10-fold rise in number of solar jobs by 2050

News

Encavis sees revenue rise thanks to new Spanish solar projects

News

TZS profits soar as 210mm wafer plans take shape

News

Upcoming Events

Shade modeling for utility-scale PV plants: Why it matters and what you should do about it

Upcoming Webinars
August 19, 2021
At 9am (PT) | 6pm (CEST)

PV CellTech

Solar Media Events
August 25, 2021

How JA Solar’s premium modules benefit Europe’s residential, commercial and utility PV segments

Upcoming Webinars
August 26, 2021
10am (CEST)

The importance of product reliability and system value of a 600W+ module in achieving the lowest LCOE

Upcoming Webinars
September 2, 2021
7am (PT) | 4pm (CEST)

Solar & Storage Finance USA Virtual Summit

Solar Media Events
October 6, 2021
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021